Author Topic: How many languages do you speak?  (Read 5070 times)

Re: How many languages do you speak?
« Reply #120 on: February 22, 2012, 06:37:14 pm »
Quote from: Eileen on February 22, 2012, 06:27:12 pm
I actually tried to say 2 sentences in Scottish yesterday, it was horrible ;D

Eh no it was pretty awesome actually ;D Just have to say it quicker and you could fit right in ;D
Re: How many languages do you speak?
« Reply #121 on: February 22, 2012, 06:38:29 pm »
Glaswegian is a proper language in its own right.
Re: How many languages do you speak?
« Reply #122 on: February 22, 2012, 06:39:00 pm »
Quote from: INABITSKI on February 22, 2012, 05:48:14 pm
Just the one for me. Doubt many are even close to this lad.

http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-17107435
bastard
Re: How many languages do you speak?
« Reply #123 on: February 22, 2012, 07:13:01 pm »
 
Quote from: Eileen on February 22, 2012, 06:27:12 pm
I actually tried to say 2 sentences in Scottish yesterday, it was horrible ;D

Don't worry, if my missis is anything to go by, a Scottish accent is really hard to do! She only lived in Edinburgh for 5 frigging years!! :butt
Re: How many languages do you speak?
« Reply #124 on: February 22, 2012, 07:26:08 pm »
Quote from: Gobias Industries on February 22, 2012, 06:37:14 pm
Eh no it was pretty awesome actually ;D Just have to say it quicker and you could fit right in ;D
Aww ;D
Quote from: sammyboy on February 22, 2012, 07:13:01 pm

Don't worry, if my missis is anything to go by, a Scottish accent is really hard to do! She only lived in Edinburgh for 5 frigging years!! :butt
;D I feel like the sounds are weird for me, cos I already speak English and my head feels like I'm saying the words wrong. Maybe she agrees ;D
Re: How many languages do you speak?
« Reply #125 on: February 22, 2012, 07:31:10 pm »
English, Mandarin Chinese, Japanese, and a little French.
Re: How many languages do you speak?
« Reply #126 on: February 22, 2012, 07:31:40 pm »
Quote from: Lady_Brandybuck on February 22, 2012, 06:09:38 pm
woah! that is pretty much amazing!

If I finally become fluent in 4 I'll consider that an achievement

So far fluent in English, Spanish and Italian, I can defend myself in french and get to places in German and Basque. But I would prefer to finally get german as the fourth fluent one as I really like it!

Already an achievement there. But no harm in wanting to better yourself even more.
Re: How many languages do you speak?
« Reply #127 on: February 22, 2012, 07:38:14 pm »
I'm so old I went on a Latin Exchange.
Re: How many languages do you speak?
« Reply #128 on: February 22, 2012, 10:28:02 pm »
English and i'm fluent in Greek which comes in handy when on holiday there as i can usually order the beers for less Euros than the people who don't speak their language!
Re: How many languages do you speak?
« Reply #129 on: February 22, 2012, 10:51:34 pm »
The excellent thing about Irish is that so few other countries even know what it is. It makes for a superb undercover, talk about the people next to you, type language.
Re: How many languages do you speak?
« Reply #130 on: February 22, 2012, 11:02:23 pm »
Dutch and English, I'll get around in France aswell. Wouldn't starve in Germany or Spain either, but that would take some signals aswell ;).
« Reply #131 on: February 22, 2012, 11:47:30 pm »
Quote from: corkboy on February 22, 2012, 10:51:34 pm
The excellent thing about Irish is that so few other countries even know what it is. It makes for a superb undercover, talk about the people next to you, type language.

Sneaky twats those Irish, just like the Welsh. Although Irish people are a much nicer breed of sneaky twats in all fairness.
Re: How many languages do you speak?
« Reply #132 on: February 22, 2012, 11:58:59 pm »
Quote from: corkboy on February 22, 2012, 10:51:34 pm
The excellent thing about Irish is that so few other countries even know what it is. It makes for a superb undercover, talk about the people next to you, type language.
I'm very envious of this although when I was in Oz I found if I talked quickly they didnt have a clue what I was saying either so that kind of works. Not knowing the language fluently didnt stop me from using Irish gibberish to impress people.
« Reply #133 on: February 23, 2012, 12:05:53 am »
Quote from: Lady_Brandybuck on February 22, 2012, 06:09:38 pm
woah! that is pretty much amazing!

If I finally become fluent in 4 I'll consider that an achievement

So far fluent in English, Spanish and Italian, I can defend myself in french and get to places in German and Basque. But I would prefer to finally get german as the fourth fluent one as I really like it!

If you could speak Italian in a basque, you could earn top dollar as a High Class Euro Brass. Speaking german in a basque will only get you a weekend job in Madame Helga's House Of Pain.
Re: How many languages do you speak?
« Reply #134 on: February 23, 2012, 12:05:55 am »
Flemish(Vlaams), French
Re: How many languages do you speak?
« Reply #135 on: February 23, 2012, 10:38:53 am »
Fluent in Slovene, English, Serbo-Croatian and German and a little of Spanish.
Re: How many languages do you speak?
« Reply #136 on: February 23, 2012, 10:44:31 am »
Fluent in reading Spanish & Italian.

Really need to get my arse into gear and get my speaking fluency back which is all but gone from childhood.
Re: How many languages do you speak?
« Reply #137 on: February 23, 2012, 05:26:30 pm »
English,scouse.thats it.     :butt would love to know more,but am far too lazy
Re: How many languages do you speak?
« Reply #138 on: February 23, 2012, 11:51:48 pm »
English

Speak bits of French and Spanish but would not say well enough to say fluent.
Re: How many languages do you speak?
« Reply #139 on: February 23, 2012, 11:53:41 pm »
If I put an 'o' on the end of everything, abar 20.
Re: How many languages do you speak?
« Reply #140 on: February 23, 2012, 11:58:17 pm »
English, Estonian, Russian, French.
Re: How many languages do you speak?
« Reply #141 on: February 27, 2012, 06:19:18 am »
English, German, Japanese are my strongest but can get by with a little French. Know a little Korean and Icelandic but really very few words.
Re: How many languages do you speak?
« Reply #142 on: February 27, 2012, 07:34:42 am »
Danish, English, German, can understand Norwegian and Swedish.

Very tiny bit of French. Enough to order a bevvy, as mentioned earlier. It counts.  :)
Re: How many languages do you speak?
« Reply #143 on: Today at 06:11:43 pm »
Epic bump!!!

Swedish 100 % mother tongue and with a hybrid north/south of Stockholm accent due to my split childhood, leaning south. Basically the national 'TV accent' except I speak faster and merge more words.

English 97% once in a while I forget a word or have to look it up. Grammar is totally perfect, aided by the similarities and the Norse roots of the English grammar system and word order. Almost native fluency with a slight Swedish accent.

German 60 % but with sub-standard grammar. Enough to keep going in speech for an hour or so.

Norwegian 50 % but with near perfect (90-95 %) comprehension. Most stuff you can guess and get right but it gets funny if not.

Danish 30 % with ok comprehension. Their spoken tongue is a mess but I could read a book and understand everything.

Italian 15 % but struggles to find words which hampers the fluency and the grammar is shocking.

I can read a lot of Dutch, way more than Italian, but have no clue which German/English/Swedish cognates to use and not so would never dare to speak it  ;D Contemporary Dutch and German are closer to my language than either Icelandic or Faroese is. I can also read Luxembourgish well, although understanding speech is just not on.

Either way, you'd be surprised to know that I feel vocabulary-wise English is very far off the mainland Germanic languages. Southern Europeans who speak English as a second language fluently being presented a Dutch or Swedish text can't read nothing!

Any multilingual Scousers/Brits here nowadays?  :wave
Re: How many languages do you speak?
« Reply #144 on: Today at 06:16:49 pm »
Quote from: Slightly Less Mediocre Baron Bennekov on November 18, 2010, 08:41:25 pm
Danish (my mother tongue)
Swedish - fluent

Seeing you still seem to be on RAWK: that's an impressive combination considering the cadence difference. Did you move here as a kid?
Re: How many languages do you speak?
« Reply #145 on: Today at 06:17:17 pm »
Maybe one, just about
Re: How many languages do you speak?
« Reply #146 on: Today at 06:20:09 pm »
I can speak 4 fluently.

English, Lancashire, Yorkshire and Barnsley 👍
Re: How many languages do you speak?
« Reply #147 on: Today at 06:23:14 pm »
My grandfather could speak french, ancient English, English, Gujarati, Urdu, Punjabi and Hindi

Me? A smattering of school french and German.  A bit embarrassing
Re: How many languages do you speak?
« Reply #148 on: Today at 06:29:56 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:23:14 pm
My grandfather could speak french, ancient English, English, Gujarati, Urdu, Punjabi and Hindi

Me? A smattering of school french and German.  A bit embarrassing

Das ist trotzdem vermutlich 80 % besser dann einer typischer Engländer  :wave

(probably 80 % better than a typical Englishman)

English is isolated enough that its speakers have an equal chance at French vs German, Spanish vs Dutch or Italian vs Swedish which makes it quite unique as a starting point. No free languages but many opportunities.
Re: How many languages do you speak?
« Reply #149 on: Today at 06:31:12 pm »
English and French.
Re: How many languages do you speak?
« Reply #150 on: Today at 07:32:53 pm »
Scouse, a bit of French, bit of German and can get by with Spanish
Re: How many languages do you speak?
« Reply #151 on: Today at 07:38:11 pm »
Half-Italian but don't speak it.  Wish I'd learned it properly when I was a kid, but noooo, too busy with my transformers.

Can get the gist of conversations in Italian though.
Re: How many languages do you speak?
« Reply #152 on: Today at 07:41:12 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:23:14 pm
My grandfather could speak french, ancient English, English, Gujarati, Urdu, Punjabi and Hindi

Me? A smattering of school french and German.  A bit embarrassing

If you speak anyone of those, the others are relatively easy to learn.

I know about 100 Hindi words, but no real sentences, hence I could also get by with Urdu.
Re: How many languages do you speak?
« Reply #153 on: Today at 07:42:02 pm »
English, Scots, can understand and read French quite well but really bad at speaking it.
Re: How many languages do you speak?
« Reply #154 on: Today at 07:54:04 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 07:41:12 pm
If you speak anyone of those, the others are relatively easy to learn.

I know about 100 Hindi words, but no real sentences, hence I could also get by with Urdu.
Yes, its a bit of a fudge I get that. But still.. my efforts are punny by comparison
Re: How many languages do you speak?
« Reply #155 on: Today at 08:45:34 pm »
two and a half.
Re: How many languages do you speak?
« Reply #156 on: Today at 08:48:42 pm »
Ich spreche ein bisschen Deutsch und Englisch.
Re: How many languages do you speak?
« Reply #157 on: Today at 08:49:47 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:48:42 pm
Ich spreche ein bisschen Deutsch und Englisch.

wirklich?
Re: How many languages do you speak?
« Reply #158 on: Today at 08:52:53 pm »
Re: How many languages do you speak?
« Reply #159 on: Today at 08:59:10 pm »
Can read, write and speak in English, German, Hindi, and Tamil.

Can speak a bit of broken Spanish, Kannada, and Dutch.
