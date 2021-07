Finished season three yesterday. By far the best comedy series I’ve watched. Enjoyed season one and two more than season three, but all of them are top quality tv. It’s the first time in a long while that I am actually sad that something is over. Even Seinfeld felt like a slight downgrade compared to this.



Loved the character development, especially Buster who went from being outright creepy to actually hold his own as the show went on. I also the enjoyed the scenes where the family members showed real compassion for each other, especially the siblings. Only thing I felt they could’ve explored more was the career of Dr. Tobias Fünke. Would have loved to see him working as a psychiatrist.