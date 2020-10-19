« previous next »
Re: tattoos
« Reply #120 on: October 19, 2020, 09:05:41 PM »
Quote from: LiamG on October 19, 2020, 09:04:06 PM
Thats what I was thinking, but do I go back to the same artist and give her a chance to sort it or go to someone else who can do a better job, decisions decisions! Plus Im not actually sure what else I would have to Make it a full sleeve

Well if youre not happy with the original artist then go elsewhere. Dont want to run the risk of a whole sleeve youre unhappy with.
Re: tattoos
« Reply #121 on: October 20, 2020, 09:32:34 AM »
Change the artist if you aren't happy with the original work. Do you have much choice where you are, or are you stuck with the one artist?
Re: tattoos
« Reply #122 on: October 20, 2020, 06:26:03 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on October 20, 2020, 09:32:34 AM
Change the artist if you aren't happy with the original work. Do you have much choice where you are, or are you stuck with the one artist?

Theres a few decent artists around here, the one that done that has moved to chester anyway

plus i wouldn't mind travelling to get a decent tattoo done
Re: tattoos
« Reply #123 on: October 21, 2020, 05:14:39 PM »
Still struggling for a full sleeve idea myself
Re: tattoos
« Reply #124 on: October 29, 2020, 08:46:03 AM »
I don't think it's that bad so maybe you just don't like the design anymore but if you already have reservations about the tattooist, then I'd probably go somewhere else for peace of mind before getting it done.

If you don't have enough ideas/designs for a full sleeve, personally I would just either wait or just get a half sleeve rather than force it or fill it up with nothing. I've seen some full sleeves that were 90% clouds just so it filled the whole arm which doesn't make any sense.
Re: tattoos
« Reply #125 on: October 29, 2020, 02:28:03 PM »
Deffo agree with the above. Don't rush into something.
Re: tattoos
« Reply #126 on: November 6, 2020, 08:07:48 PM »
oh yeah i hate the generic clouds that a lot of people get
 im just unsure on what really would fit with a ship and a kraken? someone did suggest to me carrying on the tenticle theme up my arm but im not keen on the idea

if only i'd not done that in the first place i'd probably not even be complaining about it haha
Re: tattoos
« Reply #127 on: Today at 12:13:21 PM »
Had a right old time trying to find anyone who can replicate what my girlfriend is after, sent another raft of enquiries out today. People either can't do it, recommend others who when I look at their work aren't good enough, or offer to do it for around £400 - which is outrageous for two small rectangular colour pieces that constitute a few hours work at most. £200 I think would be more reasonable.

Even had one artist send me back a really quite aggressive email for having the temerity to send example pictures, as they said it was an insult to their integrity. Jesus wept.

Hoping that the latest round, to some further afield places will yield some results.
