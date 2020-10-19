Cheers yeah she's a decent lass this one, not at all stuck up and is very humble about her talent.



Hah, I'm not mate, I'm from L8 - but moved here a few years back - was the walking tour the medieval one, Tales of Reval, by any chance, or the dickheads with trainers, clipboards, baseball caps and a fucking script?? Rataskaevu yes - means 'wheel well' but on Tales of Reval we tell the origin, The Cat's Well........ telliskivi is where the tattooed hipsters hang out, so no wonder you liked it



If you come back, gizza shout - I'll introduce you to Adele - already discussing with her my next tattoo - I got the bug - going for some interesting pagan-inspired runic designs next......



Top info that is mate - me and the missus briefly lived not far from there in L7 when she was doing her masters at the Uni Hospital. We will definitely be back at some point so will let you know, absolutely loved it. We didn't do the medieval tour, it was a walking tour with a volunteer and she was brilliant to be fair, knew so much and gave so much detail when talking about the city and all of the war and turmoil it's been swept up in over the years. We did the usual touristy stuff too, with the Museum of Occupation and the communist cells etc, the little medieval eatery type place under the townhall. Had an amazing meal at the Vegan restaurant on Rataskaevu too, cracking stuff (not vegan but thought we'd try it).We actually met an English bloke there who owned one of the Cafe's on a side street off of the main square, really nice guy and we thought it surprising to meet someone from England running a business there. Top lad he was, gave us some vile pine needle liqueur to try and sent us away with a bottle of Vana Linn, which I've Irished a few coffees with in the months since! Completely off topic but honestly was the best City break I've had in years and was great value for money - can completely see why you've decided to move there mate.