Had a right old time trying to find anyone who can replicate what my girlfriend is after, sent another raft of enquiries out today. People either can't do it, recommend others who when I look at their work aren't good enough, or offer to do it for around £400 - which is outrageous for two small rectangular colour pieces that constitute a few hours work at most. £200 I think would be more reasonable.



Even had one artist send me back a really quite aggressive email for having the temerity to send example pictures, as they said it was an insult to their integrity. Jesus wept.



Hoping that the latest round, to some further afield places will yield some results.