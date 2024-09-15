« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 211 212 213 214 215 [216]   Go Down

Author Topic: What was the last book you read?  (Read 649622 times)

Offline Bob Harris

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 325
  • "for relaxing times, make it suntory time"
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8600 on: September 15, 2024, 07:55:49 pm »
Twin peaks: The final dossier, whilst on plane back from Turkey.

Cleared some stuff up but am still highly baffled and confused!
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,083
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8601 on: September 15, 2024, 08:46:25 pm »
Just read Where Eagles Dare when we were on holiday. Seen the film many times, first time I've read the book.
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8602 on: September 16, 2024, 12:25:53 am »
I joined a Library in Spring, i'm zoning out listening to Audiobooks now ;D, anyway i'm currently reading Andy Weir's 3rd book Project Hail Mary and i can't put it down since i started it on Friday, i have about a 3rd of the book to go and it's fantastic.

Just read that the Film is slated to come out in early 2026, Ryan Gosling is playing the main character.

I finished another sci Fi novel last week, To Sleep In A sea of Stars by Christopher Paolini, pretty long read but loved it.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,521
  • Scrubbers
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8603 on: September 17, 2024, 03:31:40 pm »
Not read yet but sat waiting

Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8604 on: September 19, 2024, 09:48:39 pm »
So i was Library today and discovered a section with Spy Novels.

Le Carre, Deighton and Fleming, Le Carre seemed to have the most novels there so i reckon i'm going to get through them all that they have.

So got Le Carre's The perfect Spy as my first Le carre novel, from a quick google on my phone that is his best novel on ranking lists, seems Le Carre's Karla trilogy should be read as well, might start that when i've finished The Perfect Spy.

Andy Weir's Project Hail Mary was fantastic, i'm so looking forward to the film adaption of it in 2026.
« Last Edit: September 19, 2024, 09:50:10 pm by RedSince86 »
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,210
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8605 on: September 19, 2024, 10:02:22 pm »
Imminent by Luis Elizondo.

Elizondo is a Cuban-American former counter-intelligence agent who was quite high up in the Pentagon
and somewhat involved in putting some of the 9-11 perpetrators behind bars in Guantanamo Bay.

But the book isn't about that. Sometime around 2009, he was invited to take part in a government program called AATIP, which considered advanced aircraft incidents around the US and the World. To his surprise, this was to investigate what they now term UAP (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena) - in old money UFOs!

His book describes what he was told, who was involved and how he came to view UAP. Also the main thing about his story is WHY he decided to quit a very lucrative government job in 2017 to push for more disclosure of UAP to the American people and the world. He's a humble guy and he explains the lengths he has gone to, over 7 years, to bring information and whistle-blowers to the US Congress. In short: Roswell was real (he states) and the US has a program to reverse-engineer crash materials from Non-human "vehicles".

Low-key, his story could be far bigger than Watergate and is an easy and fascinating read.

Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,453
  • Klopptimistic
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8606 on: September 20, 2024, 10:03:01 am »
Real Tigers - Mick Herron. Currently on Spook Street which coincides nicely with Slow Horses S4.

Reading these, you note how very close to the books the narrative is (in the TV series).
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,413
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8607 on: September 20, 2024, 11:43:02 pm »
With all the Smiths news I ended up re-reading Morrissey's autobiography

It's hilarious

The court case chapters though
He says the same thing angrily about a thousand different times

He has a way with words

Gets in his own way though clearly

So in that sense
it feels accurate a book

Back to Raymond Chandler. Seeing the N word is a bit uncomfortable, but what a writer
Logged

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,593
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8608 on: September 21, 2024, 12:15:13 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on September 15, 2024, 08:46:25 pm
Just read Where Eagles Dare when we were on holiday. Seen the film many times, first time I've read the book.

Great book. God, must be 40 odd years since I read that.

Used to love Alistair McLean.
Logged

Offline Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,643
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8609 on: October 7, 2024, 09:34:06 am »
Anyone got any fantasy books they'd recommend?

Nearly at the end of the long list of books I've got going on.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,391
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8610 on: October 7, 2024, 11:53:37 am »
Have you read these;

https://www.fantasticfiction.com/r/patrick-rothfuss/kingkiller-chronicle/

Very enjoyable, but he makes George RR Martin look swift.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,157
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8611 on: October 7, 2024, 12:08:37 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on October  7, 2024, 09:34:06 am
Anyone got any fantasy books they'd recommend?

Nearly at the end of the long list of books I've got going on.

These are all series;

Malazan "Book of the Fallen" - Steven Erikson
The Stormlight Archive - Brandon Sanderson
Mistborn Series - Brandon Sanderson (first three books are the best)
The Eye of the World - Robert Jordan
Faithful and the Fallen - John Gwynne
Broken Empire - Mark Lawrence
The Chronicles of the Black Company - Glenn Cook
The Powder Mage trilogy - Brian McClellan
The Blade Itself - Joe Abercrombie
Assassin's Apprentice - Robin Hobb
Ravens Shadow - Anthony Ryan

Kingkiller is fantastic but unfinished..
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,345
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8612 on: October 7, 2024, 09:02:26 pm »
Just finished Precipice by Robert Harris. 

Its set around the start of the First World War and details HH Asquiths affair with a much younger woman.
Although much of it came form primary sources, I still found o se of the plot devices a little contrived and Im not sure it actually ever went anywhere
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,875
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8613 on: October 7, 2024, 09:51:33 pm »
Quote from: Draex on October  7, 2024, 12:08:37 pm
These are all series;

Malazan "Book of the Fallen" - Steven Erikson



Currently on the fourth book of this series.

Picked up the whole lot* a while back on a Humble Bundle deal.

It's very good, but the only issue is that there is a huge amount of world-building in there that can get a bit difficult to track.
Sometimes it's hard to know whether some information is a reference/explanation of something that's already occurred in the books, foreshadowing, or just extra lore thrown in for the sake of it.



*Well, technically not everything set in the world, but all of the main series and a few of the others.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,703
  • Truthiness
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8614 on: October 7, 2024, 11:15:14 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on October  7, 2024, 09:02:26 pm
Just finished Precipice by Robert Harris. 

Its set around the start of the First World War and details HH Asquiths affair with a much younger woman.
Although much of it came form primary sources, I still found o se of the plot devices a little contrived and Im not sure it actually ever went anywhere
I like Robert Harris but hadn't realise that one was out.
Last year on holidays I read Harris's Conclave, about a Papal election. I thought it was much slighter than his other novels, an enjoyable throwaway holiday read if a wee bit silly at the end.

Now I find out that Edward Berger (Oscar winner for All Quiet....) has turned it into a serious film with Ralph Fiennes being talked about as an Oscar contender. Shows what I know.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,157
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8615 on: October 8, 2024, 07:23:51 am »
Quote from: RJH on October  7, 2024, 09:51:33 pm

Currently on the fourth book of this series.

Picked up the whole lot* a while back on a Humble Bundle deal.

It's very good, but the only issue is that there is a huge amount of world-building in there that can get a bit difficult to track.
Sometimes it's hard to know whether some information is a reference/explanation of something that's already occurred in the books, foreshadowing, or just extra lore thrown in for the sake of it.



*Well, technically not everything set in the world, but all of the main series and a few of the others.

For me its the best book series Ive ever read and gets better on a re-read but I totally get your point the first few books are incredibly daunting and hard going in places. All I can say is it just gets better and better and youll read something in book 8 which links something in book 3 and its brilliant.

There are also all the link books and prequel series by Steve Esslemont who was Eriksons d and d partner and co created the Malayan world. Very different writing styles but I enjoyed both.
Logged

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,457
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8616 on: October 9, 2024, 12:32:37 pm »
Anyone read The Hotel Avocado yet?

Seems to be the next one in the series by Bob Mortimer after the Satsuma Complex.

I need a break from from the current stuff I'm reading, as it's a bit intense, so going to try and finish that off within the next week and move onto this one.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,663
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8617 on: October 9, 2024, 12:42:00 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on October  9, 2024, 12:32:37 pm
Anyone read The Hotel Avocado yet?

Seems to be the next one in the series by Bob Mortimer after the Satsuma Complex.

I need a break from from the current stuff I'm reading, as it's a bit intense, so going to try and finish that off within the next week and move onto this one.

Not yet, I found Satsuma to be a bit boring at times.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,391
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8618 on: October 9, 2024, 12:45:43 pm »
Still reading the Alan Rickman diaries. He likes parties and (most) actors and had a low tolerance for fools and Tories. Preferred Kinnock to Blair.

The latest Palin diaries up next.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline dalarr

  • hästarr. Call me sensitive.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,258
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8619 on: October 9, 2024, 06:15:39 pm »
Frank Herbert's Dune. Saw the films this Summer and loved everything about them. Some young colleagues of mine urged me to read the book and I was not disappointed. I read it in English, a second language, so it was exhausting at times. But I couldn't put it down.

I got a better insight into some of the details that the films only touch on: the Bene Gesserit and the mentants in particular. Need a break before I start book number two. Just picked up Conn Iggulden's new book: Nero.
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,437
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8620 on: October 10, 2024, 11:38:24 am »
Quote from: Keita Success on October  7, 2024, 09:34:06 am
Anyone got any fantasy books they'd recommend?

Everton Football Club Trophy Parade Planning Documents
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Nessy76

  • Shits alone and doesn't condone public self-molestation. Literally Goldenballs' biggest fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,075
  • We All Live In A Red And White Klopp
    • Andrew Ness Photographer
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8621 on: October 11, 2024, 05:36:38 pm »
Quote from: Draex on October  7, 2024, 12:08:37 pm
These are all series;

Malazan "Book of the Fallen" - Steven Erikson
The Stormlight Archive - Brandon Sanderson
Mistborn Series - Brandon Sanderson (first three books are the best)
The Eye of the World - Robert Jordan
Faithful and the Fallen - John Gwynne
Broken Empire - Mark Lawrence
The Chronicles of the Black Company - Glenn Cook
The Powder Mage trilogy - Brian McClellan
The Blade Itself - Joe Abercrombie
Assassin's Apprentice - Robin Hobb
Ravens Shadow - Anthony Ryan

Kingkiller is fantastic but unfinished..

Nice list. I'd add N K Jemisin's Broken Earth trilogy and anything by China Mieville.
Logged
Fuck the Daily Mail.
Abolish FIFA

Offline Bioluminescence

  • Hidden Gem
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,541
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8622 on: November 5, 2024, 07:32:34 pm »
The Coming Storm by Gabriel Gatehouse - if it was fiction I'd say it was far fetched. Some of the stuff I knew, some of the stuff I need to research. But it does a decent job of explaining how we got to where we are and he covers materials I've read in other places.

I've been loving the George Cross detective books by Tim Sullivan - thoroughly recommend those.
Logged

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,521
  • Scrubbers
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8623 on: November 6, 2024, 11:26:36 am »
Quote from: Bioluminescence on November  5, 2024, 07:32:34 pm
The Coming Storm by Gabriel Gatehouse - if it was fiction I'd say it was far fetched. Some of the stuff I knew, some of the stuff I need to research. But it does a decent job of explaining how we got to where we are and he covers materials I've read in other places.

I've been loving the George Cross detective books by Tim Sullivan - thoroughly recommend those.

Also an excellent podcast
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,276
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8624 on: November 6, 2024, 06:49:24 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on September 19, 2024, 09:48:39 pm
So i was Library today and discovered a section with Spy Novels.

Le Carre, Deighton and Fleming, Le Carre seemed to have the most novels there so i reckon i'm going to get through them all that they have.

So got Le Carre's The perfect Spy as my first Le carre novel, from a quick google on my phone that is his best novel on ranking lists, seems Le Carre's Karla trilogy should be read as well, might start that when i've finished The Perfect Spy.

Andy Weir's Project Hail Mary was fantastic, i'm so looking forward to the film adaption of it in 2026.

I have read most of the Le Carre's books, the Karla trilogy is brilliantly written. I also enjoyed the Spy Who Came in from the Cold, as well. I believe they did a film of the book in the 60's starting Richard Burton. But the Smiley books really give you the suffocation of that life in the "circus during the Cold War. I liked Len Deighton as well, it's been a few years since I have read any of those books though. I would also recommend Robert Harris's An Officer and a Spy which is an intriguing book.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Bioluminescence

  • Hidden Gem
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,541
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8625 on: November 7, 2024, 08:13:45 am »
Quote from: Ziltoid on November  6, 2024, 11:26:36 am
Also an excellent podcast

Thanks for that - adding it to my bookmarks.
Logged

Offline Zeppelin

  • Funds hate.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,064
  • Hammer of the Gods
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8626 on: November 7, 2024, 08:26:10 am »
'Bunnyman' - Will Sergeant's autobiography about growing up and the earliest days of Echo and the Bunnymen. He's a couple of years younger than me, but went to many of the same gigs I was at, so I found it quite nostalgic.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8627 on: November 7, 2024, 08:29:31 am »
Quote from: neilmc74 on August 28, 2024, 10:21:30 am
Prophet Song - Paul Lynch

Fantastic novel. Bought it when I was in Dublin in August and read it in the run up to the US election. Very powerful story with occasional reference to the suburbs I knew as a kid.

My only complaint would be the over use of a certain word (refer spoiler) which irritated the shit out of me.

Spoiler
mouth
[close]
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Speedy Molby

  • Not as fat as his name suggests but is still a bad formby wool :)
  • Campaigns
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 942
  • Satire? In Wigan?
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8628 on: November 7, 2024, 09:16:31 pm »
Quote from: Zeppelin on November  7, 2024, 08:26:10 am
'Bunnyman' - Will Sergeant's autobiography about growing up and the earliest days of Echo and the Bunnymen. He's a couple of years younger than me, but went to many of the same gigs I was at, so I found it quite nostalgic.
Thats a great book, he writes really well. I hope theres a sequel.
Logged
I am alone now. I am beyond recrimination. The curtains have shut, the furniture has gone. I am transforming. I am vibrating. I am glowing. I am flying. Look at me now.

Offline Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,643
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8629 on: November 14, 2024, 01:29:59 pm »
Reading wheel of time. Onto book 4.

It's a fucking slog, but enjoying it.
Logged

Offline Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8630 on: November 14, 2024, 01:39:35 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on November 14, 2024, 01:29:59 pm
Reading wheel of time. Onto book 4.

It's a fucking slog, but enjoying it.
I re-read this series last year, it's still good, if a bit meandering in some of the volumes. I'd also re-read Malazan Book of the Fallen prior. They are brilliant.

The last fantasy book I read was from Erikson: The God is Not Willing. This is set after The Fallen. It was like meeting an old friend. Well worth a read.
Logged

Offline Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,643
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8631 on: November 14, 2024, 02:05:33 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on November 14, 2024, 01:39:35 pm
I re-read this series last year, it's still good, if a bit meandering in some of the volumes. I'd also re-read Malazan Book of the Fallen prior. They are brilliant.

The last fantasy book I read was from Erikson: The God is Not Willing. This is set after The Fallen. It was like meeting an old friend. Well worth a read.
Got through one every 5 days. But this fourth one is over 1000 pages, so reckon I'll be slowing down.  ;D

Heard that, and experienced it with the books, but I am really enjoying it. I'll try out The God is Not Willing when I'm done with these!
Logged

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,875
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8632 on: November 14, 2024, 04:36:22 pm »
Wheel of Time definitely drags in bits.
Was also not a fan of Jordan depicting sword fights by listing yoga positions.


Haven't got around to a re-read yet. Must be coming up on 10 years, as I think I ended up finishing the series not that long after the last book came out. Must be about that long since I read Lord of The Rings as well.

It's difficult with young kids, my reading volume has gone way down. I've mainly been re-reading Discworld books as they're very easy to dip in and out off.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,157
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8633 on: November 14, 2024, 07:23:19 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on November 14, 2024, 01:39:35 pm
I re-read this series last year, it's still good, if a bit meandering in some of the volumes. I'd also re-read Malazan Book of the Fallen prior. They are brilliant.

The last fantasy book I read was from Erikson: The God is Not Willing. This is set after The Fallen. It was like meeting an old friend. Well worth a read.

Steve Erikson is my favourite author, his writing is superb. Dancer is my favourite character.

He needs to finish The God is Not Willing series!
Logged

Offline Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8634 on: November 14, 2024, 10:58:46 pm »
Quote from: Draex on November 14, 2024, 07:23:19 pm
Steve Erikson is my favourite author, his writing is superb. Dancer is my favourite character.

He needs to finish The God is Not Willing series!
I've ordered the second book a few back, on Amazon, No Life Forsaken: The Second Tale of Witness. It'll be delivered on Thu, 28 Aug, 2025. The day of it's release. ;D
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,210
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8635 on: Today at 12:45:25 pm »
Quote from: boots on September 20, 2024, 10:03:01 am
Real Tigers - Mick Herron. Currently on Spook Street which coincides nicely with Slow Horses S4.

Reading these, you note how very close to the books the narrative is (in the TV series).

Is that the latest novel and how far beyond S4 do the books go? I know we have S5 coming.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline GinKop

  • He's going to run to you (ooh-oooh). Knows a techtard when he sees one
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,850
  • FORZA MILANO
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8636 on: Today at 01:06:03 pm »
Quote from: Draex on October  7, 2024, 12:08:37 pm
These are all series;

Malazan "Book of the Fallen" - Steven Erikson
The Stormlight Archive - Brandon Sanderson
Mistborn Series - Brandon Sanderson (first three books are the best)
The Eye of the World - Robert Jordan
Faithful and the Fallen - John Gwynne
Broken Empire - Mark Lawrence
The Chronicles of the Black Company - Glenn Cook
The Powder Mage trilogy - Brian McClellan
The Blade Itself - Joe Abercrombie
Assassin's Apprentice - Robin Hobb
Ravens Shadow - Anthony Ryan

Kingkiller is fantastic but unfinished..

I'm reading The Witcher series at the moment which I'm enjoying.

Once done with that, which one of the above is most like ASOIAF?
Logged
JFT97

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,703
  • Truthiness
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8637 on: Today at 02:03:07 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:45:25 pm
Is that the latest novel and how far beyond S4 do the books go? I know we have S5 coming.
There's been 8 full sized novels so far, 1 novel per season of the show, along with a couple of novellas. Next book one is probably due next year.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Davidbowie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,980
  • The Thin White Duke
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8638 on: Today at 02:08:18 pm »
The Peepshow: The Murders at 10 Rillington Place -

An insight into the story many are familiar with, but also sheds new light on the man himself, Reg Christie.

Was recommended by Reece Shearsmith of League of Gentlemen fame. I'm enjoying it so far.
Logged
FAME makes a man take things over

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,157
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8639 on: Today at 02:08:55 pm »
Quote from: GinKop on Today at 01:06:03 pm
I'm reading The Witcher series at the moment which I'm enjoying.

Once done with that, which one of the above is most like ASOIAF?

Probably The Eye of the World - Robert Jordan.

But Malazan "Book of the Fallen" - Steven Erikson is the best on the list, just got a hugely complex magic / god system.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 211 212 213 214 215 [216]   Go Up
« previous next »
 