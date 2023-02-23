I guess a long holiday there might be the next step to take, even if its not a viable future, it may be a soul searching exercise that I need to do.
Jookie, I'm originally from the midlands, been in London for about 21 years, and next year, it would be 22 years, and equals the amount of time I've been in Leicester, I don't know why, but something is triggering me about this landmark. I guess I've been working 21 years non-stop and feel somewhat like good things are passing me by. I don't know if that makes any sense. Its not like I've been miserable for 21 years. I guess I just want to do something fun. I'm in my early 40's too, but I've had quite a tough last 3 years.
moondog, yeah, I have mentioned more boring areas previously, but you might be right, I may have this fantasy in my mind that doesn't really marry up to reality. Whereabouts do you visit when you go back to CA? Congratulations on retirement! Maybe that's what i should do, just retire early, and live in somewhere like Horton (just randomly looked on a map for something in the middle of nowhere).