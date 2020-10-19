Good that you're happy with it mate - the price seems decent considering the free touch up too.
Cheers yeah she's a decent lass this one, not at all stuck up and is very humble about her talent.
Didn't know you were from Tallinn mate, me and the missus were there for four days in February and absolutely loved it - one of the best city breaks we've been on. It didn't snow as we'd hoped but the walking tour was fantastic, we had some great meals on Rataskaevu (sp?) and the Luscher and Matiesen tour was brilliant. Popped across to Helsinki for a night too. Telliskivi (forgive spelling again) was interesting for a nose around the place too.
Hah, I'm not mate, I'm from L8
- but moved here a few years back - was the walking tour the medieval one, Tales of Reval, by any chance, or the dickheads with trainers, clipboards, baseball caps and a fucking script?? Rataskaevu yes - means 'wheel well' but on Tales of Reval we tell the origin, The Cat's Well........ telliskivi is where the tattooed hipsters hang out, so no wonder you liked it
If you come back, gizza shout
- I'll introduce you to Adele - already discussing with her my next tattoo - I got the bug - going for some interesting pagan-inspired runic designs next......