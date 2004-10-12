So I know we have a few women on this forum who've been following LFC since the days of the old standing Kop. The vast majority of stories and fond memories you read come from men.



But I am wandering how it was to be a woman on the old standing Kop, when it was still a rarity? Was it hostile for women? Was it scary? Was it a case of frequent harrasment or were you looked after?



I was having a discussion with my wife and we got onto this topic. I realised I've heard very few stories from the women of the Kop, but when you look at photos there's often some female faces amongst crowd. I can only imagine it must have been a intimidating place in a completely male dominated culture and during a very sexist era, but did the fact you were all there to support the Reds shine through?



Sorry if this is opening a can of worms, but I'm interested to hear.