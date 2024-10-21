« previous next »
Guilty Pleasures - music, film, tv etc. Do your worst.

Tobelius

Re: Guilty Pleasures - music, film, tv etc. Do your worst.
October 21, 2024, 08:05:27 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PdaaGlyu7EQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PdaaGlyu7EQ</a>

Generally wallowing in nostalgia watching movies and series,listening to the music of my youth.
Last Edit: October 21, 2024, 08:09:14 pm by Tobelius
Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

Re: Guilty Pleasures - music, film, tv etc. Do your worst.
October 21, 2024, 08:58:11 pm
No such thing as a guilty pleasure. Why feel guilty about something you enjoy
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Six Beardy

Re: Guilty Pleasures - music, film, tv etc. Do your worst.
October 21, 2024, 11:12:26 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on October 21, 2024, 08:58:11 pm
No such thing as a guilty pleasure. Why feel guilty about something you enjoy

I'm guessing you weren't raised a catholic Duvva  ;D
Piggies in Blankies

Re: Guilty Pleasures - music, film, tv etc. Do your worst.
October 21, 2024, 11:15:45 pm
Kadjagoogoo

Awful but so catchy
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

Re: Guilty Pleasures - music, film, tv etc. Do your worst.
October 21, 2024, 11:42:38 pm
Quote from: Six Beardy on October 21, 2024, 11:12:26 pm
I'm guessing you weren't raised a catholic Duvva  ;D
Ha no. The reds are the only thing close to religion for me
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

thejbs

Re: Guilty Pleasures - music, film, tv etc. Do your worth.
October 21, 2024, 11:48:05 pm
The Nicholas cage movie Knowing. Daft nonsense with some terrible scripting but oddly satisfying. Ive watched it a half dozen times.
Hark the Howard Angels Sing

Re: Guilty Pleasures - music, film, tv etc. Do your worst.
October 22, 2024, 10:27:02 am
Quote from: Six Beardy on October 21, 2024, 11:12:26 pm
I'm guessing you weren't raised a catholic Duvva  ;D

Yes those hslycyon days when the only thing you could legitimately enjoy was a Mass in Latin including a lengthy sermon warning of all the things you couldnt enjoy on the pain of descent to hell, followed by Benediction in the afternoon.
Six Beardy

Re: Guilty Pleasures - music, film, tv etc. Do your worst.
October 22, 2024, 07:27:58 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on October 22, 2024, 10:27:02 am
Yes those hslycyon days when the only thing you could legitimately enjoy was a Mass in Latin including a lengthy sermon warning of all the things you couldnt enjoy on the pain of descent to hell, followed by Benediction in the afternoon.

Haha.  ;D  I got off lightly - the spawn of mixed marriage parents who moved down to Liverpool from Glasgow to get away from the stigma and all that sectarian nonsense - and neither of them were remotely religious. I only spent my first 4 years in a catholic school but those early impressionable years can last forever and the guilt over anything and everything goes on to this day.  ;D When we got knocked out the cup by Watford I thought it was all my fault cos I'd pilfered some sweets from the newsagents that morning.  ;D (Barry Endean - what a fckin c*nt :wanker  )

On a similar theme - well the video was shot in a church.  ;D A classic slice of catchy 70's cheese, a song prob better know by being speeded up and sung by mice in Babe...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=klCvrpy8LwU

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lCvrpy8LwU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lCvrpy8LwU</a>

Imgine being a schoolkid and being told you've got to spend the whole day in church, only to find it's to be a part of a pop video for TOTP - it must have been their best day ever. I had to laugh at one the comments underneath though - 'someone needs to teach those white kids how to sway in time.  :lmao

Lee1-6Liv

Re: Guilty Pleasures - music, film, tv etc. Do your worst.
October 24, 2024, 07:49:41 pm
I love those cheesy Christmas films they start showing this time of year, there's even a whole channel for them on Freeview.
Hazell

Re: Guilty Pleasures - music, film, tv etc. Do your worst.
October 24, 2024, 07:56:57 pm
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on October 24, 2024, 07:49:41 pm
I love those cheesy Christmas films they start showing this time of year, there's even a whole channel for them on Freeview.

Is there one about a cynical workaholic single parent who moves to a small town and falls in love and discovers the true meaning of Christmas? That's my favourite.
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Santas robbed me shorts

Re: Guilty Pleasures - music, film, tv etc. Do your worst.
October 24, 2024, 08:29:55 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on October 19, 2024, 06:29:20 pm
Songs:

Nobody's Fool- Cinderella...

Gypsy Road & Bad Seamstress Blues (Fallin Apart at the seams) for me

Malibu - Hole

Last Edit: October 24, 2024, 09:11:33 pm by rob1966
Jurgen YNWA

Santas robbed me shorts

Re: Guilty Pleasures - music, film, tv etc. Do your worst.
October 24, 2024, 08:30:53 pm
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on October 24, 2024, 07:49:41 pm
I love those cheesy Christmas films they start showing this time of year, there's even a whole channel for them on Freeview.

They started showing them in July :butt
Jurgen YNWA

Santas robbed me shorts

Re: Guilty Pleasures - music, film, tv etc. Do your worst.
October 24, 2024, 08:32:45 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on October 22, 2024, 10:27:02 am
Yes those hslycyon days when the only thing you could legitimately enjoy was a Mass in Latin including a lengthy sermon warning of all the things you couldnt enjoy on the pain of descent to hell, followed by Benediction in the afternoon.

Was that before, or after, the Priest raped the Choirboys?
Jurgen YNWA

Ah Fruck Christmas

Re: Guilty Pleasures - music, film, tv etc. Do your worst.
October 24, 2024, 10:02:39 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on October 24, 2024, 08:29:55 pm
Gypsy Road & Bad Seamstress Blues (Fallin Apart at the seams) for me

Malibu - Hole



Quote from: jillc on October 19, 2024, 05:39:47 pm
Songs:

Nobody's Fool - Haircut 100


Mentioned the Cinderella song in part due to Jill's post, but Cinderella's catalog(u)e in general qualifies...

As does a fair bit of hair metal.

Kix-Cold Blood, for example...
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Qston

Re: Guilty Pleasures - music, film, tv etc. Do your worst.
October 25, 2024, 08:08:10 am
Quote from: jillc on October 19, 2024, 05:39:47 pm
Songs:

Nobody's Fool - Haircut 100
On Day's Like This - Matt Monroe
Fernando - Abba.

This has now been taken away from me as my guilty pleasure because they are now seen as being great songwriters and vaguely cool as a result. As a child of the 70s and 80s they were seen as far from cool so I could have them as a more recent guilty pleasure.

That said, U2 doing a live lounge cover of SOS does kinda make them uncool again and it was a great cover version
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Guilty Pleasures - music, film, tv etc. Do your worst.
October 25, 2024, 01:28:26 pm
Trio - Da Da Da
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xqTBlft8gQA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xqTBlft8gQA</a>
bradders1011

Re: Guilty Pleasures - music, film, tv etc. Do your worst.
November 10, 2024, 11:39:39 am
The song they play around the adverts about two-thirds of the way through Sunday Brunch on C4. Rammer.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Buck Pete

Re: Guilty Pleasures - music, film, tv etc. Do your worst.
November 10, 2024, 05:19:21 pm
Quote from: Qston on October 25, 2024, 08:08:10 am

That said, U2 doing a live lounge cover of SOS does kinda make them uncool again and it was a great cover version

Sure, I read somewhere or saw on a TV show that The Who used to listen to this track backstage before they did gigs.

SOS gets some serious respect.
bradders1011

Re: Guilty Pleasures - music, film, tv etc. Do your worst.
Today at 12:00:14 am
You Win Again by The Bee Gees
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.
