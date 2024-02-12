American Psycho can be really funny if you look into it, implying Bateman is just some boring yuppie bullshitter



All the endless clothes descriptions, if you look them up or think about, often what he's describing he's naming very weird mismatched coloured clothes. I sort of imagine him flipping through a clothes catalogue, picking items at random - a lot of the characters would look downright strange. Easton Ellis did confirm this at some point



Plus some of the meal descriptions get outright loopy. It's satire



If you consider the bullshit he also puts out about music (the worst thing you can do is take those chapters as factually true), you cannot possibly think the murders are real. Ditto the sex. He's just some dullard endlessly listing things, exaggerating. Read it as a comedy



If you skip the chapters he bangs on about clothing or music, you're missing out IMO. They're the most satirical parts, and when you put them together - particularly towards the end of the book - they don't make sense.



Man is a bullshitter of the first degree. The Chase chapter is a great example. Surface surface surface, truth don't matter



"Bigfoot was interviewed on The Patty Winters Show this morning and

to my shock I found him surprisingly articulate and charming."