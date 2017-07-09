« previous next »
Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dench57

Re: Curb Your Enthusiasm
February 29, 2024, 08:12:57 pm
Can tell they were really great friends from watching the show, they really went at each other. Such warmth and chemistry in their scenes. Been watching some Richard Lewis clips back, this one is hilarious. You looked at her mole with a god damn telescope like Galileo jerkin' off from 40 feet away!

Hazell

Re: Curb Your Enthusiasm
February 29, 2024, 10:48:23 pm
Aww, RIP.

One of my favourite Curb scenes:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/be8AWFHcvDU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/be8AWFHcvDU</a>
Brian Blessed

Re: Curb Your Enthusiasm
March 4, 2024, 04:43:51 pm
Good episode this week, including some excellent Richard Lewis stuff, which was nice.

Is this the first episode not to have Jeff in it?
Raaphael

Re: Curb Your Enthusiasm
March 5, 2024, 12:47:49 pm
I think the last episodes are works of a comedic genius. Brilliant.
Nitramdorf

Re: Curb Your Enthusiasm
March 11, 2024, 07:37:11 pm
 :) they certainly packed a lot into that episode. I love it so much.
Brian Blessed

Re: Curb Your Enthusiasm
March 11, 2024, 08:07:52 pm
It was another good one. Whoever said its going to Mirror the Seinfeld finale was spot on. Its just a matter of whether its better (couldnt be much worse, to be honest)
bradders1011

Re: Curb Your Enthusiasm
March 12, 2024, 03:09:48 pm
All the smart humour, but I snorted at
Spoiler
a billboard with a massive cock on it
[close]
The G in Gerrard

Re: Curb Your Enthusiasm
March 12, 2024, 08:26:48 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on March 12, 2024, 03:09:48 pm
All the smart humour, but I snorted at
Spoiler
a billboard with a massive cock on it
[close]
:lmao Great episode.
Brian Blessed

Re: Curb Your Enthusiasm
March 16, 2024, 06:03:05 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on March 12, 2024, 03:09:48 pm
All the smart humour, but I snorted at
Spoiler
a billboard with a massive cock on it
[close]

Youll get a kick out of this :D

https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/real-curb-enthusiasm-billboard-l-230034257.html
tray fenny

Re: Curb Your Enthusiasm
March 19, 2024, 10:39:35 pm
series 12 ep 7 😂
UntouchableLuis

Re: Curb Your Enthusiasm
Yesterday at 08:21:54 am
I actually think the majority of this season has been lazy and more sitcommy/dumbed down.

If you go back and watch season 1-9, it's just not as cleverly written, the improv isn't as smooth, the editing is off and obviously the actors are much older and don't seem to have the same energy.

Obviously it's lacking some key players (Funkhouser and RL, even though the latter was part of this last season, you feel he was used sparingly as he was in such poor health)

Vincent Vaughan is an odd choice as a replacement Funkhouser. For me, he's too big of a name to be playing a character, and not himself.

It's still watchable, sure, but like many shows, it's definitely gone on probably longer than it shoukd have done.

I did feel like when LD split up with Cheryl the show started to go downhill slightly (although the season in New York and the spite store season still had huge moments of quality). Every other season since that point has been average IMO but others may disagree.
Fromola

Re: Curb Your Enthusiasm
Yesterday at 08:32:13 am
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 08:21:54 am
I actually think the majority of this season has been lazy and more sitcommy/dumbed down.

If you go back and watch season 1-9, it's just not as cleverly written, the improv isn't as smooth, the editing is off and obviously the actors are much older and don't seem to have the same energy.

Obviously it's lacking some key players (Funkhouser and RL, even though the latter was part of this last season, you feel he was used sparingly as he was in such poor health)

Vincent Vaughan is an odd choice as a replacement Funkhouser. For me, he's too big of a name to be playing a character, and not himself.

It's still watchable, sure, but like many shows, it's definitely gone on probably longer than it shoukd have done.

I did feel like when LD split up with Cheryl the show started to go downhill slightly (although the season in New York and the spite store season still had huge moments of quality). Every other season since that point has been average IMO but others may disagree.

The Seinfeld season 7 was very well done and 1-6 all great. Season 8 was still really good but a couple of flat episodes. 9 and 10 good but a bit of a drop off and could have left it there. Last season was flat, so hopefully a better finale this one.
UntouchableLuis

Re: Curb Your Enthusiasm
Yesterday at 08:40:56 am
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:32:13 am
The Seinfeld season 7 was very well done and 1-6 all great. Season 8 was still really good but a couple of flat episodes. 9 and 10 good but a bit of a drop off and could have left it there. Last season was flat, so hopefully a better finale this one.

Seinfeld was actually only 9 seasons. Larry David left after Season 7. 8 and 9 were different and some episodes slightly average but overall the writing and quality was still always a solid 7 and above. Finale was mixed, though I don't think it's as bad as some make out.

I hope Curb can finish really strongly but so far this season there was maybe only 1 or 2 episodes I laughed at in parts.
kaesarsosei

Re: Curb Your Enthusiasm
Yesterday at 11:10:26 am
I've been working my way through CYE over the last 3-4 months so I think I am in a good position to comment on the quality through the years having just reached the end of Season 9 I think (the Fatwa season?).

Yes seasons 1-8 I think are definitely better and Season 9 was unquestionably not as good, but I did think the season got better as it went along and the final episode was as good as it has ever been. If S10-12 are as good as 9 I will be happy, especially the final few eps of S9. I also think the Fatwa stuff itself was as close to a "jumping the shark" moment as the show has had and it was by far the worst part of the season. But the final episode with F Murray Abraham was superb.
UntouchableLuis

Re: Curb Your Enthusiasm
Yesterday at 01:53:56 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 11:10:26 am
I've been working my way through CYE over the last 3-4 months so I think I am in a good position to comment on the quality through the years having just reached the end of Season 9 I think (the Fatwa season?).

Yes seasons 1-8 I think are definitely better and Season 9 was unquestionably not as good, but I did think the season got better as it went along and the final episode was as good as it has ever been. If S10-12 are as good as 9 I will be happy, especially the final few eps of S9. I also think the Fatwa stuff itself was as close to a "jumping the shark" moment as the show has had and it was by far the worst part of the season. But the final episode with F Murray Abraham was superb.

The fatwa season was the worst of the lot from memory. I've never rewatched it. In fact, I think I even skipped a few episodes that season.

10 is much better.

11 is largely poor and so far 12 has been. Again this is just my opinion.
Fromola

Re: Curb Your Enthusiasm
Yesterday at 02:16:08 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 08:40:56 am
Seinfeld was actually only 9 seasons. Larry David left after Season 7. 8 and 9 were different and some episodes slightly average but overall the writing and quality was still always a solid 7 and above. Finale was mixed, though I don't think it's as bad as some make out.

I hope Curb can finish really strongly but so far this season there was maybe only 1 or 2 episodes I laughed at in parts.

Was referring to Curb. I meant the Seinfeld reunion season (7) on Curb.
Seebab

Re: Curb Your Enthusiasm
Yesterday at 07:10:50 pm
After the first two episodes, I think this season has been on the whole quite funny after a lower quality Season 11. The last three episodes have been really good.
redtel

Re: Curb Your Enthusiasm
Today at 04:38:07 pm
Slow start to this last series but it has improved with each one. The cock and balls episode had some really funny scenes and Ive watched that Leon scene in disgruntled several times.

Motherfuckeeeer! You aint no piss doctor, youre an ass doctor. Curb at its best.

Just happy to watch one more series for the nuggets that make us laugh out loud. 🙌
