Read a couple .



Munich Wolf, by Rory Clements. A 1930s Germany police procedural. The proximity to the Nazi party regime leads to a high risk investigation: really enjoyed this, summed up the challenges facing those who were not Nazis in 30s Germany.



Followed by an absolute pile of shit. The Fuhrers Profecy by Brian Klein. Its awful, its utterly unbelievable too. The premise is, that Hitler Braun and Boorman dont die and escape to Argentina. Hitler and Braun have a kid and Boorman uses their loot to start one of the worlds biggest pharmaceutical companies. The Hitlers have a kid who runs the company and then his son is on the verge of becoming US president.



A couple of cops discover their secret and try to bring them down.



Apart from it being utterly ridiculous, the biggest problem I had was that I found myself rooting for the Hitlers. I mean, thats not a good thing is it?