Read a couple.

Munich Wolf, by Rory Clements. A 1930s Germany police procedural. The proximity to the Nazi party regime leads to a high risk investigation: really enjoyed this, summed up the challenges facing those who were not Nazis in 30s Germany.

Followed by an absolute pile of shit. The Fuhrers Profecy by Brian Klein. Its awful, its utterly unbelievable too. The premise is, that Hitler Braun and Boorman dont die and escape to Argentina. Hitler and Braun have a kid and Boorman uses their loot to start one of the worlds biggest pharmaceutical companies. The Hitlers have a kid who runs the company and then his son is on the verge of becoming US president.

A couple of cops discover their secret and try to bring them down.
 
Apart from it being utterly ridiculous, the biggest problem I had was that I found myself rooting for the Hitlers. I mean, thats not a good thing is it?
Just finished Acacia, will be buying the rest of the series. Nothing groundbreaking but enjoyable nonetheless.
Tepid, have you watched the TV series "Babylon Berlin"? It's amazing - easily one of the best shows going.
Klein doesnt sound as if he should be a fan, but it sounds as bad as self published fan fiction. A colleague once asked me to read a couple of books a friend of hers had written. Turns out he was a local toff, but thats another story. She knew I was into fantasy books and thats what these were supposed to be. And indeed they were: thinly veiled alt-Scottish history with appalling binding and tiny print that ran on for 600 pages each. The most offensive thing was that there was a complete lack of relevant punctuation and not a new paragraph in the whole thing. A bit like this reply.
Read The Testaments recently, one chapter at a time to my baby at bedtime to get her a good grounding in the hell hole world she is going to have to grow up in :(

Now reading the power to her, read it once before and it was pretty good but I forgot how it goes so going through it again.

I saw on the shelf there's a Ready Player Two. Has anyone read it? I loved rp1 but the film sucked so bad I'd be afraid to ruin a good memory further.
I gave up on Cline after Armada which was awful and I had enjoyed RP1. RP2 received wider criticism than both if that's anything to go by.
Ready player two is just more of the same really. It just wasnt needed and didnt add anything
Prussian Blue by Philip Kerr. I love his Bernie Gunther series of novels so much and everytime I read one I'm sad that I'm one further along to the last one. Only have two left that I haven't read.
Just finished Atomised by Michel Houellebecq, the enfant terrible of French literature, which I really enjoyed.
My father died, so

finally gonna read The Road
I remember reading quite a bit of him when I was a teenager. Think 'Whatever' was his best. Strange author.

I'm struggling this year, had a lot going on so not read much but working through 'Demon Copperhead' which is very good. Catcher in the Rye vibes but more a comment on modern poverty in America.
Very sorry for your loss.

Brace yourself. No book has ever had such a visceral reaction for me. I was in complete bits for the last 50 pages.
Speaking of Catcher in the Ryeafter many years of avoiding them I finally got stuck into Stephen Kings Bachman Books collection. The first story in that, Rage really struck me as a what would happen if Holden had a gun and took his class hostage. Definitely less mature work, but I really enjoyed it. Onto The Long Walk next.
Ta

Yeah I think I might regret it, McCarthy is the most powerful writer, bits of Blood Meridian made me wince

I've saved it for maximum impact...

Re-reading Suttreee but that's cause Harrogate cracks me up. Boning patches of watermelons
Just read Assassins Apprentice by Robin Hobb - reading Royal Assassin (Book 2)

Terrific fantasy fare.
Rage is out of print, deliberately (after a 1997 school shooting), so that's a bit of a collector's item. Long Walk is a classic.
I did wonder about Rage. Ive had that book knocking around for ages.
Wyrd Sisters
 Terry Pratchett
 sixth Discworld novel
Read Batavia by Peter Fitzsimmons recently. Not a story I was familar with and quite incredible really.

Now onto 1491: New Revelations of the Americas Before Columbus by Charles Mann.
Just re-read American Psycho.
Just unrelentingly brutal and horrific in every way. 
I left wondering whether any of it had actually happened, I dont remember that feeling reading it for the first time.
Just a brilliant satire of excess
I discovered Discworld recently. Have read Guards! Guards! and Men at Arms. Just picked up Feet of Clay at the library.

English isn't my first language so I don't understand every joke, especially when he plays with the English language and grammar. But he one of the very few writers that makes me laugh out loud. I love his style and the characters of the Night Watch.
3 great books

Terry Pratchett / Geoffrey Cush GUARDS! GUARDS! Part 1 (of 4) Professional Stage Tour

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h_LueUJ05XU
Originally Easton Elllis was adamant that it all happened, Bateman and his peer group were so indistinguishable from one another that perpetrator and victim blended into one and Bateman got away with it, helped by the mask money gives you.  However, in subsequent books contained in that universe, if I remember correctly Lunar Park especially, he implied that it was in Batemans head.  Easton Ellis is something of a misanthropic prankster though, its possible he doesnt really know and it was just some sort of diatribe against everything.


Despite the ambiguity, I think its a masterful book.
I havent read any of the other books to be honest.  Ambiguity is good though, why do we always have to know?
I think the film is terrible (I do realise Im in a minority) just didnt have the same intensity as the book. But I guess theres on,y so much you could actually include!
Loved the Discworld stories when I first started reading them in the late eighties.

Got through about 95% of them, but was all punned out by the end. Think they definitely tailed off, which is understandable given how many of them there are. At their best, they are very funny though.
The film definitely did its job though. I saw it at the cinema and it shocked many people who will never ever read it or any of Brett Easton Elliss books.
American Psycho can be really funny if you look into it, implying Bateman is just some boring yuppie bullshitter

All the endless clothes descriptions, if you look them up or think about, often what he's describing he's naming very weird mismatched coloured clothes. I sort of imagine him flipping through a clothes catalogue, picking items at random - a lot of the characters would look downright strange. Easton Ellis did confirm this at some point

Plus some of the meal descriptions get outright loopy. It's satire

If you consider the bullshit he also puts out about music (the worst thing you can do is take those chapters as factually true), you cannot possibly think the murders are real. Ditto the sex. He's just some dullard endlessly listing things, exaggerating. Read it as a comedy

If you skip the chapters he bangs on about clothing or music, you're missing out IMO. They're the most satirical parts, and when you put them together - particularly towards the end of the book - they don't make sense.

Man is a bullshitter of the first degree. The Chase chapter is a great example. Surface surface surface, truth don't matter

"Bigfoot was interviewed on The Patty Winters Show this morning and
to my shock I found him surprisingly articulate and charming."
;D. The chapters on Phil collins and Huey Lewis and the news are two of the best bits.
Just re read for third time Tom Hollands 'The Persian Fire' a fascinating and entertaining read about rise of Persia and how it invaded Greece ultimately  creating the classic Greece..great read...maybe my fave book. What you learn from this book/ period..technology's and social cohesion notwithstanding..nothing changes in humanity's ability to fuck itself up.

I used to say ' Confederacy of Dunces'...I read this when it come out but over decades seems to have become the default fave book of students n hipsters
Absolutely phenomenal narrative history...

Just re-read That Was Then This is Now by S.E. Hinton.

Better than The Outsiders, that might be one for the Unpopular Opinions thread...
Persian Fire is an absolute treat!  I read part of it at the Temple of Poseidon where the sea battle happened.  What a spot that is.
Sounds great..off to Samos in June looking for appropriate book..Think something about Trojan Wars or similar..recc's welcome..holiday reads mind ..and large print :D
It definitely belongs there  ;D  More because of everything that is so great about "The Outsiders" than anything wrong with "TWTTIN."


Started Conn Iggulden's "Emperor" and it is as good as advertised. Really enjoying it.
About To Read Pyramids Again
Discworld Novel # 7
Rendezvous With Rama.

Intrigued to see how Villeneuve does with this, the Book is fantastic.

Going to start the sequel next.
I waited until I'd finished the book before watching the film and, while I don't agree that it's terrible, the only thing it really has over the book, which I also have slightly mixed feelings about, is Bale's fantastic performance.
