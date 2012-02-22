Epic bump!!!Swedish 100 % mother tongue and with a hybrid north/south of Stockholm accent due to my split childhood, leaning south. Basically the national 'TV accent' except I speak faster and merge more words.English 97% once in a while I forget a word or have to look it up. Grammar is totally perfect, aided by the similarities and the Norse roots of the English grammar system and word order. Almost native fluency with a slight Swedish accent.German 60 % but with sub-standard grammar. Enough to keep going in speech for an hour or so.Norwegian 50 % but with near perfect (90-95 %) comprehension. Most stuff you can guess and get right but it gets funny if not.Danish 30 % with ok comprehension. Their spoken tongue is a mess but I could read a book and understand everything.Italian 15 % but struggles to find words which hampers the fluency and the grammar is shocking.I can read a lot of Dutch, way more than Italian, but have no clue which German/English/Swedish cognates to use and not so would never dare to speak itContemporary Dutch and German are closer to my language than either Icelandic or Faroese is. I can also read Luxembourgish well, although understanding speech is just not on.Either way, you'd be surprised to know that I feel vocabulary-wise English is very far off the mainland Germanic languages. Southern Europeans who speak English as a second language fluently being presented a Dutch or Swedish text can't read nothing!Any multilingual Scousers/Brits here nowadays?