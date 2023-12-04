The Factory - Hiroko Oyamada

Follows the working life of 3 young employees of an industrial factory. Their storylines interweave and contain similar elements, it's kind of interesting when they interact and share experiences from early chapters. Overall though, it had neither the social commentary on modern working culture or absurdity that I was hoping for and in the end I just wanted to finish it and move on. 5/10.



Chevengur - Andrei Platonov

This is a recent translation of a Russian Lit classic. A warped version of true events in Russia around the 1920's. The prose is stunning, each page is dripping with dense descriptions of some of the most boring terrains imaginable. I've been looking up tour guide holidays of the steppes, verst after verst of unirrigated grassland, it's the place to be if this books anything to go by.



Between the prose, there is a story of a young Russian, who we follow through to adulthood. He has had a difficult upbringing (like most peasants) but his spirit remains intact. He finds solace in other like-minded people, and finds his home in Chevengur, an experimental utopian village where communism has been perfected.



The main thing I took from the book was a real contradiction of ideas which was completely intentional on the authors part. Within the same chapter you had arguments for and against communism, for and against marriage, for and against work, for and against thinking. For example, I'd be reading a few paragraphs describing the joy of losing yourself in work and then later you'll be hit something that will fundamentally rock your opinion. "Losing yourself" is just a way of keeping your problems at bay and not dealing with them. Which is true, but a few lines later we'll be told how trying to solve all your problems will only lead to despair and its better not to think too much.



A challenging read in terms of the flipping about of arguments but it gets you thinking and it's a beautiful read. 9/10.

