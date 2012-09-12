« previous next »
Author Topic: Arrested Development  (Read 77388 times)

Offline Brian Blessed

Re: Arrested Development
« Reply #840 on: September 6, 2020, 06:42:02 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on September  6, 2020, 02:03:04 pm
yeah i am! I feel lucky.

I always used to sneer at US sitcom's but recently i cant get enough of them.  :)

I'm currently in and out of AD, Brooklyn 99 and IASIP.

So funny.

If you havent already, add Seinfeld and curb to your list.
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Arrested Development
« Reply #841 on: September 6, 2020, 08:44:19 pm »
I remember when I first watched it and having an Ohhhh! moment when discovering where Bob Loblaws username came from! :D
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Arrested Development
« Reply #842 on: September 7, 2020, 09:31:12 am »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on September  6, 2020, 06:42:02 pm
If you havent already, add Seinfeld and curb to your list.

I remember watching Seinfield in the late 80's early 90.s.  It used to be BBC2 late at night.

Those 2 are defo on my list.

Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on September  6, 2020, 08:44:19 pm
I remember when I first watched it and having an Ohhhh! moment when discovering where Bob Loblaws username came from! :D

Haha yeah.  I remember RAWK user Tobias Funke and used to think it was an interesting username.  Sure there's a Buster Bluth on here too :)

Offline Gods_Left_Boot

Re: Arrested Development
« Reply #843 on: September 9, 2020, 03:55:13 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on September  7, 2020, 09:31:12 am
I remember watching Seinfield in the late 80's early 90.s.  It used to be BBC2 late at night.

Those 2 are defo on my list.

Haha yeah.  I remember RAWK user Tobias Funke and used to think it was an interesting username.  Sure there's a Buster Bluth on here too :)

There was also a Gobias Industries, but he/she hasn't posted in ages, I think.
Offline afc turkish

Re: Arrested Development
« Reply #844 on: September 9, 2020, 05:07:42 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on September  9, 2020, 03:55:13 pm
There was also a Gobias Industries, but he/she hasn't posted in ages, I think.

just blue himself...
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Arrested Development
« Reply #845 on: September 10, 2020, 10:11:17 am »
This is one of those shows where your favourite character changes from episode to episode.

Must have been so much fun to write these characters.

I love the way they craftily touch on many taboo subjects and very UN-PC stuff without it being in your face.  Therefore enabling them to get away with it.

The Xenophobic Lucille is just one example. 
Offline afc turkish

Re: Arrested Development
« Reply #846 on: September 10, 2020, 01:04:13 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on September 10, 2020, 10:11:17 am
This is one of those shows where your favourite character changes from episode to episode.

Must have been so much fun to write these characters.

I love the way they craftily touch on many taboo subjects and very UN-PC stuff without it being in your face.  Therefore enabling them to get away with it.

The Xenophobic Lucille is just one example. 

Always hoped the RAWK auto-correct would be "seaward..."
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Arrested Development
« Reply #847 on: September 18, 2020, 09:56:22 am »
Quote from: Hazell on September  6, 2020, 01:24:01 pm
He's not the only one:



Haha watched this episode last night. :)
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: Arrested Development
« Reply #848 on: September 18, 2020, 12:22:09 pm »
Perfect casting in David Cross and Will Arnett
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Arrested Development
« Reply #849 on: September 18, 2020, 02:57:19 pm »
I mentioned it on another thread, but Will Arnett and Jason Bateman host a podcast, with their friend Sean Hayes (Will and Grace). Arnett and Bateman are buddies.

Each week, one of them will invite a guest on but the other two won't know who it will be. There have only been about 7/8 episodes so far but so far they have had some massive names - Dax Shephard, Robert Downey Jr, Kamala Harris (unfortunately before she made the ticket), Seth Rogen, Will Ferrell, Maya Rudolph, Melissa McCarthy, Jimmy Kimmel - I think I just named them all. Ha!

It is called Smartless. But it is really good - easy listen and some great stories. Jeeez - Bateman now compared to young Bateman is night and day! He had a crazy time. Glad he was able to come out the other side and produce the work he does now.

And Will Arnett is just fucking hilarious!

If anyone listens to the episode with Maya Rudolph where they talk about Sean Hayes' mother's eye... wow. I was out running at the time and I remember just being doubled over with laughter.

I am going to put this in the podcast thread too actually, as people might not see it here.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Arrested Development
« Reply #850 on: September 21, 2020, 03:07:37 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on September 18, 2020, 02:57:19 pm
I mentioned it on another thread, but Will Arnett and Jason Bateman host a podcast, with their friend Sean Hayes (Will and Grace). Arnett and Bateman are buddies.

Each week, one of them will invite a guest on but the other two won't know who it will be. There have only been about 7/8 episodes so far but so far they have had some massive names - Dax Shephard, Robert Downey Jr, Kamala Harris (unfortunately before she made the ticket), Seth Rogen, Will Ferrell, Maya Rudolph, Melissa McCarthy, Jimmy Kimmel - I think I just named them all. Ha!

It is called Smartless. But it is really good - easy listen and some great stories. Jeeez - Bateman now compared to young Bateman is night and day! He had a crazy time. Glad he was able to come out the other side and produce the work he does now.

And Will Arnett is just fucking hilarious!

If anyone listens to the episode with Maya Rudolph where they talk about Sean Hayes' mother's eye... wow. I was out running at the time and I remember just being doubled over with laughter.

I am going to put this in the podcast thread too actually, as people might not see it here.

will have to check that out!

I love Jason Bateman, both for Arrested Development and for Ozark, oh and Bad Words, love that film  ;D
Offline Ray K

Re: Arrested Development
« Reply #851 on: March 25, 2021, 07:21:23 pm »
RIP Jessica Walter

Offline Nitramdorf

Re: Arrested Development
« Reply #852 on: March 25, 2021, 07:31:49 pm »
RIP

Shes great. I loved her in Archer as well as this show. What a shame.
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: Arrested Development
« Reply #853 on: March 25, 2021, 08:02:16 pm »
Shame, she was great in this and Archer.

I actually stopped watching Archer a few years ago, but it's still going, isn;t it? That's a big loss.
Offline ElDuderino

Re: Arrested Development
« Reply #854 on: March 25, 2021, 09:41:52 pm »
Fucking loved her in this. I wanna cry so bad, but I don't think I can spare the moisture.

RIP
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Arrested Development
« Reply #855 on: March 25, 2021, 09:43:20 pm »
No way :( - She was great in everything I ever saw her in, but Lucille Bluth is just one of the greatest parent characters ever in a sitcom. RIP.
Online Redcap

Re: Arrested Development
« Reply #856 on: March 25, 2021, 10:19:02 pm »
Quote from: ElDuderino on March 25, 2021, 09:41:52 pm
Fucking loved her in this. I wanna cry so bad, but I don't think I can spare the moisture.

RIP

Very good.

Actually genuinely devastated, which is something I very rarely feel about an actor dying.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Arrested Development
« Reply #857 on: March 26, 2021, 02:18:16 am »
RIP
Offline Garrus

Re: Arrested Development
« Reply #858 on: March 26, 2021, 02:37:55 am »
Awful news. Absolutely amazing in Arrested Development.
Offline Ultimate Bromance

Re: Arrested Development
« Reply #859 on: March 26, 2021, 02:47:39 am »
Has she actually died, or does it just look like she has?



In all seriousness, RIP to an incredible actress. Never a dull moment when she was on screen in AD, bit behind on Archer, but she was always class on that too.
Offline John_P

Re: Arrested Development
« Reply #860 on: March 26, 2021, 09:50:35 am »
RIP

A fantastic actress, Lucille Bluth was an all time great comedy character.
Offline dalarr

Re: Arrested Development
« Reply #861 on: May 21, 2021, 04:25:17 pm »
Watched this at a friends house last weekend and Im hooked. I havent laughed this much since I was into the Simpsons.
There is such an attention to detail, its unbelievable. One episode late i season one someone (forgotten who) smashes holes in the walls at the office. Next episode, those holes are simply painted over. I also love the fact that everyone, except Michael, are completely clueless and detached from reality.

Its amazing. Im going over to start season two tonight. Cant wait.
Offline afc turkish

Re: Arrested Development
« Reply #862 on: May 21, 2021, 04:41:46 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on May 21, 2021, 04:25:17 pm
Watched this at a friends house last weekend and Im hooked. I havent laughed this much since I was into the Simpsons.
There is such an attention to detail, its unbelievable. One episode late i season one someone (forgotten who) smashes holes in the walls at the office. Next episode, those holes are simply painted over. I also love the fact that everyone, except Michael, are completely clueless and detached from reality.

Its amazing. Im going over to start season two tonight. Cant wait.

Be sure to remember not to use the Seaward...
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Arrested Development
« Reply #863 on: May 22, 2021, 12:01:33 am »
Quote from: dalarr on May 21, 2021, 04:25:17 pm
Watched this at a friends house last weekend and Im hooked. I havent laughed this much since I was into the Simpsons.
There is such an attention to detail, its unbelievable. One episode late i season one someone (forgotten who) smashes holes in the walls at the office. Next episode, those holes are simply painted over. I also love the fact that everyone, except Michael, are completely clueless and detached from reality.

Its amazing. Im going over to start season two tonight. Cant wait.

I've always thought lots of comedy series have a way of the episodes/seasons blending in to each other, especially the ones that don't really follow a narrative and are sort of a collection of stand-alone episodes if anything. Good, but largely unremarkable in most cases. Arrested Development was one of the first I watched where this wasn't the case, and certainly the best. If I had to choose one single season of TV to last me the rest of my life I think it'd have to be the first one of AD. It's a comedic masterpiece, and as much as I like seasons 2 and 3, the first is on another level entirely. There's just so many insane things going on. All the Bluth's links to Saddam Hussein for example  :lmao

I'm well worthy of another re-watch myself.
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Arrested Development
« Reply #864 on: May 22, 2021, 10:56:53 am »
I am about half way through a re-watch - it is absolutely glorious. Every character hits a note, even the guest characters.

Will Arnett is a big Liverpool fan too!
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: Arrested Development
« Reply #865 on: May 22, 2021, 06:26:09 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on May 21, 2021, 04:25:17 pm
Watched this at a friends house last weekend and Im hooked. I havent laughed this much since I was into the Simpsons.
There is such an attention to detail, its unbelievable. One episode late i season one someone (forgotten who) smashes holes in the walls at the office. Next episode, those holes are simply painted over. I also love the fact that everyone, except Michael, are completely clueless and detached from reality.

Its amazing. Im going over to start season two tonight. Cant wait.

Did you notice the maids sweaters on special occasions?
Offline dalarr

Re: Arrested Development
« Reply #866 on: May 22, 2021, 07:15:30 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on May 22, 2021, 06:26:09 pm
Did you notice the maids sweaters on special occasions?
Lupe? No, I did not.
Offline Hazell

Re: Arrested Development
« Reply #867 on: May 22, 2021, 08:09:10 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on May 22, 2021, 07:15:30 pm
Lupe? No, I did not.

I'm sure you know this but it's probably one of the best shows that rewards repeated viewing. A bit jealous you've just discovered this, it's brilliant.
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: Arrested Development
« Reply #868 on: May 22, 2021, 09:43:00 pm »
Offline dalarr

Re: Arrested Development
« Reply #869 on: Yesterday at 06:51:40 pm »
My mate and I are coming towards the end of season three. I understand that the newer seasons arent as good as the first ones. I take solace in the fact that you can rewatch this and notice new details.

Dr. Funke was my favorite but Gob/Job (?) is thr star of the show for me. I love his constant beef with the Magicians Alliance. Never before have I seen such a useless character. Hes amazing.
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: Arrested Development
« Reply #870 on: Yesterday at 06:57:52 pm »
Fours not that bad, with the recut version putting everything into order. Five thoughoh boy.

Gobs right up there with my favourite comedy characters.
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Arrested Development
« Reply #871 on: Yesterday at 08:46:30 pm »
I have lots of love for Gob and Arnett in general. Anyone watched his show Flaked on Netflix? Here he is last week with a shout out for Andy Robbo! https://twitter.com/latelateshow/status/1405933749498376194?s=21

That Smartless podcast I mentioned above, with Bateman and Arnett? They have David Cross on as a guest this week. It was nice to hear them all chat so fondly about Arrested - Tobias was such a genius character too.
Offline Hazell

Re: Arrested Development
« Reply #872 on: Yesterday at 08:57:20 pm »
Will Arnett is Liverpool fan?

I just blue myself.
Offline a little break

Re: Arrested Development
« Reply #873 on: Today at 01:55:41 am »
Started a rewatch last night after hearing David Cross on Smartless. Plowing through them here, I've seen it so many times and I'm still laughing out loud. GOB & Tobias are two of the greatest comedy characters of all time and both in the same show.
