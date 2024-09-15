Anyone got any fantasy books they'd recommend?
Nearly at the end of the long list of books I've got going on.
These are all series;
Malazan "Book of the Fallen" - Steven Erikson
The Stormlight Archive - Brandon Sanderson
Mistborn Series - Brandon Sanderson (first three books are the best)
The Eye of the World - Robert Jordan
Faithful and the Fallen - John Gwynne
Broken Empire - Mark Lawrence
The Chronicles of the Black Company - Glenn Cook
The Powder Mage trilogy - Brian McClellan
The Blade Itself - Joe Abercrombie
Assassin's Apprentice - Robin Hobb
Ravens Shadow - Anthony Ryan
Kingkiller is fantastic but unfinished..