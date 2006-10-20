« previous next »
Author Topic: Martial Arts  (Read 2068 times)

Re: Martial Arts
« Reply #40 on: October 20, 2006, 02:06:05 am »
Ive done Thai Boxing for about 8 years now.

Gets you seriously fit, and helps crack heads when needed.

Try it mate.
Re: Martial Arts
« Reply #41 on: October 20, 2006, 02:08:24 am »
It involves drugs?  ???
Re: Martial Arts
« Reply #42 on: October 20, 2006, 10:04:32 am »
Quote from: Danny Boys Dad on October 20, 2006, 01:35:58 am
Doesn't it involve airstrikes and bulldozers though? I don't think he wants to get that serious

Surprisingly not but Krav Maga is one hell of a discipline to learn though.

http://www.krav-maga.org.uk/index.php?mod=whatiskravmaga

Re: Martial Arts
« Reply #43 on: January 6, 2011, 11:47:23 pm »
Just looking at starting Muay Thai.
Re: Martial Arts
« Reply #44 on: July 12, 2011, 10:10:58 am »
I'm gonna take up Wing Chun. I already do a bit of boxing but I want to take up something else and I've been informed it was invented by a woman so it sounds quite fitting. Any have any experience in it?  I use some wing chun stances during my boxing training but that's about all I know of it really.
Re: Martial Arts
« Reply #45 on: Today at 02:08:15 pm »
Bringing up an old thread, but started Karate about 6 months ago and bloody love it.

Anyone else partake?
Re: Martial Arts
« Reply #46 on: Today at 02:24:10 pm »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Today at 02:08:15 pm
Bringing up an old thread, but started Karate about 6 months ago and bloody love it.

Anyone else partake?

What style are you doing?

I did Goju-Ryu as a kid/teen with my Dad, wish I'd carried it on. My Dad is a 2nd Dan, he stopped training in his late 50's or he'd be 4th or 5th Dan by now. He used to train at the Vernon Sangster in Stanley Park and Sheil Road Community centre under Dennis Martin and the Red Triangle with Terry O'Neill.
Re: Martial Arts
« Reply #47 on: Today at 06:50:13 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:24:10 pm
What style are you doing?

I did Goju-Ryu as a kid/teen with my Dad, wish I'd carried it on. My Dad is a 2nd Dan, he stopped training in his late 50's or he'd be 4th or 5th Dan by now. He used to train at the Vernon Sangster in Stanley Park and Sheil Road Community centre under Dennis Martin and the Red Triangle with Terry O'Neill.
Terry O'Neill used to work the doors in Liverpool back in the day.
I'd just finished doing a gig with my band at the She Club, when Terry was trying to explain to 3 lads that it was time to go as they were acting like bellends.

They attempted to try and persuade Terry into a bit of unarmed combat.
He put the 3 of them to sleep in a matter of seconds.
Proper snoring they were.   ;D
Re: Martial Arts
« Reply #48 on: Today at 08:21:26 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 06:50:13 pm
Terry O'Neill used to work the doors in Liverpool back in the day.
I'd just finished doing a gig with my band at the She Club, when Terry was trying to explain to 3 lads that it was time to go as they were acting like bellends.

They attempted to try and persuade Terry into a bit of unarmed combat.
He put the 3 of them to sleep in a matter of seconds.
Proper snoring they were.   ;D

Some people deserve what they get ;D

My Dad described him as a lovely fella, really polite, but scary as fuck too, my Dad was scared of him and he'd known him for years. Terry did a mag called Fighting Arts and my Dad would go get some for his club. He said he'd walk in, Terry would stare at him, Dads arse would go, then Terry'd relax once he realised who it was, smile and go "Alright Bob". He did take the piss out of his acting skills in the League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen, brave man.

Dad was telling me about some place Terry did the doors on, the bell to get in was above head height and he used to ring it by flicking his leg up and tapping it with his toe. I sort of remember meeting him, I was only about 8 or 9, I think I trained with him once.

One I did forget, my arl fella has also trained with Chuck Norris.
