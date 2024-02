I do think the series has had a massive drop in quality over the last few seasons, sadly. Definitely later Simpsons etc vibes that most shows suffer from when they go on for too long.



It's still great in parts and I can still watch it and enjoy it for what it is but when you think back to the first 8 seasons or so, the show is worlds apart.



Feels a lot more forced these days. Looks wrong as they're all so old and they just don't have the same natural rhythm to it any more.



I hope they can have a brilliant finale and go out with a bang.