Author Topic: Go dig out an old album, give it a listen, and report back  (Read 42726 times)

Offline MichaelA

Re: Go dig out an old album, give it a listen, and report back
« Reply #440 on: February 26, 2016, 03:55:02 pm »
Quote from: MichaelA on October 15, 2009, 01:52:33 pm
Currently listening to:

R.E.M. - Reckoning





Side one
"Harborcoat"  3:54
"7 Chinese Bros."  4:18
"So. CentralRain (I'm Sorry)"  3:15
"Pretty Persuasion"  3:50
"Time After Time (AnnElise)"  3:31

Side Two
"Second Guessing"  2:51
"Letter Never Sent"  2:59
"Camera"  5:52
"(Don't GoBack To) Rockville"  4:32
"Little America"  2:58

I spent most of the 1980's wilfully avoiding REM as I was far too busy being a sullen little English indie kid, despising America in general, and reserving my venom for the American Music Scene. Why waste time on college rock when there was an new EP by another sub-C86 band to track down?

I only got into REM when I started working in a record shop, and decided to educate myself prior to the release of Out Of Time in 1990. This was when Madchester ruled the world, and the record shop was in thrall to the be-flared delights of the Happy Mondays and the Stone Roses, the excesses of E culture and the rave scene. And Phil Collins. I'm still trying to forget Phil Collins. We decided to treat the customers of HMV Preston to the delights of REM every morning for weeks on end.

The back catalogue was duly raided, and in my opinion Reckoning stands out as their finest album from the IRS years, and despite the world behemoth that REM became in the 1990's, this album still stands up as a coherent reminder of why they became so big -  they had the songwriting chops, the musical arrangements are so tight, the harmonies delicious, the choruses are verging on the anthemic grandeur of Green, Out Of Time and beyond. The subtlety of the songs on Reckoning also provide the cues for the more downbeat sounds of albums like Automatic for The People.

It clocks in under 40 minutes, and every song fits together perfectly. I love Time After Time (AnnElise); but Don't Go Back To Rockville remains one of my all time favourite songs of all time. Melancholy, wistful, deliberate, I still change the lyrics and replace 'Rockville' with 'Rochdale'.

I barely listen to REM again these days, it seems as if they're just another band from my youth - they meant so much back then, but they've been cast aside so cheaply, someone else to skip past in iTunes...

...and yet...this album has just taken me back nineteen years to my youth, the long hot summer of 1990, Italia 90 on the TV, promises delivered, opportunities knocked, squandered, seized; Stipe covering some of the universals truths of youth, wise before his time, refusing to waste another year...I listened. I never went back to Rochdale. I've never wasted another year.

Back again. REM have a clutch of truly great albums that I return to over and over again, but Reckoning, phew. Reckoning; for me it's amongst a handful of absolutely flawless records.
Offline 19th Nervous Title

Re: Go dig out an old album, give it a listen, and report back
« Reply #441 on: February 26, 2016, 06:21:52 pm »
Great album. Pretty Persuasion was the first REM song I heard. Remember it well. Going to listen to the album at work tomorrow. Thanks
Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
Re: Go dig out an old album, give it a listen, and report back
« Reply #442 on: February 26, 2016, 09:08:19 pm »
Got a new job so been driving in longer than usual so put on the iPod this week and listened to three classics in my opinions:

Highway 61 Revisited
The Band self titled album - it is pretty much perfect
Tom Petty - Damn The Torpedoes
Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

  • Currently facing issues around potty training. All help appreciated.
Re: Go dig out an old album, give it a listen, and report back
« Reply #443 on: February 26, 2016, 09:43:28 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on February 26, 2016, 09:08:19 pm
The Band self titled album - it is pretty much perfect

Pretty much perfect? Timbo will be in to give you a stern talking to in a bit... ;D
Offline CaptainBeefheart

Re: Go dig out an old album, give it a listen, and report back
« Reply #444 on: April 21, 2016, 07:16:54 pm »
Home early today, whilst I watched the dogs roll about on the grass, telling me with their look, how terrible their day of sleeping and eating had been whilst I'd been having all the fun at work , I suddenly had the uncontrollable urge to listen to a man rotund of size and rotund of speech - opened a beer and DOOLITTLE it was.

Not listened to this for at least a couple of years.  Fugg me, time has not dimmed it's power or greatness one bit, if anything I found myself appreciating more than ever.  It's got it all...it's Buddy Holly if he was in to Surrealism and late night cheese, a bit of dub echo in Mr Grieves, some Morricone and thud in Silver, La La Love You grooves, then it ends with Gouge Away which I think I read is about Sampson and Delilah, matters not as it's ace...and it gives you it all with no fucking about and no meandering, no waiting for the bus, and that's good, cos no one likes waiting for the bus.

Almost flipped it over and started again but Sonic Youth seemed like a logical step .  The start of Teen Age Riot always reminds me of the end of 7&7 Is by Love for some reason.  It's a bit like like unfurling smoke after a just blasted volcano.  The Youth (as no one has ever called them ever) do it the wrong way around though, the smoke comes first then everything explodes and clatters until the propulsive force is too much , boss, that chap out of War on Drugs took some notes I think.  Anyway Daydream Nation is still going, wonderful, don't remember it ever getting back to the great heights of the first song though, but we'll see.



Offline Red_Mist

Re: Go dig out an old album, give it a listen, and report back
« Reply #445 on: April 21, 2016, 07:39:10 pm »
I love Doolittle.

When I first left home and moved into a room in a big shared house in 1988 (couple of students, a post-grad intellectual type bloke, an ex-army fella, a prostitute, and a bloke who worked nights in a warehouse....think the Young Ones house, but not as tidy as that), Doolittle was the album that everyone seemed to like, so you could hear it being played in one part of the house or other most days of the week. This would've normally grated after a while with most albums, but that opening burst of chords on Debaser that signalled someone had put the needle down on Doolittle again only ever brought a smile and could stop you doing whatever you were doing to just listen.

There was another album that had similar status in the house, cut across all tastes...Three Feet High And Rising. Maybe that's one to dig out. But I suspect it won't come close to Doolittle.
Offline jackh

Re: Go dig out an old album, give it a listen, and report back
« Reply #446 on: April 21, 2016, 09:45:31 pm »
Always happy to see this topic bumped up to the top - must make sure to contribute to it at some point ;D
Offline sully0182

Re: Go dig out an old album, give it a listen, and report back
« Reply #447 on: April 22, 2016, 05:37:57 am »
The La's self titled debut, absolute stunner of an album - the opening guitar on 'There She Goes' still makes me smile when I hear it. 'Feelin' is another great one. Such a shame that a talent like Lee Mavers never really fulfilled the potential.

Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Go dig out an old album, give it a listen, and report back
« Reply #448 on: April 22, 2016, 09:09:40 am »
Apt for today.

My final year in high school. Themes based on when sex became deadly, the scourge of crack, gang wars in the US, poverty in 1st world countries, space ship disasters, etc.

Coming into adulthood all those things were in front of me. But then there was also the young mans energy in tunes about love, desire, sex.

As the final words on the album say. "For all time I am with you, You are with me'

Offline IanZG

Re: Go dig out an old album, give it a listen, and report back
« Reply #449 on: April 22, 2016, 09:20:56 am »
Quote from: sully0182 on April 22, 2016, 05:37:57 am
The La's self titled debut, absolute stunner of an album - the opening guitar on 'There She Goes' still makes me smile when I hear it. 'Feelin' is another great one. Such a shame that a talent like Lee Mavers never really fulfilled the potential.


Funny, was just listening to this as I opened the thread, it's a really good record, "There She Goes" is brilliant
Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

Re: Go dig out an old album, give it a listen, and report back
« Reply #450 on: April 22, 2016, 09:30:44 am »
I could write for hours about the La's.

As it is, check out the original single version of There She Goes, much more 'real' mix in my opinion than the one that made it on the album. In fact most of the songs have a little too much polish with Lillywhite's mixes.

The non album stuff is all essential too, anyone who hasnt got it - check out Over, Who Knows, Man I'm only human, knock me down, Callin' all, etc.
Offline the good half

Re: Go dig out an old album, give it a listen, and report back
« Reply #451 on: April 22, 2016, 01:12:22 pm »
My favourite thread on RAWK ever.

Sorry nothing to add. Bump tonight I will have.
Offline Filler.

Re: Go dig out an old album, give it a listen, and report back
« Reply #452 on: July 29, 2016, 11:52:47 pm »
Butthole Surfers: Psychic Powerless... Another Man's Sac


Far too many massive names in rock and pop have died this year... and I just hope that Sir Gibby Haynes doesn't join the list. Mark E Smith will, we all know that, but I need Gibby Haynes to stay alive.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/04jKY-ZJ6Qc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/04jKY-ZJ6Qc</a>


Gibby, will always be an uncle figure to me. What I've always loved about Gibby Haynes, is that he was the son of a very famous children's television presenter in the States. A bit like Zoe Ball, being the son of Johnny Ball, a man who presented children's tv programmes as if children were intelligent (I hate CBeebies etc). A son of a children's television presenter doing this!?

Buttholes were monsters of sound and intrigue. They were, and are, the very underbelly of mankind. If you want to send aliens a record to describe who we are, just send them a best of Buttholes dvd and have fucking done with it.


This LP was going round and round my ears for years, as were many other LP's by the Buttholes, but this was of a particular time, and haven't listened to it in full since... since today. I didn't think I could listen to Mexican Caravan again for instance. I'd OD'd. I didn't think 'Lady Sniff' could make me laugh again - the mexican radio wobble still makes me smile. It's just an absolute belter from beginning to end, just as it was the first time.

Full of menace, and wit, and basslines to die for, and imagery you'd want your favourite authors to come up with. It's got the lot, and it still slaps a fish around the face of any band who wants to look 'dangerous'.

30 years old!
Offline CaptainBeefheart

Re: Go dig out an old album, give it a listen, and report back
« Reply #453 on: August 14, 2016, 08:05:55 pm »
Culture - Two Sevens Clash

Pretty sure  I first came across this as a teenager hungrily consuming all things Clash associated -  it was mentioned in the Westway to the World doc i think - Paul Simonon being their de facto reggae head, explaining whilst talking about Guns of Brixton that all the songs he wrote started with the chka chka reggae palm mute, and then listing what he was listening to in '77 - Tapper Zukie...Joe Gibbs...Two Sevens Clash, Rotten loved it as well I think.

First got it on CD with an awful cheap looking cover and initial spins were a bit underwhelming, Joe Hill's voice was evocative no doubt, and the songs were there , but the production to me was weird, it felt a bit lightweight....fast forward a few months and I'd become obsessed with it - every listen uncovering new magic.  Read about the name - a Marcus Garvey proclamation of the day of judgement, how Kingston fell quiet on 07/07/77.  What a record.

Then a few years later picked up the vinyl (Blue Moon, better cover) to discover sides one and two were the the way around....! matter not, one way or the other one of the great reggae lp's, it's like Skip James on Hard Time Killing Floor Blues or Sam Cooke on A Change is Gonna Come, music that's elemental

Offline eddiedingle

Re: Go dig out an old album, give it a listen, and report back
« Reply #454 on: August 15, 2016, 08:50:31 pm »
Mr Bungle California. A lot more melodic than previous efforts.

Still soome eccentric stuff on there like polka music mixed with death metal. Pretty great record though
Offline Timbo's Goals

Re: Go dig out an old album, give it a listen, and report back
« Reply #455 on: August 17, 2016, 08:27:45 am »
Not sure where to put this but don't suppose anyone could tell me if there's a simple explanation why the You Tube links in Rawk aren't working for me. I'm just getting a black box. You Tube itself is working for me and also You Tube links on a few other websites - it's just the links on here. Really appreciate any help as it's probably the thing I most enjoy on here.

 :)
Offline John C

Re: Go dig out an old album, give it a listen, and report back
« Reply #456 on: August 17, 2016, 10:01:24 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on August 17, 2016, 08:27:45 am
Not sure where to put this but don't suppose anyone could tell me if there's a simple explanation why the You Tube links in Rawk aren't working for me. I'm just getting a black box. You Tube itself is working for me and also You Tube links on a few other websites - it's just the links on here. Really appreciate any help as it's probably the thing I most enjoy on here.

 :)
Try a different browser Timbo mate, see if that works.
Offline Timbo's Goals

Re: Go dig out an old album, give it a listen, and report back
« Reply #457 on: August 17, 2016, 10:46:21 pm »
Quote from: John C on August 17, 2016, 10:01:24 pm
Try a different browser Timbo mate, see if that works.

Cheers John.
Offline Timbo's Goals

Re: Go dig out an old album, give it a listen, and report back
« Reply #458 on: August 17, 2016, 11:20:41 pm »
Quote from: John C on August 17, 2016, 10:01:24 pm
Try a different browser Timbo mate, see if that works.

Tried a few John - but still the same.

 :(
Offline Filler.

Re: Go dig out an old album, give it a listen, and report back
« Reply #459 on: August 17, 2016, 11:38:38 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on August 17, 2016, 11:20:41 pm
Tried a few John - but still the same.

 :(

You're trying to listen to the Butthole Surfers aren't you?

Try this:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ty3GDxJTkwo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ty3GDxJTkwo</a>
Offline Timbo's Goals

Re: Go dig out an old album, give it a listen, and report back
« Reply #460 on: August 18, 2016, 07:59:23 am »
Quote from: Filler. on August 17, 2016, 11:38:38 pm
You're trying to listen to the Butthole Surfers aren't you?

Try this:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ty3GDxJTkwo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ty3GDxJTkwo</a>

Ha ha

Only Filler can do this - he reaches those parts no other mere mortal can. He restores lost mojos.

My butthole has been well and truly surveyed, surfed and filled by Filler and his Butthole Surfers

 ;D

Thanks buddy!!!
Offline Filler.

Re: Go dig out an old album, give it a listen, and report back
« Reply #461 on: September 9, 2016, 10:06:15 pm »
^ For years I thought that that Butthole Surfers song was based on a genuine call to a radio phone in by a genuine caller in some distress. Found out recently that it was in fact a call made from a serial caller into the radio show, notorious for making up things. Gave it a new edge.


FUGAZI: Repeater (1990)



I'll never really know what hardcore punk fans from the US, or more in particular, from Washington DC would have made of Fugazi when they first heard them. They'd played 10 shows before they recorded two EP's, and already there was much confusion. How could the hardcore punk icon Ian Mackaye, be involved with a band that sounded like this? At first, out of a need to distance himself hugely from the hardcore punk scene and the violence and the bitter attacks from the far right that used to rock up for a scrap in those Minor Threat days, Mackaye would insist that promoters removed his name from anything to do with his new band - he just wanted no more of that hardcore shit. The hardcore punk era of the very late 70's/early 80's had brought punk somewhere else before an audience was ready for it, and by the time they became ready for it, hardcore had moved on, almost in the space of a year. Audiences didn't like it, but as ever, punk was always there to throw spanners.

Mackaye had been running his Discord label in the meantime, promoting bands from his area, and generally becoming.. well, a general. Over the space of two years, he'd started playing music again with his band 'Embrace' - their output was minimal, the tours short, but with various members dropping out/moving on, Fugazi began to take shape.

Originally, Guy Piccottio from Rites of Spring, was merely a secondary vocalist to Mackaye. Why it took so long I'll never know, but it wasn't till Repeater, after the two extraordinary EP's of Fugazi's beforehand, that he was given the space to use a guitar. And Repeater became, and still is, THE punk album of the 1990's.

Piccottio, like the other members of Fugazi, all came out of the hardcore punk scene in Washington around the Discord label. Mackaye had experienced the divisiveness of being in a band with Minor Threat, and almost went mental with the democratic vote on every word, and every inflection in the vocals. Everyone had to be 100%. So conscious of his status, Mackaye was absolutely determined to be in a band, and fuck everything else.

And what a marriage. Repeater only served to ensure that Mackaye would be revered for evermore. But it also ensured that Fugazi, of Canty - the spazz whack on toms, Piccottio, the agile no nonsense freak on a dual with Mackaye on guitar, and the pounding jazz PiL-like bass of Lally - the undercurrant of it all - would all be revered - as a band that was at one. A very rare breed.

Charging no more than $5 a show... no coloured lights, no pedals, no over dubs... everything stripped bare, Fugazi kicked the shit like no other. They were a band to believe in - one to trust. One you'd want your daughters to love. They were so right on it was appalling - but 2 million sales says to me 'YES! I believe in the human race.'

I don't know if it was a life changer of an album for me personally, tho I've read similar things about it - that it did change lives, and it did change outlooks and behaviours. Songs like Merchandise...

'Merchandise keeps us in line
Common sense says it's by design
What could a businessman ever want more
Than to have us sucking in his store'


.. had a resonance tho. Rob Guttmann on TAW made some pertinent points recently about people buying labels on their shirts and shoes and that people who turned their noses up at this desire, were toffs basically, and that people from a slightly lower economic strata of society like to have the opportunity to show that actually, they're just above that strata (for the weekend at least). He's right of course. He was also right in saying that those there London types think that buying champagne in a night club, is cheap shit charlie and reserved for knocking shops and Arsenal players, whereas in other parts of the country, a bottle of champagne is something to genuinely cherish and celebrate with, and fuck off with those that disagree. But - I have a differing view on the ethics and morality and the incentive and the need for society to show their worth to others - mainly because it merely compounds a successful advertising campaign and therefore we become muppets in that cycle. Repeater as an album, didn't show me that, nor did Naomi Klein. I just knew it anyway. I'm not from a middle class home, I am from a strictly upper class home and will have nothing to do with these Sainsbury types at all. The BBC even made a documentary about me once and it's been on youtube for some years now here.

But Repeater hammers it home.

As an album, I guess it's about being aware. Being aware with what you do with your time, your money and your input. It's about being active, and not the 'oh well, fuck it' of Dinosaur Jr say. It wasn't a slacker LP... it wasn't a Richard Linklater album, it was a 'get a fucking grip' album from beginning to end.


I haven't listened to Repeater for about 10 years until this afternoon, maybe more. I veered away from this LP in the Fugazi cannon for a number of reasons, too dull to write about. OK, basically, I wanted it on vinyl and the vinyl is still in boxes. Originally in 1990 I had it on tdk and painted the whole thing up in tippex and blue biro. Took an afternoon. Then got hold of it. Usually I bluetooth it to a piddling little speaker, but plugged it up to a childrens party friendly speaker I have. I don't often get it out .



Eerie start... bass. Drums... then hello... it's Turnover. 'Turn off the alarm!' That's right... shut up... do nothing. Turnover. Fuck... this is ex Minor Threat?! 'Maybe this is time to smash things up?' But it's basically pop... but it isn't. As openers go... this says nothing, but ? Really? Ooh.. that bass tho. Yeah. Liking that. Then noise. OK... Now we're into Repeater. 'I had a name, not a number'... fuck yes. So what else lads?' 'One Two Three Repeater... sound like a gun.. stay away from that window boy... yeah, liking this shit. 'But we don't have to try it! But we don't have to buy itttt!' Yeah... am with this.
The bass to Brendan 1. The only tune of Repeater I'd heard in 10 years because of Rodgers.. it's an instrumental.... an instrumental? Really? A funky one? Minor Threat? Really? Why am I turning this up loud?

'Merchandise',.. probably the centre piece...#


When we have nothing left to give
There will be no reason for us to live
But when we have nothing left to lose
You will have nothing left to use
We owe you nothing you have no control
Merchandise keeps us in line
Common sense says it's by design
What could a businessman ever want more
than to have us sucking in his store
We owe you nothing
You have no control
You are not what you own


nuff said. Shh. Wake up and smell the offy.



and that ending ... 'you are not what you own'
'you are not what you own''you are not what you own''you are not what you own''you are not what you own'

Is right.

Lovely soft respite in Blueprint... the hardcore types turning in their graves. 'But you still coming 'round...' Cracking tune. 'Nevermind'. They knew about nevermind before nevermind even became that sad phenomenon. 'Oh well', wasn't a Fugazi expression.

'It must be easy... of when to say no or yes.'

Maybe together we can wipe that smile off your face
'Cause what a difference...a little difference would make
We'll draw a blueprint, it must be easy
It's just a matter of knowing when to say no or yes
Frustrating, frustrating
Always waiting for the bigger axe to fall
A patient game that I can't find my way to play Never mind what's been selling
It's what you're buying and receiving undefiled


Sieve Fisted-Find. All about the bass. 'Here comes another problem'. 'Greed': bang.. jazz, bang metal, get to the front, bang your head, 'Two Beats Off'... a precursor to the next tune Styrofoam. But a great intro to it... ah Styrofoam... it's that pause... that pause in Styrofoam that's worth everything. Youve just come off 'red-handed!'.. and then Styrofoam... almost started a genre. It's fucking volume notch 12, fuck 11. I think it's the greatest moment in 90's rock...

'We are all bigots so full of hatred
We release our poisons like styrofoam'

If you've been listening to this LP and got to Styrofoam and not air guitared for one moment you're probably lost. 'Reprovisional' is there to remind you of that. 'Shut The Door' ends the album. Do that,. Shut it, and shut up?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QMWgdZhjr-s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QMWgdZhjr-s</a>






Online LanceLink!!!!!

Re: Go dig out an old album, give it a listen, and report back
« Reply #462 on: September 24, 2016, 09:08:54 am »
Screamadelica was released 25 years ago yesterday.

An iconic album of my generation.

Offline MichaelA

Re: Go dig out an old album, give it a listen, and report back
« Reply #463 on: September 24, 2016, 09:17:54 am »
Quote from: LanceLink on September 24, 2016, 09:08:54 am
Screamadelica was released 25 years ago yesterday.

An iconic album of my generation.



A scene in a provincial HMV shop, just over 25 years ago.

ROUGH TRADE REP (long haired, beatnik type): *brandishes white label 12* Guys, you've got to hear this, it's massive, etc
HMV STAFF (too cool for school Madchester wannabes and a Black Crowes fan): Yeah, yeah, okay

*needle hits the record*

WHITE LABEL: "we wanna be free, to do what we wanna do..."

RT REP (shit eating grin): Well?
HMV STAFF (transcending provincial town, seeing a world beyond the by pass): Wha...wow...whee...woo...what..who..?

RT REP (straight faced): Primal Scream
HMV STAFF (pissing themselves): Fuck. Off. Fuck Off. Fuck the fuck off, that is NOT Primal Scream.



One of those moments when you hear something for the first time, and everything changes. Again.
Offline kennedy81

Re: Go dig out an old album, give it a listen, and report back
« Reply #464 on: September 26, 2016, 12:36:46 am »
Quote from: LanceLink on September 24, 2016, 09:08:54 am
Screamadelica was released 25 years ago yesterday.

An iconic album of my generation.


Holy fuck, 25 years! That was a massive record for me, opened me up to all sorts of new sounds. I was a fan of their first couple of records but that was a real leap forward.
Higher Than The Sun in particular. There was an ad for that single in Melody Maker along with a phone number which you could dial up and hear the record before it was released around the spring of '91. I used to go to the public phone box on my lunch break and spend several quid listening to it in shitty quality down the phone haha. Seems mad now in the age of the internet where we're so spoiled for listeneing material.
Saw them in Dublin's SFX just around the time when the album was released and it's still one of the best gigs I can remember. I still have a mint copy of the LP which I've never played.
Offline Filler.

Re: Go dig out an old album, give it a listen, and report back
« Reply #465 on: April 30, 2017, 12:47:54 am »
White Stripes: Elephant.


Do you remember when this album came out it sounded fucking fantastic didn't it? It's the one album of theirs I bought. I nicked* cd's from my friends of their earlier stuff because of it... fell in love with them. I was totally sold on the White Stripes.... I'd heard one or two tracks on the radio and I knew there was chatter, but hearing something from Elephant really turned my ear.

Hearing Seven Nation Army regularly in passing may have put me off, but so far so good again with Elephant. I'm also drawing up plans for a complete reworking of my garden. Scale model done on paper. Pushing 15mm x 20mm etc pieces of yellow paper over a piece of plain graph paper. Shit me I'm a sad c*nt. 'Putting Green'.... hilarious (irony needed).

Was all over this LP for a few weeks back then. Needs some volume but as ever. Ball and Biscuit coming up soon (at last). Fingers crossed. Yeah that still makes me smile. Not sure about the shed. I'd forgotton about 'Little Acorns' ;D Cracking opening. Had to skip a few. 'Girl you Have No Faith in Medicine'... yep skip... then the ending. Bedtime really.

* as in then returned.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Go dig out an old album, give it a listen, and report back
« Reply #466 on: April 30, 2017, 01:35:22 am »
Quote from: Filler. on April 30, 2017, 12:47:54 am
White Stripes: Elephant.


I remember when this came out, part of the hype was how cheap it had been to record in analog studio in London. Ball and Biscuit was always my favourite track off this, but I haven't listened to this in ages. Mort Crim, the man talking at the beginning of Little Acorns, is a legendary Detroit newscaster. Like a lot of former Detroit newscasters he's now mostly seen on TV ads for Detroit area businesses.
Offline Filler.

Re: Go dig out an old album, give it a listen, and report back
« Reply #467 on: April 30, 2017, 02:33:09 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on April 30, 2017, 01:35:22 am
I remember when this came out, part of the hype was how cheap it had been to record in analog studio in London. Ball and Biscuit was always my favourite track off this, but I haven't listened to this in ages. Mort Crim, the man talking at the beginning of Little Acorns, is a legendary Detroit newscaster. Like a lot of former Detroit newscasters he's now mostly seen on TV ads for Detroit area businesses.

Of course... the fella in Islington with the old mics etc. Yes I remember that now. Ran a very old school analogue gaff if memory serves. It's a great Detroit album. Fascinating city.
Offline Filler.

Re: Go dig out an old album, give it a listen, and report back
« Reply #468 on: May 16, 2017, 07:21:42 am »
It was something my near 4 year old daughter said this morning... 'Blue, Blue, Blue, Blue, Bleue!'




Crystal Castles: Crystal Castles (2008)



Now I think it's fair to say, that when this LP came out, it was something of a dissapointment in the end. The batshit crazy, and orgasmically good early singles from this band from Canada was going to have a difficult job to live up to those perfectly formed early releases in the long format, but even so... as a mash-up of pop testaments go, it's up there with the best. The music that was coming out of Canada 10 or so years ago, particularly Toronto, was quite extraordinary. Everyone seemed to come from Canada!

It's still a full on assault to the senses tho.. and 'Air War', still sings like a song thrush in the early morning.
Offline MichaelA

Re: Go dig out an old album, give it a listen, and report back
« Reply #469 on: February 3, 2019, 11:41:14 am »
Quote from: MichaelA on October 15, 2009, 01:52:33 pm
Currently listening to:

R.E.M. - Reckoning





Side one
"Harborcoat"  3:54
"7 Chinese Bros."  4:18
"So. CentralRain (I'm Sorry)"  3:15
"Pretty Persuasion"  3:50
"Time After Time (AnnElise)"  3:31

Side Two
"Second Guessing"  2:51
"Letter Never Sent"  2:59
"Camera"  5:52
"(Don't GoBack To) Rockville"  4:32
"Little America"  2:58

I spent most of the 1980's wilfully avoiding REM as I was far too busy being a sullen little English indie kid, despising America in general, and reserving my venom for the American Music Scene. Why waste time on college rock when there was an new EP by another sub-C86 band to track down?

I only got into REM when I started working in a record shop, and decided to educate myself prior to the release of Out Of Time in 1990. This was when Madchester ruled the world, and the record shop was in thrall to the be-flared delights of the Happy Mondays and the Stone Roses, the excesses of E culture and the rave scene. And Phil Collins. I'm still trying to forget Phil Collins. We decided to treat the customers of HMV Preston to the delights of REM every morning for weeks on end.

The back catalogue was duly raided, and in my opinion Reckoning stands out as their finest album from the IRS years, and despite the world behemoth that REM became in the 1990's, this album still stands up as a coherent reminder of why they became so big -  they had the songwriting chops, the musical arrangements are so tight, the harmonies delicious, the choruses are verging on the anthemic grandeur of Green, Out Of Time and beyond. The subtlety of the songs on Reckoning also provide the cues for the more downbeat sounds of albums like Automatic for The People.

It clocks in under 40 minutes, and every song fits together perfectly. I love Time After Time (AnnElise); but Don't Go Back To Rockville remains one of my all time favourite songs of all time. Melancholy, wistful, deliberate, I still change the lyrics and replace 'Rockville' with 'Rochdale'.

I barely listen to REM again these days, it seems as if they're just another band from my youth - they meant so much back then, but they've been cast aside so cheaply, someone else to skip past in iTunes...

...and yet...this album has just taken me back nineteen years to my youth, the long hot summer of 1990, Italia 90 on the TV, promises delivered, opportunities knocked, squandered, seized; Stipe covering some of the universals truths of youth, wise before his time, refusing to waste another year...I listened. I never went back to Rochdale. I've never wasted another year.

Update. It's still fucking ace.
Offline RedSince86

Re: Go dig out an old album, give it a listen, and report back
« Reply #470 on: February 3, 2019, 06:54:37 pm »
The Clash , London Calling  listening to it on my Ipod classic (yes i still use it)

I put it on during the the City-Arsenal game was on in the 2nd being sick of the City love in by those 2 Mancs.

Brilliant album with no weak track, easily their best album, has a mixture of Ska, Reggae and Punk.

Fav songs on it are London Calling, Rudie Can't Fail, Spanish Bombs, Clampdown, Wrong 'Em Boyo, The Guns Of Brixton, Revolution Song, Train In Vain.

Offline Djozer

  • Ujpest
Re: Go dig out an old album, give it a listen, and report back
« Reply #471 on: February 3, 2019, 07:39:29 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on February  3, 2019, 06:54:37 pm
The Clash , London Calling  listening to it on my Ipod classic (yes i still use it)

I put it on during the the City-Arsenal game was on in the 2nd being sick of the City love in by those 2 Mancs.

Brilliant album with no weak track, easily their best album, has a mixture of Ska, Reggae and Punk.

Fav songs on it are London Calling, Rudie Can't Fail, Spanish Bombs, Clampdown, Wrong 'Em Boyo, The Guns Of Brixton, Revolution Song, Train In Vain.
Love that album. I was never massively into punk, from any period, but London Calling is pure fire.

Not sure if it counts as an "old" album, but I listened to HMS Fable the other day for the first time in a while. Still very listenable, but sounds very 90s now I think. Not that that's necessarily a bad thing, and Mick Head's a cut above almost every other songwriter from then which shines through even amongst it's essential "hey lads, let's make a proper Britpop album so we can afford some better drugs" 90s-ness.
Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

Re: Go dig out an old album, give it a listen, and report back
« Reply #472 on: February 3, 2019, 07:53:59 pm »
Quote from: Djozer on February  3, 2019, 07:39:29 pm
Not sure if it counts as an "old" album, but I listened to HMS Fable the other day for the first time in a while. Still very listenable, but sounds very 90s now I think. Not that that's necessarily a bad thing, and Mick Head's a cut above almost every other songwriter from then which shines through even amongst it's essential "hey lads, let's make a proper Britpop album so we can afford some better drugs" 90s-ness.

It is now 20 years old which is frightening, it definitely counts.

Can see exactly what you mean about the 90s - the tinge of Oasis/Britpop vibes - especially on 'Pull Together', which while great is all heavy distorted guitars and anthemic chorus, basically filtering that 90s sound and saying 'E are, we can do this better than youse lot!' Think they managed to transcend it though - especially with the ballads - 'Comedy' and 'Captain's Table' are possibly two of my favourite Mick Head songs, and the production on them is just fine, perfect, in fact.

'Streets of Kenny' is obviously one of their best known songs, but if you've seen Mick live in the last couple of years, the Indian raga-tinged version he does now kicks the living shit out of the "HMS Fable' version.

Fantastic cover art as well.

Online Black Bull Nova

Re: Go dig out an old album, give it a listen, and report back
« Reply #473 on: Today at 12:21:00 am »
Quote from: Victor on May 11, 2006, 11:10:19 pm
Just been listening to Talk Talk "Spirit of Eden"  again

You can listen to this album and see it sitting alongside similar, modern progressive rock albums albums like Spiritulaised "Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating In Space" or Sigur Ros "Agaetis Byrjun" or even Radioheads "OK Computer"    ... .but it's hard to imagine this came out about 10 years before any of them ...  in the 80s this album proved to be commercial suicide for Talk Talk but what a way to go ... in all their interviews at the time they said they knew they  were cutting their own throats, that the marketing men just didn't know how to sell it, but that they just had to make this album anyway .... just 6 tracks ....the first 3 flowing into eachother as one track on the cd ... this is an album that manages to sound timeless simply because it didn't belong in it's own time :)   I loved it then and every time I listen to it it still takes my breath away ...the  Harmonica is always seen as an instrument for folk and blues music .... hear "The Rainbow" and think again ... it screams out of the speakers ... feedbacking like a velvet underground guitar solo ...the album flows through quiet introspection and full on racket and every mood in between ... it's one of those albums that defies classification ... too punk to be a prog rock album, too jazzy to be a punk album , too thoughtful to be pop music

I can't recommend this album enough ... It's a masterpiece


I was going to post something similar then found this, saves me the trouble. If you've never heard it stick some earphones on and listen to it all. Mark's voice takes a little time to get used to but when you do, possibly the best listen for an album (ie you don't listen fro individual tracks, its the whole thing) there is. Absolutely monumental.


If you want a track that stands out then I believe in you, written about Hollis's brother, an addict who died whilst this was being made, is exceptional.
