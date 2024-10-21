Yes those hslycyon days when the only thing you could legitimately enjoy was a Mass in Latin including a lengthy sermon warning of all the things you couldnt enjoy on the pain of descent to hell, followed by Benediction in the afternoon.
Haha.
I got off lightly - the spawn of mixed marriage parents who moved down to Liverpool from Glasgow to get away from the stigma and all that sectarian nonsense - and neither of them were remotely religious. I only spent my first 4 years in a catholic school but those early impressionable years can last forever and the guilt over anything and everything goes on to this day.
When we got knocked out the cup by Watford I thought it was all my fault cos I'd pilfered some sweets from the newsagents that morning.
(Barry Endean - what a fckin c*nt
)
On a similar theme - well the video was shot in a church.
A classic slice of catchy 70's cheese, a song prob better know by being speeded up and sung by mice in Babe... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=klCvrpy8LwU<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lCvrpy8LwU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lCvrpy8LwU</a>
Imgine being a schoolkid and being told you've got to spend the whole day in church, only to find it's to be a part of a pop video for TOTP - it must have been their best day ever. I had to laugh at one the comments underneath though - 'someone needs to teach those white kids how to sway in time.