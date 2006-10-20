Terry O'Neill used to work the doors in Liverpool back in the day.

I'd just finished doing a gig with my band at the She Club, when Terry was trying to explain to 3 lads that it was time to go as they were acting like bellends.



They attempted to try and persuade Terry into a bit of unarmed combat.

He put the 3 of them to sleep in a matter of seconds.

Proper snoring they were.



Some people deserve what they getMy Dad described him as a lovely fella, really polite, but scary as fuck too, my Dad was scared of him and he'd known him for years. Terry did a mag called Fighting Arts and my Dad would go get some for his club. He said he'd walk in, Terry would stare at him, Dads arse would go, then Terry'd relax once he realised who it was, smile and go "Alright Bob". He did take the piss out of his acting skills in the League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen, brave man.Dad was telling me about some place Terry did the doors on, the bell to get in was above head height and he used to ring it by flicking his leg up and tapping it with his toe. I sort of remember meeting him, I was only about 8 or 9, I think I trained with him once.One I did forget, my arl fella has also trained with Chuck Norris.