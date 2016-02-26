Home early today, whilst I watched the dogs roll about on the grass, telling me with their look, how terrible their day of sleeping and eating had been whilst I'd been having all the fun at work , I suddenly had the uncontrollable urge to listen to a man rotund of size and rotund of speech - opened a beer and DOOLITTLE it was.



Not listened to this for at least a couple of years. Fugg me, time has not dimmed it's power or greatness one bit, if anything I found myself appreciating more than ever. It's got it all...it's Buddy Holly if he was in to Surrealism and late night cheese, a bit of dub echo in Mr Grieves, some Morricone and thud in Silver, La La Love You grooves, then it ends with Gouge Away which I think I read is about Sampson and Delilah, matters not as it's ace...and it gives you it all with no fucking about and no meandering, no waiting for the bus, and that's good, cos no one likes waiting for the bus.



Almost flipped it over and started again but Sonic Youth seemed like a logical step . The start of Teen Age Riot always reminds me of the end of 7&7 Is by Love for some reason. It's a bit like like unfurling smoke after a just blasted volcano. The Youth (as no one has ever called them ever) do it the wrong way around though, the smoke comes first then everything explodes and clatters until the propulsive force is too much , boss, that chap out of War on Drugs took some notes I think. Anyway Daydream Nation is still going, wonderful, don't remember it ever getting back to the great heights of the first song though, but we'll see.







