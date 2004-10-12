« previous next »
Author Topic: women of the kop.

docker

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
women of the kop.
« on: October 12, 2004, 04:47:03 pm »
early to mid eighties, getting my speck on the kop about 1pm, always recall two women right at the front behind Bruce's goal, anyone remember? also was the price of our last season as the kop £7.50 or £9.50.
block 107

mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 11,080
  • kopite
Re: women of the kop.
« Reply #1 on: October 12, 2004, 05:05:23 pm »
I seem to remember two women behind the kop goal, one was middle aged , and wore round dark specs, can't remember much about the other woman. I've still got my Norwich kop ticket somewere with the price on, i actually thought it cost £8.50!
Murf

  • RAWK Wino
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 15,301
  • Sir Bob Paisley 10 years gone but not forgotten
Re: women of the kop.
« Reply #2 on: October 12, 2004, 05:11:23 pm »
The one with the dark specs,remember her well,used to stand next to her,got on the telly a few times.
That was the best about the old kop seeing the same faces at  the same specs week oi week out
docker

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: women of the kop.
« Reply #3 on: October 12, 2004, 05:23:07 pm »
they always had red coats on, chippy dinner,and a flask. £8.50 whats that in inflation terms today..
mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 11,080
  • kopite
Re: women of the kop.
« Reply #4 on: October 12, 2004, 05:23:32 pm »
In those days behind the kop goal meant exactly that, you were in touching distance of the net. Those two women used to put there stuff in front of the wall, great times. The kop was later redesigned so there was a walkway behind the wall, probably made it safer, but not as good.
mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 11,080
  • kopite
Re: women of the kop.
« Reply #5 on: October 12, 2004, 05:33:06 pm »
It's stuff like this that makes me realise how much i miss the good old days on the kop, getting there early, familar faces etc, the atmosphere building minute by minute, come kick off time everyone was well fired up. I loved those days.
Jimmy Conway

  • Look at me, never rat on your friends and always keep your mouth shut
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 6,952
Re: women of the kop.
« Reply #6 on: October 12, 2004, 06:56:41 pm »
I seem to remember the Kop was £9.50 in its last year!
And for those who wondered about inflation and todays price, it would be a measly £11.50. If only every game was that cheap, I'd go everygame and get 2 seats everytime (due to me being 6 foot 3 and anfield having bugger all legroom).
mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 11,080
  • kopite
Re: women of the kop.
« Reply #7 on: October 12, 2004, 07:02:17 pm »
You could be right about the ticket price, i was trying to picture it on my ticket and £8.50 came to mind. Regarding the price at todays rate, i never realised just how much it had gone up!
L7 Red

  Kopite
  Posts: 563
  • Kensington is Red
Re: women of the kop.
« Reply #8 on: October 12, 2004, 07:19:06 pm »
Didn't they used to have red shopping trolleys with them full of stuff?
Mottman

  • OCB Rep, King of Bootle, Snake Wrangler Extraordinaire, Member of the Garston is in Runcorn Society
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 4,424
Re: women of the kop.
« Reply #9 on: October 12, 2004, 10:24:54 pm »
Quote from: Alloy on October 12, 2004, 05:05:23 pm
I seem to remember two women behind the kop goal, one was middle aged , and wore round dark specs, can't remember much about the other woman. I've still got my Norwich kop ticket somewere with the price on, i actually thought it cost £8.50!

They used to go to some away games as well.
stoz

  • John Motson. The Flag Bearer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 6,352
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: women of the kop.
« Reply #10 on: October 13, 2004, 01:40:22 pm »
There were two categories in those days aswell.

Think it was £8.50 and £9.50
KiNki

  • Smicer devotee supreme, Sammy Lee impersonator extraordinaire.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 14,244
  • i am an_nik_ki.
    http://hfdinfo.com/digital
Re: women of the kop.
« Reply #11 on: October 13, 2004, 01:45:14 pm »
I've never seen those two since the old kop got demolished and the new seats put in.  Wonder what happend to em? Priced out or demolised with the kop  :o
docker

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: women of the kop.
« Reply #12 on: October 13, 2004, 02:10:18 pm »
Quote from: kiNki on October 13, 2004, 01:45:14 pm
I've never seen those two since the old kop got demolished and the new seats put in. Wonder what happend to em? Priced out or demolised with the kop :o

neither have i..
gregor

  • Partial to a Swiss Roll
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 5,686
Re: women of the kop.
« Reply #13 on: October 13, 2004, 02:38:17 pm »
I've got my and my dad's tickets from the Norwich game. It was the first (and obviously only) time I ever stood on the kop. I was 9 at the time. My arl fella took me there even tho he's a blue, top fella. And our tickets were £8.
WOOLTONIAN

  • The Garston Gasworks XI.....aka "Beryl".....
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Re: women of the kop.
Re: women of the kop.
« Reply #14 on: October 15, 2004, 06:09:44 am »
I remember a lady who used to stand on the kop in the 60's, when it was as rare as hens teeth.
Her name was Maureen Noon, she worked in Dunlops (Speke) with me Mam.
She'd be in her 60's now.
I'm curious if Karl Noon is related.


Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: women of the kop.
« Reply #15 on: Today at 09:21:41 pm »
So I know we have a few women on this forum who've been following LFC since the days of the old standing Kop. The vast majority of stories and fond memories you read come from men.

But I am wandering how it was to be a woman on the old standing Kop, when it was still a rarity? Was it hostile for women? Was it scary? Was it a case of frequent harrasment or were you looked after?

I was having a discussion with my wife and we got onto this topic. I realised I've heard very few stories from the women of the Kop, but when you look at photos there's often some female faces amongst crowd. I can only imagine it must have been a intimidating place in a completely male dominated culture and during a very sexist era, but did the fact you were all there to support the Reds shine through?

Sorry if this is opening a can of worms, but I'm interested to hear.
CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 51,913
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: women of the kop.
« Reply #16 on: Today at 09:32:50 pm »
The bookends still go, still see them at the aways.
Oscarmac

  • Kenny is King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,566
Re: women of the kop.
« Reply #17 on: Today at 09:36:00 pm »
Remember about 20 years ago a group of women at the front of the Kop with a sign "score 4-0 for Gail" and we duly won 4-0 and they were going mental.
