I mentioned it on another thread, but Will Arnett and Jason Bateman host a podcast, with their friend Sean Hayes (Will and Grace). Arnett and Bateman are buddies.



Each week, one of them will invite a guest on but the other two won't know who it will be. There have only been about 7/8 episodes so far but so far they have had some massive names - Dax Shephard, Robert Downey Jr, Kamala Harris (unfortunately before she made the ticket), Seth Rogen, Will Ferrell, Maya Rudolph, Melissa McCarthy, Jimmy Kimmel - I think I just named them all. Ha!



It is called Smartless. But it is really good - easy listen and some great stories. Jeeez - Bateman now compared to young Bateman is night and day! He had a crazy time. Glad he was able to come out the other side and produce the work he does now.



And Will Arnett is just fucking hilarious!



If anyone listens to the episode with Maya Rudolph where they talk about Sean Hayes' mother's eye... wow. I was out running at the time and I remember just being doubled over with laughter.



I am going to put this in the podcast thread too actually, as people might not see it here.