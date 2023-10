is this his new one, those were the days my friend? My mate picked me up a copy from 12th man in St Johnís, looking forward to reading it



That's the one . When we won the league a few years ago he made a little film and was asking for an old scarf . The one that Andrew Schofield is wearing is me Ma's that she knitted in 63/64. He put the word out for a beauty and people put him onto to me Ma'. When they met she said I believe you know me two lads as Ma's do.I won't spoil the book for you mateEdit . I was dying to say Scully in there .