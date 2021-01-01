Read a couple
.
Munich Wolf, by Rory Clements. A 1930s Germany police procedural. The proximity to the Nazi party regime leads to a high risk investigation: really enjoyed this, summed up the challenges facing those who were not Nazis in 30s Germany.
Followed by an absolute pile of shit. The Fuhrers Profecy by Brian Klein. Its awful, its utterly unbelievable too. The premise is, that Hitler Braun and Boorman dont die and escape to Argentina. Hitler and Braun have a kid and Boorman uses their loot to start one of the worlds biggest pharmaceutical companies. The Hitlers have a kid who runs the company and then his son is on the verge of becoming US president.
A couple of cops discover their secret and try to bring them down.
Apart from it being utterly ridiculous, the biggest problem I had was that I found myself rooting for the Hitlers. I mean, thats not a good thing is it?