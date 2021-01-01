« previous next »
What was the last book you read?

Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8520 on: Today at 04:25:49 pm »
Read a couple.

Munich Wolf, by Rory Clements. A 1930s Germany police procedural. The proximity to the Nazi party regime leads to a high risk investigation: really enjoyed this, summed up the challenges facing those who were not Nazis in 30s Germany.

Followed by an absolute pile of shit. The Fuhrers Profecy by Brian Klein. Its awful, its utterly unbelievable too. The premise is, that Hitler Braun and Boorman dont die and escape to Argentina. Hitler and Braun have a kid and Boorman uses their loot to start one of the worlds biggest pharmaceutical companies. The Hitlers have a kid who runs the company and then his son is on the verge of becoming US president.

A couple of cops discover their secret and try to bring them down.
 
Apart from it being utterly ridiculous, the biggest problem I had was that I found myself rooting for the Hitlers. I mean, thats not a good thing is it?
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8521 on: Today at 04:29:35 pm »
Just finished Acacia, will be buying the rest of the series. Nothing groundbreaking but enjoyable nonetheless.
  Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8522 on: Today at 04:56:12 pm »
Tepid, have you watched the TV series "Babylon Berlin"? It's amazing - easily one of the best shows going.
