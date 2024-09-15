Imminent by Luis Elizondo.



Elizondo is a Cuban-American former counter-intelligence agent who was quite high up in the Pentagon

and somewhat involved in putting some of the 9-11 perpetrators behind bars in Guantanamo Bay.



But the book isn't about that. Sometime around 2009, he was invited to take part in a government program called AATIP, which considered advanced aircraft incidents around the US and the World. To his surprise, this was to investigate what they now term UAP (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena) - in old money UFOs!



His book describes what he was told, who was involved and how he came to view UAP. Also the main thing about his story is WHY he decided to quit a very lucrative government job in 2017 to push for more disclosure of UAP to the American people and the world. He's a humble guy and he explains the lengths he has gone to, over 7 years, to bring information and whistle-blowers to the US Congress. In short: Roswell was real (he states) and the US has a program to reverse-engineer crash materials from Non-human "vehicles".



Low-key, his story could be far bigger than Watergate and is an easy and fascinating read.



