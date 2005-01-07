« previous next »
Author Topic: The Onion

The Onion
theonion.com must be one of the best things on the web, apart from here, and free porn and that.

Love this story http://www.theonion.com/news/index.php?issue=4052&n=1
Re: The Onion
Quote from: Jim Price on January  7, 2005, 11:47:17 am
theonion.com must be one of the best things on the web, apart from here, and free porn and that.

Love this story http://www.theonion.com/news/index.php?issue=4052&n=1

Any chance of a cut + paste Jim? Work filter blocking the site
Re: The Onion
Archaeological Dig Uncovers Ancient Race Of Skeleton People

AL JIZAH, EGYPTA team of British and Egyptian archaeologists made a stunning discovery Monday, unearthing several intact specimens of "skeleton people"skinless, organless humans who populated the Nile delta region an estimated 6,000 years ago.
An archaeologist examines the intact remains of a spooky    
Above: An archaeologist examines the intact remains of a spooky "skeleton person."

"This is an incredible find," said Dr. Christian Hutchins, Oxford University archaeologist and head of the dig team. "Imagine: At one time, this entire area was filled with spooky, bony, walking skeletons."

"The implications are staggering," Hutchins continued. "We now know that the skeletons we see in horror films and on Halloween are not mere products of the imagination, but actually lived on Earth."

Standing at the excavation site, a 20-by-20-foot square pit along the Nile River, Hutchins noted key elements of the find. "The skeletons lived in this mud-brick structure, which, based on what we know of these people, was probably haunted," he said. "Although we found crude cooking utensils in the area, as well as evidence of crafts like pottery and weaving, we are inclined to believe that the skeletons' chief activity was jumping out at nearby humans and scaring them. And though we know little of their language and means of communication, it is likely that they said 'boogedy-boogedy' a lot."

Approximately 200 yards west of the excavation site, the archaeologists also found evidence of farming.

"What's puzzling about this," Cambridge University archaeologist Sir Ian Edmund-White said, "is that skeletons would not benefit from harvested crops, as any food taken orally would immediately fall through the hole behind the jaw and down through the rib cage, eventually hitting the ground. Our best guess is that they scared away a group of human farmers, then remained behind to haunt the dwelling. Or perhaps they bartered goods in a nearby city to acquire skeleton accessories, such as chains, coffins and tattered, dirty clothing."
An artist's rendering of what a warrior-skeleton may have looked like.   
Above: An artist's rendering of what a warrior-skeleton may have looked like.

Continued Edmund-White: "The hole in that theory, however, is that a 1997 excavation of this area which yielded extensive records of local clans and merchants made no mention of even one animated mass of bones coming to town for the purpose of trade. But we are taking great pains to recover as much of the site as possible, while also being extremely careful not to fall victim to some kind of spooky skeleton curse."

As for what led to the extinction of the skeletons, Edmund-White offered a theory.

"Perhaps an Egyptian priest or king broke the curse of the skeletons, either by defeating the head skeleton in combat or by discovering the magic words needed to send their spirits back to Hell," Edmund-White said. "In any case, there is strong evidence that the Power of Greyskull played a significant role in the defeat of the skeleton people."

According to Hutchins, the skeletons bear numerous similarities to humans, leading him to suspect that there may be an evolutionary link between the two species.

"Like humans, these creatures walked upright on two legs and possessed highly developed opposable thumbs," Edmund-White said. "These and many other similarities lend credence to the theory that hundreds of thousands of years ago, human development passed through a skeletal stage. These skeletons may, in fact, be ancestors of us all."

"Any of us could be part skeleton," he added.

Other experts disagreed.

"The evidence of an evolutionary link between humans and skeletons is sparse at best," said Dr. Terrance Schneider of the University of Chicago. "Furthermore, it is downright unscientific to theorize that skeleton life originated in Egypt merely because mummies, another species of monster, are indigenous to the area. Spooky creatures are found all over the world, from the vampires of Transylvania to the headless horsemen of Sleepy Hollow."
Re: The Onion
Cheers Kirsty  ;D :wave
Re: The Onion
I do love TheOnion at times.  Other times it takes cheap political shots, but that's a prime example
Re: The Onion
Quote from: Aidan_B on January  7, 2005, 12:31:21 pm
I do love TheOnion at times.  Other times it takes cheap political shots, but that's a prime example

Yeah, I don't bother reading the political pieces.
Re: The Onion
Ah: I'm glad there's a thread about this. I was just reading someone's conspiracy-theory-re-9/11 craziness on another thread and got to thinking about this paper, whose headline immediately following September 11 was simply "Holy F***ing Shit!" I thought I'd see how they are covering the anniversary and was amused to read this...

http://www.theonion.com/content/

I know 9/11 was a tragedy for those involved. I do like this paper's satirical awareness of some of the worse characteristics of some of the American people, however.
Re: The Onion
That story about the skeleton people is absolutely amazing.

To think we've been in the dark about this for all those years is simply astonishing.

Re: The Onion
I used to read this all the time but stopped for some reason.

Anyway, The Onion is the real US news.

http://www.theonion.com/content/index
Re: The Onion
I've just been laughing at their t-shirts! Tempting to make a purchase or two there.
Re: The Onion
Brought tears to my eyes that.
Re: The Onion
Here's my fav at the moment......

Beckham An Inspiration To Children Who Never Get Put In Game
August 9, 2007 | | Onion Sports


LOS ANGELESWhether intently watching the on-field action or waving to his family in the stands, David Beckham's impressive display of bench-sitting skills and off-field techniques since joining his new team has had a major impact on both the L.A. Galaxy sidelines and the millions of children who never get playing time. "He makes sitting on the bench awesome. I can't wait to not suit up for our next game," said Jeremy Parker, 9, who is not one of his soccer team's starting 11 players or even one of the seven substitutes. "For our next match, I'm going to dress up in my church clothes and try to hold my cup of Gatorade like Beckham." Leading child psychologists have applauded Beckham's positive influence, saying that as a role model, Beckham shows that it is not whether you win or lose, but how you watch others play the game. "
Re: The Onion
Atlantic City Cocktail Waitress Crowned In Mistress USA Pageant
April 28, 2008 | Issue 4418

     
TRENTON, NJLacey Lauderdale, a 25-year-old cocktail waitress at the Showboat Casino & Hotel in Atlantic City, was named the winner of the 2008 Mistress USA Pageant, a competition held each year since 1954 to honor the country's most beautiful and talented other women.

The clandestine pageant took place Sunday evening in a New Jersey motel room off Exit 23, shortly after the nation's males told their wives they were going out bowling with some friends. Sixty-three mistressesone representing each state and 14 representing Carson City, NVcompeted for the coveted crown, traditionally awarded to the woman who best exemplifies the qualities of youth, sexiness, and having large breasts.

"We are proud to present Ms. Lauderdale with the grand prize of one year's rent, a basket of erotic massage oils, and this red lace undergarment, which she must try on right now," said the Mistress USA chairman, who identified himself only as "Mr. R." "Lacey, we admire you for your dedication to not getting emotionally involved with the nation, and for your willingness to do things my wife would never try in a million years. Now twirl around a little so we can get the view from the back."

The 62 losing contestants were then told to get lost.

Lauderdale became eligible to enter the Mistress USA Pageant last October, when she was crowned Miss One-Night Stand New Jersey. She joined a field of mistresses from all different backgrounds and walks of lifewaitresses, secretaries, hostesses, and even bar girls. Lauderdale excelled in nearly every event, including the swimsuit competition, the evening-wear- removal competition, and giving hand jobs.

She also received the high score from judges Adam Carolla, 47-year-old accountant Cy Weintraub from Chicago, and former New York City mayor Rudolph Giuliani. The mistresses were rated in areas such as firmness/roundness of breasts, color of hair, level of economic dependence, willingness to answer to the name "Hazel," and then their breasts again. The talent portion of the competition was phased out in 1974.

"I can't believe I went from being a cocktail waitress to being Mistress USA," Lauderdale said after the ceremony. "Dreams do come true."

While she received the highest score in pageant history, Lauderdale faltered in the Q&A portion of the competition, giving less than satisfactory answers to the hypothetical questions "How would you act if you ever ran into me and my wife at the grocery store?" and "How many times have I told you not to call the house phone?!"

Last year's Mistress USA, Tiffani Saunders of Miami, was on hand at the event to present Lauderdale with the ceremonial Mistress USA sash and cab fare home.

"I think Lacey will do a fine job as Mistress USA," said Saunders, who has been instructed to go live with her mother and raise the kid on her own. "I just hope she knows that while the job can be fun at times, it is also really, really exhausting work."

On Friday, Lauderdale embarks on a nationwide tour, during which she will meet with admiring men from around the country in roadside hotels, shopping-mall bathrooms, and other discreet locations. Historically, the main duties of Mistress USA have included standing there and looking pretty, not giving American males a hard time, light clerical work, and keeping her damn mouth shut.

Though most men claimed they "could not wait" to meet Mistress USA, some were disappointed with the decision.

"I would have preferred Mistress Missouri, just because she's a little bit closer," said a Missouri husband and father of two who wished to remain anonymous. "But honestly, I'm just excited about the possibility of having sex with someone who is not my wife."

He added: "After all, that's what this competition is all about."

Just two days after being awarded the title, however, Lauderdale's Cinderella story was mired in controversy when the New York Post revealed that the new Mistress USA had never worked as a stripper.

Re: The Onion
The 'Black Guy asks the nation for change' is my favourite ever Onion
Re: The Onion
Naughty Butcher Specializes In Penis-Shaped Veal Cutlet

April 30, 2008 | Issue 4418

NEW YORKAlthough he is adept at fashioning representations of genitalia out of raw meats, ranging from pork belly to giblets, 36-year-old erotic butcher Eric Barnard told reporters Monday that the creation he is most proud of is his penis-shaped veal cutlet. "The Cock Chop is by far our best seller," said Barnard, who uses lamb tendon to achieve the extremely realistic veined effect on his popular phallic novelty steak. "It's perfect for bachelorette barbecues, gay birthday cookouts, or just as a nice gift for someone who loves to grill and has a sense of humor." Barnard, a two-time winner of New York magazine's "Best Kinky Meats" award, is also renowned for his chicken-neck vulvas, which he said are ideal for naughty stews.
Re: The Onion
Supreme Court Upholds Freedom Of Speech In Obscenity-Filled Ruling

May 4, 2010 | ISSUE 4618
Justice Ginsburg wrote that those who dispute her interpretation of the Constitution can "shove a fat one so far up their ass they choke."

WASHINGTONIn a decisive and vulgar 7-2 ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court once again upheld the constitution's First Amendment this week, calling the freedom of expression among the most "inalienable and important rights that a motherfucker can have."

"It is the opinion of this court that the right to speak without censorship or fear of intimidation is fundamental to a healthy democracy," Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg wrote for the majority. "Furthermore, the court finds that the right to say whatever the hell you want, whenever the hell you want, is not only a founding tenet, but remains essential to the continued success of this nation."

Added Ginsburg, "In short, freedom of speech means the freedom of fucking speech, you ignorant cocksuckers."

The decision came Monday in response to the case of a Charleston, WV theater troupe that had been sued by city officials for staging a sexually explicit play with public funds. Reversing the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals' decision, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the theater, an outcome free-speech advocates are calling a victory and Justice Ginsburg called "a bitch-slap in the face of all those uptight limp-dicks."

The ruling in City of Charleston v. The Kanawha Players marks the first time in 220 years that the nation's highest court has taken such a fiercely profane stance.

During oral arguments, Charleston's chief counsel Dan Roy said his clients could restrict any public speech they deemed offensive, an argument quickly dismissed by Justice John Paul Stevens, 90, who turned to his colleagues and made a repeated up-and-down hand motion intended to simulate masturbation.

"I'm beginning to wonder if you really understand what 'abridging the freedom of speech' means at all," said Stevens, a 34-year veteran of the court known for his often-nuanced interpretations of the First Amendment. "I'm also wondering whether you and your fat-faced plaintiffs over there need to have some respect for constitutionally protected expression fucked into your empty hick skulls."

Justice Clarence Thomas, who voted with the majority, wrote a concurring opinion in which he made little mention of established court precedents but emphasized that he himself had viewed materials "way, way nastier than this stupid play."

"I don't know what kind of bullshit passes for jurisprudence down in the 4th Circuit these days," Thomas wrote. "But those pricks can take their arguments about speech that 'appeals only to prurient interests' and go suck a dog's asshole."

Added Thomas, "Just suck it. Get in there and seriously suck it."

Writing in dissent, however, Justice Antonin Scalia contemplated the limits of the constitutional guarantee of free speech.

"The court has an interest in protecting meaningful human communication, which is jeopardized when every other word out of someone's mouth is 'F this' or 'F that,'" Scalia wrote. "In practice, such an expansion of free expression becomes far too unwieldy and large to accommodate."

To which Justice Ginsberg immediately replied, "Yeah, that's what his mom said."

Conservative constitutional scholars have criticized the Supreme Court's decision, calling it not only a license to provoke, but also an act of provocation in itself, one that saw several justices repeatedly refer to the plaintiffs as "fuckwits," "asshats," and "cumsacks" before informing them that with their appeals exhausted, their only remaining legal recourse would be to "piss up a rope or take two fists in the mommy slot."

More than 18 months after the suit was first brought against the theater group, defense lawyers said the road to the Supreme Court was "hard as shit," but well worth it.

"This is a historic victory for free speech, and I wouldn't be surprised if, a hundred years from now, the hallowed walls of this court bear an inscription taken from the eloquent decision handed down today," lead defense attorney Carl Huddleston said. "Particularly the phrase 'That which erodes human rights serves to erode humanity, fuckface.'"



source
Re: The Onion
The Onion has just gone paywall.
Re: The Onion
Onion Twitter joke prompts serious response

By Ed O'Keefe


(Cliff Owen - AP) Just hours after federal officials arrested a man alleged to have plotted an actual attack on the Capitol, the U.S. Capitol Police arent laughing about a joke tweet suggesting a similar siege.

The Onion, a satirical newspaper, wrote this on its Twitter feed Thursday morning:

BREAKING: Capitol building being evacuated. 12 children held hostage by group of armed congressmen. #CongressHostageThu Sep 29 14:44:50 via HootSuiteThe Onion
TheOnion

The newspaper followed the breaking news tweet with a link to a satirical article suggesting that House Speaker John A. Boehner (R-Ohio) is serving as spokesman for a bipartisan group of congressional hostage-takers. Subsequent messages appeared to provide real-time updates of the completely fictional situation.

The Capitol Police reacted angrily.

It has come to our attention that recent twitter feeds are reporting false information concerning current conditions at the U.S. Capitol, Sgt. Kimberly Schneider said in an e-mail statement. Conditions at the U.S. Capitol are currently normal. There is no credibility to these stories or the twitter feeds. The U.S. Capitol Police are currently investigating the reporting.

On Thursday, the FBI arrested a 26-year-old physics graduate and model hobbyist from Massachusetts and accused him of plotting attacks on the Pentagon and the Capitol with small, explosive-laden drones. The man intended to launch three small GPS-guided aircraft from East Potomac Park  two against the Pentagon and one against the Capitol, according to a detailed plan he gave to the FBI, authorities said.

source
Re: The Onion
I've always found this to be my favorite Onion Article.

McDonald's Drops 'Hammurderer' Character From Advertising

March 6, 2002 | ISSUE 3808

OAK BROOK, ILBowing to outcry from consumers and parents groups, the McDonald's Corporation announced Monday that it is discontinuing its new advertising mascot, "The Hammurderer," a mischievous, homicidal imp who kills McDonaldland characters and takes their sandwiches.

Developed by Chicago advertising agency DDB Needham, the Hammurderer made his debut two months ago and has since appeared in a series of Saturday-morning television commercials, as well as on Happy Meal bags and activity placemats. All appearances by and references to the violent, ill-tempered prison escapee will be dropped.

"Over the years, McDonald's has successfully introduced a number of new characters whose defining characteristic is a certain measure of comical, criminal intent," said Andrew Perlich, McDonald's vice-president of promotions. "Such shady characters as The Hamburglar, The Goblins, and the bloodthirsty pirate Captain Crook have all fit nicely into the McDonald's advertising universe. We had every reason to believe that the Hammurderer, with his long rap sheet of burger-related crimes and his signature cry of 'Stabble Stabble Stabble,' would take his place in this proud lineage of McDonaldland mischief-makers."

The Hammurderer's Jan. 11 debut adin which he seizes and devours the McDonald's Happy Meal Guys, oblivious to their frantic screamsearned poor marks from parents and child-development experts, who feared the spot might send the message to children that killing is acceptable. Several weeks later, more controversy erupted over the promotional coloring book "Shivved In The McRibs," in which the Hammurderer decapitates Mayor McCheese and eats his head. Responding to widespread public outrage, McDonald's executives defended the coloring book as "not nearly as violent or socially irresponsible as it has been made out to be, given that the Mayor's head is, in fact, a giant and conceivably edible cheeseburger."

But the uproar over the latest commercial, in which Birdie The Early Bird is garroted by the Hammurderer and her body tossed in a Dumpster, was vociferous enough to prompt the fast-food giant to pull the plug.

"We are sensitive to the concerns of parents and will immediately begin phasing out this character," Perlich said. "Whether we will remove him from commercials without explanation or write him out of the spots with a bloody police standoff, we have yet to decide. But we're confident the Hammurderer will be off the national radar by April."

Hammurderer toys and promotional items, which include dolls, T-shirts, ski masks, and spiked bats, have been recalled and are expected to become prized collectibles.

This is not the first time a McDonald's character has stirred controversy for its violent nature. In 1982, the company introduced "Shakes McJunkie," an emaciated addict who robbed characters of their possessions, which he then sold to buy McDonald's shakes. He was later reworked as "The Machead," a homeless, wild-eyed Big Mac addict who turned to panhandling and gay prostitution as a means of supporting his severe burger habit.

The Hammurderer is quickly becoming regarded as the worst-received advertising mascot since Kool-Aid's 1989 discontinuation of "The Grapist," a huge purple monster who sodomizes thirsty children.
Re: The Onion
Satirical US comedy Onion News Network heads to UK

Sky Arts is to show the TV spin-off of the spoof news site that caused uproar when a story about Congress taking children hostage was thought to be real

    Johnny Sharp
    guardian.co.uk, Sunday 2 October 2011 20.30 BST
   
It is a source of pride for outlets of satirical silliness when their stories are taken for real events. So, the Onion, "America's finest news source", must have sniggered up its sleeves when Washington police criticised it for causing panic with the headline "Congress takes group of schoolchildren hostage". The subhead "We need $12 trillion or all these kids die" and the article presented Congress as an unprincipled bunch of criminal mercenaries who would go to any lengths to solve the debt crisis.

"We can take a joke," a police spokesman maintained. "But this wasn't a very good joke." Which is what politicians said every time Spitting Image took a pop at them.

The Onion may be accused of questionable taste, but its jokes are consistently hilarious. And now UK TV viewers will get the chance to tune into the spoof channel Onion News Network, on Sky Arts next month.

The channel, which started life on the Onion's website in 2007, proclaims itself as "more pretentious than CNN, more biased than Fox". Presenters include Brooke Alvarez, who made her name breaking showbiz stories such as the first interview with Beyoncé's unborn child (via a microphone inserted into the singer's womb). In short, it is flagrant nonsense played so straight that many presenters are hired from real news channels.

But like the Onion newspaper and website, it is the headlines that are irresistible. They range from pointed satire (Obama's presidential campaign was summed up as "Black guy asks nation for change") to mocking familiar news fodder ("Drugs win war on drugs", "Study reveals: Babies are stupid") to the plain daft ("Kitten thinks of nothing but murder all day"), but are at their best when the news is so grim that jokes seem impossible. Among its headlines after 9/11 were "God angrily clarifies 'Don't kill' rule", followed by "Hijackers surprised to find selves in Hell."

source
Re: The Onion
<a href="http://www.youtube.com/v/lmCjJ0VBjjU&amp;feature=g-u&amp;context=G209b6c1FUAAAAAAASAA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">http://www.youtube.com/v/lmCjJ0VBjjU&amp;feature=g-u&amp;context=G209b6c1FUAAAAAAASAA</a>
Re: The Onion
Just....too.....

Republican Rep. John Fleming cites The Onion as factual news
By Zach W On February 4, 2012

Apparently Republican Rep. John Fleming doesnt understand that stories found in The Onion arent actually true



source
Re: The Onion
its brilliant but i refuse to pay for content on the internet #theend
Re: The Onion
Some dear heart has put together a collection of instances on Facebook where people thought Onion stories were true.

http://literallyunbelievable.org/

http://literallyunbelievable.org/
Re: The Onion
Quote from: corkboy on February  9, 2012, 04:38:46 pm
Some dear heart has put together a collection of instances on Facebook where people thought Onion stories were true.

http://literallyunbelievable.org/

Fucking terrifying. Unsurprisingly the people who believe them seem to be conservative, christian Americans, big surprise there...

One of my favorite Onion headlines: "Fritolaysia Cuts Off Chiplomatic Relations With Snakistan"

We get the print version for free here in Philly, always pick up a copy when I can.
Re: The Onion
Quote from: corkboy on February  9, 2012, 04:38:46 pm
Some dear heart has put together a collection of instances on Facebook where people thought Onion stories were true.

http://literallyunbelievable.org/
was just going to post this :)
Re: The Onion
Sadly, Nation Knows Exactly How Colorado Shooting's Aftermath Will Play Out

July 20, 2012 | ISSUE 4829


WASHINGTONAmericans across the nation confirmed today that, unfortunately, due to their extreme familiarity with the type of tragedy that occurred in a Colorado movie theater last night, they sadly know exactly how the events following the horrific shooting of 12 people will unfold.

While admitting they "absolutely hate" the fact they have this knowledge, the nation's 300 million citizens told reporters they can pinpoint down to the hour when the first candlelight vigil will be held, roughly how many people will attend, how many times the county sheriff will address the media in the coming weeks, and when the town-wide memorial service will be held.

Additionally, sources nationwide took no pleasure in confirming that some sort of video recording, written material, or disturbing photographs made by the shooter will be surfacing in about an hour or two.

"I hate to say it, but we as Americans are basically experts at this kind of thing by now, said 45-year-old market analyst Jared Gerson, adding that the number of media images of Aurora, CO citizens crying and looking shocked is pretty much right in line with where it usually is at this point." "The calls not to politicize the tragedy should be starting in an hour, but by 1:30 p.m. tomorrow the issue will have been politicized. Also, I wouldnt be surprised if the shooters high school classmate is interviewed within 45 minutes."

"It's like clockwork," said Gerson, who sighed, shook his head, and walked away.

According to the nation's citizenry, calls for a mature, thoughtful debate about the role of guns in American society started right on time, and should persist throughout the next week or so. However, the populace noted, the debate will soon spiral out of control and ultimately lead to nothing of any substance, a fact Americans everywhere acknowledged they felt "absolutely horrible" to be aware of.

With scalpel-like precision, the American populace then went on to predict, to the minute, how long it will take for the media to swarm Aurora, CO, how long it will take for them to leave, and exactly when questions will be raised as to whether or not violence in movies and video games had something to do with the act.

The nation's citizens also confirmed that, any time now, some religious figure or cable news personality will say something unbelievably insensitive about the tragic shooting.

"Unfortunately, I've been through this a lot, and I pretty much have it down to a science when President Obama will visit Colorado, when he will meet with the families of those who lost loved ones, and when he will give his big speech that people will call 'unifying' and 'very presidential,'" Jacksonville resident Amy Brennen, 32, said, speaking for every other person in the country. "Nothing really surprises me when it comes to this kind of thing anymore. And that makes me feel terrible."

"Oh, and here's another thing I hate I know," Brennen continued, "In exactly two weeks this will all be over and it will be like it never happened."

source
Re: The Onion
I thought The Onion was just Wikipedia with a mild editorial difference. Oh, well, I've been quoting it to people for years. Always useful in a struggle.

'Police believe killer had sex with dead woman 3000 times'.
Something like that. Turns out they had been married 15 years, so the cops were calculating.

The Columbine one, where the cool guys are happy security guards have been brought in so they can beat up the geeks safely - which is so close to what happened.

There was also one about the New York Giants - but I first saw it after Liverpool had lost at The Triffid. The story was, the whole of America had sighed, 'Oh, for Fuck's Sake', when the Giants had won the evening before. Interviews with long-standing supporters of other teams went along the lines of: 'Every fucking time, every godamn fucking time. Every single call goes their way, players who are shit for everyone else pull on their shirt and suddenly they're Joe DiMaggio ...'. Cheered me up a little, in a depressing kind of way.

Might mosey on over and see what I can peel off.

Great thread.  :)
Re: The Onion
Quote from: idontknow on July 22, 2012, 04:02:52 am
I thought The Onion was just Wikipedia with a mild editorial difference. Oh, well, I've been quoting it to people for years. Always useful in a struggle.

'Police believe killer had sex with dead woman 3000 times'.
Something like that. Turns out they had been married 15 years, so the cops were calculating.

The Columbine one, where the cool guys are happy security guards have been brought in so they can beat up the geeks safely - which is so close to what happened.

There was also one about the New York Giants - but I first saw it after Liverpool had lost at The Triffid. The story was, the whole of America had sighed, 'Oh, for Fuck's Sake', when the Giants had won the evening before. Interviews with long-standing supporters of other teams went along the lines of: 'Every fucking time, every godamn fucking time. Every single call goes their way, players who are shit for everyone else pull on their shirt and suddenly they're Joe DiMaggio ...'. Cheered me up a little, in a depressing kind of way.

Might mosey on over and see what I can peel off.

Great thread.  :)

I've got no idea what that means
Re: The Onion
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MGXSPf9b-xI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MGXSPf9b-xI</a>
Re: The Onion
The Onion Calls it Quits

For nearly 25 years, The Onion has been satirizing American politics and society with unparalleled brilliance. However, the fake news publication  or "America's Finest News Source"  has sadly and stunningly announced that it will cease operations in 2014.

In a press release, The Onion's Editor-In-Chief, Will Tracy, explained what led to the publication's difficult decision:

    "The Onion has always been recognized as a first-rate satirical publication, making fun of all that is absurd in our socio-political world. However, in today's contemporary political environment, our brand has simply gotten muddled. And I can say with clarity that today's GOP is fully to blame.

    [...]

    It used to be that political satire was easy. All one had to do was find the absurd buried beneath the surface of a given story and employ satire to highlight that absurdity. To shine a light on it.

    Now? Now you have headlines showing up in mainstream publications like "Kansas Republican Actually Opposes the Poor Buying More Food" and "Conservatives Less Likely to Buy Energy Efficient Bulbs if Labeled as Environmentally Friendly."

    The absurdity of conservatives in this country has completely destroyed our business. Republicans have ruined us. Period.

    New readers to The Onion can't tell anymore that we are a satirical publication. And established readers have been leaving our pages, finding greater absurdity at places like CNN and USA Today."

The Onion apparently considered changing its business model  shifting to become a 'real' news outlet  but eventually decided against it.

Creative Director of the Onion News Network, JJ Shebesta, told The New York Times:

    "A bunch of us thought that if we wanted to keep doing weird and absurd shit, that we should just start covering the news for real.

    But then we were like, Wait, we're just comedy writers, not journalists. We're overqualified!"

The Onion will continue operations through the upcoming presidential election, with its last issue set to be published on November 6, 2014. When asked why, Shebesta answered, "What better day for a satirical news outlet to close up shop?"

Indeed.

Rest in peace, The Onion. You will be missed.

source
Re: The Onion
Re: The Onion
Re: The Onion
I have water in my eyes as I type this.
Re: The Onion
Quote from: Corkboy on February  6, 2014, 11:57:08 am
The Onion Has Become America's Finest Marxist News Source

Awesome piece of work, this line in particular is delicious;

Quote
The Onion delves into deep cuts from the Marx-Engels oeuvre. Laid Off Man Finally Achieves Perfect Work-Life Balance has traces of entfremdung, the contention that capitalism alienates the proletariat from their species-consciousness by making them participants without control in the economic relations of their culture./quote]

Re: The Onion
<a href="http://www.youtube.com/v/fpSTrry_5Fo&amp;feature=youtu.be" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">http://www.youtube.com/v/fpSTrry_5Fo&amp;feature=youtu.be</a>
Re: The Onion
Re: The Onion
Re: The Onion
