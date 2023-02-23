



I work in tech, I don't think I have unique enough skillset really, considering Silicon Valley is just around the corner. At the moment I do work with famous companies and have a decent reputation/experience.



Healthcare though, is a big thing. That's a great great point. As is the 8h difference.



Thing about the kids is, everything I do, would affect the kids. Even getting a normal office job. At the moment, I work from home 5 days a week, going into the office would mean not being there for the kids anyway (I dont have family to help, ex is close). But obviously, going abroad for a change is much more drastic. Maybe though, I should be looking much closer to home for this change I'm looking for.



I guess I really was just dreaming for better things. But as you say, It might not even be better than what I have here. The grass is always greener eh?!



I wouldn't rule anything out in terms of getting a job there.Part of the process of moving somewhere new is scoping it out. Part of that is seeing if it's possible. But most importantly, it's finding out if a new environment is likely to suit your desires and needs. Those needs are going to be different for different people. They'll probably be different for the same person at different times in there life.Whilst not moving away from the UK I've explored it a few times. Additionally, I've moved around parts of England. Initially in my very early 20's I moved away from Liverpool (though had lived elsewhere for part of Uni beforehand) I'm glad I did so I saw another part of the UK.Since then I've moved around a fair bit more. I now live in East Anglia in a sleepy, but nice town. I would have hated it at 25. Probably even at 35. Now I'm in my 40's and have young (pre-teen) kids then it's the perfect place to live. It might not be the perfect place to live when I'm 60 (for example).The 1 big issue with moving area, even within the UK, is the activation energy required to create a new life and relationships in a new place. If you are busy with work, kids etc.. it can easily become quite insular where the relationships you have are either working one (and they are different if you are the boss) or those with your immediate core family (i..e partner and kids). It really takes effort and time to get to feel comfortable in a new place and for all of the family to establish their core relationships outside of the immediate relations. That's harder as you get older as well since going out socialising with colleagues is harder, as is joining certain sports clubs (for example playing Sunday league). You also don't have things like the school run or kids clubs where you can meet other parents. It's not impossible though.