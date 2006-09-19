« previous next »
Guilty Pleasures - music, film, tv etc. Do your worst.

Re: What's the most embarrassing song on your iPod/MP3 player?
September 19, 2006, 11:32:01 am
Quote from: The PakoAyestaran Fanclub on September 19, 2006, 10:18:32 am
I've got all me birds choons on my ipod so take your pick from:
Robbie Williams
Will Young
Wham
Katie Melua
Norah Jones
Simon Webbe
Sugababes
Do i need to go on? :-[

My missus has Spice Girls, Five, Steps and all sorts of horrors - I didn't count them as they are her problem, not mine...  She is improving - her current fixations are the Scissor Sisters and Nils Berkley. She also asked to borrow my T-Rex CDs...
Re: What's the most embarrassing song on your iPod/MP3 player?
September 19, 2006, 11:33:35 am
Quote from: Southern Pansy on September 19, 2006, 11:29:52 am
That reminds me - I missed out the Chas 'n' Dave and the Yoko Ono. You should have seen his happy smiling face when he got Chas 'n' Dave in the Office Secret Santa.

I of course mean a Chas 'n' Dave CD. The alternative would be ridiculous - although it does bring to mind the old gag about putting the stripper in the cake after baking it...
Re: What's the most embarrassing song on your iPod/MP3 player?
September 19, 2006, 01:23:07 pm
I've got a load of Enya on mine; ouch... :-[

Re: What's the most embarrassing song on your iPod/MP3 player?
September 28, 2006, 08:59:16 pm
I want it to be Hassehoff - Jump in my car.........................

However. I have no clue where to get it.
Re: What's the most embarrassing song on your iPod/MP3 player?
September 28, 2006, 11:17:18 pm
Quote from: hooded claw on January  3, 2005, 12:40:37 am
'Endless Love'. Dina Ross and Lionel Ritchie  :-[

Right now I've admitted that, back to Nick Cave...

Have you seen Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore?

The scene at the ice-rink when the ice-sweeper(?) sings along to Endless Love is one of my favourite film moments - makes me smile just thinking of it.

"This love...this love..."
Re: What's the most embarrassing song on your iPod/MP3 player?
September 29, 2006, 12:38:57 am
Heat of the Moment by Asia

 ;D Heard it on the 40 Year Old Virgin and downloaded it. After listening to it 2 times I think I'm sick of it now though!
Re: What's the most embarrassing song on your iPod/MP3 player?
September 29, 2006, 01:53:01 pm
I have this lol:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sBQvVAugp8Y

shoot me now!
Re: What's the most embarrassing song on your iPod/MP3 player?
September 29, 2006, 04:07:09 pm
I have got the theme tune to the littlest hobo on my Ipod - I must say I don't find it embarassing though.

THERE'S A VOICE, THAT KEEPS ON CALLING ME. DOWN THE ROAD, IS WHERE I'LL ALWAYS BE...

 8)
Re: What's the most embarrassing song on your iPod/MP3 player?
September 29, 2006, 04:10:09 pm
The Adam Sandler mini-song from the "Wedding Singer"

"I want to make you smile when your tummy aches......"

Sorry
Re: What's the most embarrassing song on your iPod/MP3 player?
September 29, 2006, 04:19:07 pm
Quote from: bondjon on September 29, 2006, 04:07:09 pm
I have got the theme tune to the littlest hobo on my Ipod - I must say I don't find it embarassing though.

THERE'S A VOICE, THAT KEEPS ON CALLING ME. DOWN THE ROAD, IS WHERE I'LL ALWAYS BE...

 8)

I've got that... and the Dukes of Hazzard Theme.
Re: What's the most embarrassing song on your iPod/MP3 player?
September 29, 2006, 05:36:16 pm
Quote from: bondjon on September 29, 2006, 04:07:09 pm
I have got the theme tune to the littlest hobo on my Ipod - I must say I don't find it embarassing though.

THERE'S A VOICE, THAT KEEPS ON CALLING ME. DOWN THE ROAD, IS WHERE I'LL ALWAYS BE...

 8)

Nothing embarrasing about that. I love that tune and have it on my phone and my ipod. Along with the Raccoons theme
Re: What's the most embarrassing song on your iPod/MP3 player?
September 29, 2006, 07:45:48 pm
Quote from: Bradigor on September 28, 2006, 08:59:16 pm
I want it to be Hassehoff - Jump in my car.........................

However. I have no clue where to get it.

unfortnatly it isn't on itunes
Guilty Pleasures - music, film, tv etc. Do your worst.
Today at 12:46:11 am
I love a cheesie catchy pop song so there's probably a million I could choose from but these spring to mind just now ...

Baltimora - Jungle Boy (the video is gloriously cheap, camp and so 80's.) Could make a great terrace chant... Arnie Slot ooh ooh ooh ooh. Ok maybe not. Classic of it's genre though. I love it

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=--6CdAypJsQ

Disco Tex and the Sexolettes - Get Dancing. First night at a youth club as a 14 year old seeing a bunch of girls awkwardly working out some moves to this was quite possibly the sexiest but funniest thing I'd ever seen at that time. 'My chiffon is wet'   ;D

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PwUQWamRNiY

Basshunter - Every Morning, annoyingy catchy. Spectacularly shit video but the end is genius. 'where's Anna?' 'We've lost her'. 'Where ?  'OMG' 'Anna where are you ? 'Annaaaa'

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3cTIoU0czbA

Film - Sound Of Music. Has no place in a guilty pleasures thread really as it's an all time classic for me - but it's so fae outside my favourite films like Taxi Driver Godfather etc I'll include it anyway cos I suspect it's a film most people think is utter shite. It's the first film I saw at the cinema ( think it had the record run at Odeon in town and ran for 2 or 3 years), the escape from the Nazis was the most terrifying thing I'd ever seen at that point (apologies for spoilers). I still know the words from every single song due to my older sisters having the soundtrack and playing it constantly. Even the kids in it I loved,they were so diiferent from me and all the other working class kids I grew up with in Liverpool but I somehow related to them all the same ( apart from the one who got taken in by that Hitler Youth knob. What a c*nt he was -spoiler apologies again) Whenever I'm ill it's the first film I put on to make me feel a bit better

Oh god I went on a bit too long about the Sound Of Music there - but fuck you all, I love it.

It's taken me so long to post this I've run out of energy - so no time for links to Gina G, the Reynolds Girls, Chickory Tip, Miss Diane, Crown Court, early Big Brother or the Waltons etc.

As the thread title says - do your worst.  ;D


 






Re: Guilty Pleasures - music, film, tv etc. Do your worst.
Today at 10:00:17 am
Eastenders
Re: Guilty Pleasures - music, film, tv etc. Do your worst.
Today at 10:12:48 am
At the moment, Married At First Sight. Never watched it before, so no idea why I've chosen now to give it a go. Christ it's shite. I love it.
Re: Guilty Pleasures - music, film, tv etc. Do your worst.
Today at 10:45:50 am
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 10:12:48 am
At the moment, Married At First Sight. Never watched it before, so no idea why I've chosen now to give it a go. Christ it's shite. I love it.

Its shite, my wife watched it. The Aussie versions are funnier though. Much more aggro. Less annoying reality show wannabe types were more used to seeing over here. :D
Re: Guilty Pleasures - music, film, tv etc. Do your worst.
Today at 10:58:55 am
Baby Metal

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WIKqgE4BwAY&amp;ab_channel=BABYMETAL" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WIKqgE4BwAY&amp;ab_channel=BABYMETAL</a>
Re: Guilty Pleasures - music, film, tv etc. Do your worst.
Today at 11:00:46 am
I've been binging Criminal Minds, which I know is a load of nonsense but it's kind of addictive.
Re: Guilty Pleasures - music, film, tv etc. Do your worst.
Today at 12:48:47 pm
One of the best works by two renowned artists, but few would admit to liking it. Richard Matheson's favourite adaptation, starring possibly John Barry's best soundtrack. Somewhere in Time.

A couple of soundtrack songs from films/series no one would admit to liking (nor I, but I liked the songs).

Aqua: Turn Back Time (from Sliding Doors)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ls0WfopgR9k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ls0WfopgR9k</a>

Sixpence None the Richer: Kiss Me (from She's All That and Dawson's Creek)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HJXrQSIaj3o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HJXrQSIaj3o</a>
Re: Guilty Pleasures - music, film, tv etc. Do your worst.
Today at 01:01:50 pm
I think I've mentioned this before, but the rise of poptimism means that the real shame or embarrassment is now associated less with the quality of music than a song's theme (or even the behaviour of an artist or band in their private life). With that in mind, here is I Want Action, Poison's ode to catcalling and sexually harassing teenage girls on the Sunset Strip.

I know, I know, I know. But it still slaps!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GHcDX1C-J30" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GHcDX1C-J30</a>
Re: Guilty Pleasures - music, film, tv etc. Do your worst.
Today at 01:28:15 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:48:47 pm
Sixpence None the Richer: Kiss Me (from She's All That and Dawson's Creek)

I like that version as well.
Re: Guilty Pleasures - music, film, tv etc. Do your worst.
Today at 01:29:39 pm
Kiss Me is a great song.  Was really annoyed when I found out they were a Christian rock band.
Re: Guilty Pleasures - music, film, tv etc. Do your worst.
Today at 03:47:33 pm
Grey's Anatomy
Re: Guilty Pleasures - music, film, tv etc. Do your worst.
Today at 05:39:47 pm
Songs:

Nobody's Fool - Haircut 100
On Day's Like This - Matt Monroe
Fernando - Abba.
