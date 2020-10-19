« previous next »
Author Topic: tattoos

Craig 🤔

Re: tattoos
October 19, 2020, 02:19:55 pm
Ive seen much much much worse, in fact its not bad at all. Get it incorporated into a sleeve and itll probably look 10x better.
Spongebob Redpants

Re: tattoos
October 19, 2020, 03:19:35 pm
 :shocked
Quote from: Egg on September 23, 2004, 11:01:38 pm
I only have little arms i don't want him to run out of space 3/4 of the way down ;D

Who would've believed Jordan was posting on this forum all that time ago ?
Jwils21

Re: tattoos
October 19, 2020, 04:15:44 pm
Quote from: Spongebob Redpants on October 19, 2020, 03:19:35 pm
:shocked
Who would've believed Jordan was posting on this forum all that time ago ?

Presumably "Egg" is short for "Eggstremely dislikable gobshite of a footballer"
LiamG

Re: tattoos
October 19, 2020, 09:04:06 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on October 19, 2020, 02:19:55 pm
Ive seen much much much worse, in fact its not bad at all. Get it incorporated into a sleeve and itll probably look 10x better.

Thats what I was thinking, but do I go back to the same artist and give her a chance to sort it or go to someone else who can do a better job, decisions decisions! Plus Im not actually sure what else I would have to Make it a full sleeve
Craig 🤔

Re: tattoos
October 19, 2020, 09:05:41 pm
Quote from: LiamG on October 19, 2020, 09:04:06 pm
Thats what I was thinking, but do I go back to the same artist and give her a chance to sort it or go to someone else who can do a better job, decisions decisions! Plus Im not actually sure what else I would have to Make it a full sleeve

Well if youre not happy with the original artist then go elsewhere. Dont want to run the risk of a whole sleeve youre unhappy with.
rob1966

Re: tattoos
October 20, 2020, 09:32:34 am
Quote from: LiamG on October 19, 2020, 09:04:06 pm
Thats what I was thinking, but do I go back to the same artist and give her a chance to sort it or go to someone else who can do a better job, decisions decisions! Plus Im not actually sure what else I would have to Make it a full sleeve

Change the artist if you aren't happy with the original work. Do you have much choice where you are, or are you stuck with the one artist?
LiamG

Re: tattoos
October 20, 2020, 06:26:03 pm
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on October 20, 2020, 09:32:34 am
Change the artist if you aren't happy with the original work. Do you have much choice where you are, or are you stuck with the one artist?

Theres a few decent artists around here, the one that done that has moved to chester anyway

plus i wouldn't mind travelling to get a decent tattoo done
The G in Gerrard

Re: tattoos
October 21, 2020, 05:14:39 pm
Still struggling for a full sleeve idea myself
Scouser-Tommy

Re: tattoos
October 29, 2020, 08:46:03 am
Quote from: LiamG on October 19, 2020, 09:04:06 pm
Thats what I was thinking, but do I go back to the same artist and give her a chance to sort it or go to someone else who can do a better job, decisions decisions! Plus Im not actually sure what else I would have to Make it a full sleeve
I don't think it's that bad so maybe you just don't like the design anymore but if you already have reservations about the tattooist, then I'd probably go somewhere else for peace of mind before getting it done.

If you don't have enough ideas/designs for a full sleeve, personally I would just either wait or just get a half sleeve rather than force it or fill it up with nothing. I've seen some full sleeves that were 90% clouds just so it filled the whole arm which doesn't make any sense.
The G in Gerrard

Re: tattoos
October 29, 2020, 02:28:03 pm
Deffo agree with the above. Don't rush into something.
LiamG

Re: tattoos
November 6, 2020, 08:07:48 pm
Quote from: Scouser-Tommy on October 29, 2020, 08:46:03 am
I don't think it's that bad so maybe you just don't like the design anymore but if you already have reservations about the tattooist, then I'd probably go somewhere else for peace of mind before getting it done.

If you don't have enough ideas/designs for a full sleeve, personally I would just either wait or just get a half sleeve rather than force it or fill it up with nothing. I've seen some full sleeves that were 90% clouds just so it filled the whole arm which doesn't make any sense.

oh yeah i hate the generic clouds that a lot of people get
 im just unsure on what really would fit with a ship and a kraken? someone did suggest to me carrying on the tenticle theme up my arm but im not keen on the idea

Quote from: The G in Gerrard on October 29, 2020, 02:28:03 pm
Deffo agree with the above. Don't rush into something.

if only i'd not done that in the first place i'd probably not even be complaining about it haha
Drinks Sangria

Re: tattoos
November 26, 2020, 12:13:21 pm
Had a right old time trying to find anyone who can replicate what my girlfriend is after, sent another raft of enquiries out today. People either can't do it, recommend others who when I look at their work aren't good enough, or offer to do it for around £400 - which is outrageous for two small rectangular colour pieces that constitute a few hours work at most. £200 I think would be more reasonable.

Even had one artist send me back a really quite aggressive email for having the temerity to send example pictures, as they said it was an insult to their integrity. Jesus wept.

Hoping that the latest round, to some further afield places will yield some results. I do get that a lot of artists currently are probably in dire straits and may not have the capacity to respond, or aren't able to should it affect any potential furlough. I found the above response a bit bizarre though.
LiamG

Re: tattoos
December 6, 2020, 02:50:59 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on November 26, 2020, 12:13:21 pm
Had a right old time trying to find anyone who can replicate what my girlfriend is after, sent another raft of enquiries out today. People either can't do it, recommend others who when I look at their work aren't good enough, or offer to do it for around £400 - which is outrageous for two small rectangular colour pieces that constitute a few hours work at most. £200 I think would be more reasonable.

Even had one artist send me back a really quite aggressive email for having the temerity to send example pictures, as they said it was an insult to their integrity. Jesus wept.

Hoping that the latest round, to some further afield places will yield some results. I do get that a lot of artists currently are probably in dire straits and may not have the capacity to respond, or aren't able to should it affect any potential furlough. I found the above response a bit bizarre though.

Definitely search further afield see what responses you get
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: tattoos
December 9, 2020, 03:57:04 pm
I got the last bit of my leg done a couple of weeks ago and my tattooist informed me that getting a tattoo was a great way of building up your immune system because, science.

He did tell me, but it largely went over my head. So until you get offered a vaccine, get a tattoo instead.

Out of interest, reading the posts above, how much would you pay for a full day session where you are? I am £280.00 plus I give a tip of £20.00, normally.
Craig 🤔

Re: tattoos
December 9, 2020, 04:12:59 pm
Quote from: Must Get Great Weed From Santa on December  9, 2020, 03:57:04 pm
Out of interest, reading the posts above, how much would you pay for a full day session where you are? I am £280.00 plus I give a tip of £20.00, normally.

I paid £70 an hour, and think a full day was normally 5 hours max. So most Id pay was £350 but if it ran over 5 hours then didnt pay more.

That was 4 years ago though, so expect its gone up a tad since.
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: tattoos
December 9, 2020, 04:16:13 pm
Quote from: Craigxmasgiftlist 🤔 on December  9, 2020, 04:12:59 pm
I paid £70 an hour, and think a full day was normally 5 hours max. So most Id pay was £350 but if it ran over 5 hours then didnt pay more.

That was 4 years ago though, so expect its gone up a tad since.

Not as bad as I thought to be honest. I think my guy charges £70 an hour as well but I think I might get mates rates now.

Back in March I was in from 10am until 7pm and was still only charged the £280. Never doing that again though, I was ill all night. Far too long a sitting.
Craig 🤔

Re: tattoos
December 9, 2020, 05:04:11 pm
Quote from: Must Get Great Weed From Santa on December  9, 2020, 04:16:13 pm
Not as bad as I thought to be honest. I think my guy charges £70 an hour as well but I think I might get mates rates now.

Back in March I was in from 10am until 7pm and was still only charged the £280. Never doing that again though, I was ill all night. Far too long a sitting.

Yeah I did a few 11-7 or 8pm when I was getting my sleeve - are def very long sessions!
jack witham

Re: tattoos
December 9, 2020, 05:29:43 pm
Does anyone remember Sailor Jacks in Tuebrook.

Got my Liverbird tattoo there many moons ago cost was £1-25 pence.
Son of Spion＊

Re: tattoos
December 9, 2020, 06:30:42 pm
Quote from: jack witham on December  9, 2020, 05:29:43 pm
Does anyone remember Sailor Jacks in Tuebrook.

Got my Liverbird tattoo there many moons ago cost was £1-25 pence.
I knew him as Tattoo Jack.

He did a tattoo for an ex of mine back in the early 90s.
hulksagoodboy

Re: tattoos
December 10, 2020, 01:42:32 am
Went into a local shop for a piercing a few weeks ago and lucked out getting a few appointments after enquiring about how far out they're booked. Initially said it wouldn't be until March but a slew of cancellations got me in there. Decided to start getting my left arm pieced up today after getting my knuckles done two weeks ago.

Have an appointment for the beginning of the new year and thinking about what to add and where to place.

Tricep:


Outer forearm:
Drinks Sangria

Re: tattoos
December 10, 2020, 11:54:14 am
Look good they do, Hulk.

Quote from: Must Get Great Weed From Santa on December  9, 2020, 03:57:04 pm
I got the last bit of my leg done a couple of weeks ago and my tattooist informed me that getting a tattoo was a great way of building up your immune system because, science.

He did tell me, but it largely went over my head. So until you get offered a vaccine, get a tattoo instead.

Out of interest, reading the posts above, how much would you pay for a full day session where you are? I am £280.00 plus I give a tip of £20.00, normally.
I've personally never had a full day session, I have lots of small constituent tattoos and the biggest rate I've paid is circa £80 an hour - something I can cope with if the quality is spot on. The tattoos I'm trying to get sorted for my girlfriend are probably more difficult to price, they're very small but require a high level of skill. That being said, a mate of mine who does a lot of hyper-realistic stuff advised they're two hours work, max (helpfully also said he doesn't rate anyone round my area to do that style) so I'm reticent to pay £400 or so quid. I'd pay £250 at a push, as long as it was with someone I'd be confident would get them spot on.

I do intend to get something more ambitious for myself in the future, but am saving for a house so whilst I don't mind splashing out a bit for a long-wanted gift for my partner, I'd feel a bit selfish spending hundreds on a huge piece for myself while we're in saving mode.
carl123uk

Re: tattoos
December 14, 2020, 05:05:12 pm
Quote from: Craigxmasgiftlist 🤔 on June  6, 2019, 09:03:58 am
Julie @ Dabs in Southport is a big red.

Her Instagram is tattoomejulie

Cheers for the recommendation of Julie. Had my leg done by her a few months back now. Loved the design she came up with
carl123uk

Re: tattoos
December 14, 2020, 05:09:36 pm
I'm booked in for May next year for the first day to get my whole leg completed eventually with someone a bit more local to me.
Drinks Sangria

Re: tattoos
December 21, 2020, 11:53:41 am
Finally got a response from the original artist I contacted regarding a booking for my Girlfriend. He reckons he can recreate exactly what she wants, which is great. It's gonna run me £300 and be a full day's work, but I've decided to go for it as he's so good, so in demand and it's something a bit different for her as a present. It'll be for both Christmas and her Birthday, mind.

Happy now though. Will probably get myself booked in somewhere in March/April time for a couple small pieces.
The G in Gerrard

Re: tattoos
December 21, 2020, 05:33:20 pm
Ever seen a good LFC tattoo?
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: tattoos
December 21, 2020, 07:52:23 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on December 21, 2020, 11:53:41 am
Finally got a response from the original artist I contacted regarding a booking for my Girlfriend. He reckons he can recreate exactly what she wants, which is great. It's gonna run me £300 and be a full day's work, but I've decided to go for it as he's so good, so in demand and it's something a bit different for her as a present. It'll be for both Christmas and her Birthday, mind.

Happy now though. Will probably get myself booked in somewhere in March/April time for a couple small pieces.

Sounds reasonable enough and good that you got exactly what you want. I take it the tattooists will have to close in England, just like up here as well?

I am making the best of my guy being lockdowned. He is doing a painting of my dogs that recently had to be put to sleep. That's showing enterprise for you.
Drinks Sangria

Re: tattoos
December 22, 2020, 05:17:38 pm
Quote from: Must Get Great Weed From Santa on December 21, 2020, 07:52:23 pm
Sounds reasonable enough and good that you got exactly what you want. I take it the tattooists will have to close in England, just like up here as well?

I am making the best of my guy being lockdowned. He is doing a painting of my dogs that recently had to be put to sleep. That's showing enterprise for you.
I don't begrudge tattoo artists doing anything and everything they can to keep going - they're an in demand profession and I'd hate for good artists to have to drop out of the profession completely over the current situation. I respect anyone supporting small enterprise like that.

I'm not too sure on closures - we're in Tier 2 currently - the place I've booked is in Tier 3 (but not until late Feb) and I recently got tattooed in a Tier 3 based shop.
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on December 21, 2020, 05:33:20 pm
Ever seen a good LFC tattoo?
I've got one, not complex enough to probably be good or bad, it's a small outline of the Champions League trophy with a tally indicating '6' beneath it. It goes with the other random constituent ones I've got but would maybe not look right on it's own. I've seen some incredible LFC stuff in terms of quality and detail, even if the design wasn't up my street, a pal of mine has a cool trad style Liver Bird at Bold as Brass in town, they've some good artists there.
LiamG

Re: tattoos
December 22, 2020, 07:16:10 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on December 21, 2020, 05:33:20 pm
Ever seen a good LFC tattoo?

i think the portrait ones have been the best, not really a fan of just the liver bird
24∗7

Re: tattoos
December 22, 2020, 08:16:23 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on November 26, 2020, 12:13:21 pm
Had a right old time trying to find anyone who can replicate what my girlfriend is after, sent another raft of enquiries out today. People either can't do it, recommend others who when I look at their work aren't good enough, or offer to do it for around £400 - which is outrageous for two small rectangular colour pieces that constitute a few hours work at most. £200 I think would be more reasonable.

Even had one artist send me back a really quite aggressive email for having the temerity to send example pictures, as they said it was an insult to their integrity. Jesus wept.

Hoping that the latest round, to some further afield places will yield some results. I do get that a lot of artists currently are probably in dire straits and may not have the capacity to respond, or aren't able to should it affect any potential furlough. I found the above response a bit bizarre though.
Had a hell of a time finding a tattoo artist here in Tallinn who didn't have their heads up their own arses........eventually found one by happenstance (although, I don't believe in coincidences) - young lass, can't more than about 22, self-trained artist, own studio, only does original designs and is very collaborative. I've wanted something really special for some time and was waiting for the right symbol to call out to me - then last year I qualified as a Reiki therapist.......and the activation symbol for the reiki energy to start flowing through you to the client is called Hon Sha Ze Sho Nen and has its respective Japanese 'kanji' - so I looked around for one that seemed decent enough and got the artist to do a render in a calligraphy style - then I saw some hands raised in tribute or summoning and asked her what she thought - she grabs her ipad and takes a photo of me demonstrating the hand position - and I explained that when I do reiki, it often feels like fire coming out of the hands......

Got this done yesterday, after the winter solstice, which coincides with the heralding of the age of aquarius - a very auspicious and powerful time spiritually. Cost was 150. 3 hours' work. Free corrections in 2 weeks' time.
So. I don't give a fuck about the pisstaking mods who posted images of a video game character in our WA group.... ;D

This is my and her design - these are my hands - this is reiki - may blessings be rained down on all RAWKites.........
Drinks Sangria

Re: tattoos
December 23, 2020, 11:47:38 am
Quote from: A Week of Advents? on December 22, 2020, 08:16:23 pm
Had a hell of a time finding a tattoo artist here in Tallinn
This is my and her design - these are my hands - this is reiki - may blessings be rained down on all RAWKites.........
Good that you're happy with it mate - the price seems decent considering the free touch up too.

Didn't know you were from Tallinn mate, me and the missus were there for four days in February and absolutely loved it - one of the best city breaks we've been on. It didn't snow as we'd hoped but the walking tour was fantastic, we had some great meals on Rataskaevu (sp?) and the Luscher and Matiesen tour was brilliant. Popped across to Helsinki for a night too. Telliskivi (forgive spelling again) was interesting for a nose around the place too.
The G in Gerrard

Re: tattoos
December 23, 2020, 12:12:51 pm
Quote from: LiamG on December 22, 2020, 07:16:10 pm
i think the portrait ones have been the best, not really a fan of just the liver bird
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on December 22, 2020, 05:17:38 pm
I don't begrudge tattoo artists doing anything and everything they can to keep going - they're an in demand profession and I'd hate for good artists to have to drop out of the profession completely over the current situation. I respect anyone supporting small enterprise like that.

I'm not too sure on closures - we're in Tier 2 currently - the place I've booked is in Tier 3 (but not until late Feb) and I recently got tattooed in a Tier 3 based shop.I've got one, not complex enough to probably be good or bad, it's a small outline of the Champions League trophy with a tally indicating '6' beneath it. It goes with the other random constituent ones I've got but would maybe not look right on it's own. I've seen some incredible LFC stuff in terms of quality and detail, even if the design wasn't up my street, a pal of mine has a cool trad style Liver Bird at Bold as Brass in town, they've some good artists there.
Cheers.

Trying to get inspiration as I really want a sleeve.
24∗7

Re: tattoos
December 23, 2020, 12:57:20 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on December 23, 2020, 11:47:38 am
Good that you're happy with it mate - the price seems decent considering the free touch up too.
Cheers yeah she's a decent lass this one, not at all stuck up and is very humble about her talent.


Quote from: Drinks Sangria on December 23, 2020, 11:47:38 am

Didn't know you were from Tallinn mate, me and the missus were there for four days in February and absolutely loved it - one of the best city breaks we've been on. It didn't snow as we'd hoped but the walking tour was fantastic, we had some great meals on Rataskaevu (sp?) and the Luscher and Matiesen tour was brilliant. Popped across to Helsinki for a night too. Telliskivi (forgive spelling again) was interesting for a nose around the place too.
Hah, I'm not mate, I'm from L8 ;D - but moved here a few years back - was the walking tour the medieval one, Tales of Reval, by any chance, or the dickheads with trainers, clipboards, baseball caps and a fucking script?? Rataskaevu yes - means 'wheel well' but on Tales of Reval we tell the origin, The Cat's Well........ telliskivi is where the tattooed hipsters hang out, so no wonder you liked it ;)

If you come back, gizza shout :wave - I'll introduce you to Adele - already discussing with her my next tattoo - I got the bug - going for some interesting pagan-inspired runic designs next......
Drinks Sangria

Re: tattoos
December 23, 2020, 01:20:57 pm
Quote from: A Week of Advents? on December 23, 2020, 12:57:20 pm
Cheers yeah she's a decent lass this one, not at all stuck up and is very humble about her talent.

Hah, I'm not mate, I'm from L8 ;D - but moved here a few years back - was the walking tour the medieval one, Tales of Reval, by any chance, or the dickheads with trainers, clipboards, baseball caps and a fucking script?? Rataskaevu yes - means 'wheel well' but on Tales of Reval we tell the origin, The Cat's Well........ telliskivi is where the tattooed hipsters hang out, so no wonder you liked it ;)

If you come back, gizza shout :wave - I'll introduce you to Adele - already discussing with her my next tattoo - I got the bug - going for some interesting pagan-inspired runic designs next......
Top info that is mate - me and the missus briefly lived not far from there in L7 when she was doing her masters at the Uni Hospital. We will definitely be back at some point so will let you know, absolutely loved it. We didn't do the medieval tour, it was a walking tour with a volunteer and she was brilliant to be fair, knew so much and gave so much detail when talking about the city and all of the war and turmoil it's been swept up in over the years. We did the usual touristy stuff too, with the Museum of Occupation and the communist cells etc, the little medieval eatery type place under the townhall. Had an amazing meal at the Vegan restaurant on Rataskaevu too, cracking stuff (not vegan but thought we'd try it).

We actually met an English bloke there who owned one of the Cafe's on a side street off of the main square, really nice guy and we thought it surprising to meet someone from England running a business there. Top lad he was, gave us some vile pine needle liqueur to try and sent us away with a bottle of Vana Linn, which I've Irished a few coffees with in the months since! Completely off topic but honestly was the best City break I've had in years and was great value for money - can completely see why you've decided to move there mate.
hulksagoodboy

Re: tattoos
Today at 12:16:32 am


Pandemic/lockdown boredom has had me get 7 tattoos and 5 piercings in since the beginning of December, over it.

BSBW

Re: tattoos
Today at 06:10:49 am
Got this done in Aldershot in 1979, all completed with one sitting, nails me!   8)
Drinks Sangria

Re: tattoos
Today at 09:21:19 am
I haven't had one that was horrifically painful, but having said that, all mine are round the arms/shoulder regions. I'd be interested to know what people who've had on their collarbones/shins have felt.

I'm wanting a few more small pieces when things reopen.
jackh

Re: tattoos
Today at 04:44:00 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:21:19 am
I'm wanting a few more small pieces when things reopen.

Presume these will be open from the 12th in the UK, similar to hairdressers, etc...?
