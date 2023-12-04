« previous next »
If you could read the Bernie Gunther series in chronological order it would be a great way to spend winter evenings.

Some of the books jump around in time too though. Its a pity PK has gone now, his books were a yearly highlight for me. Havent read his football books but his other non-Gunther books are good too. Somewhat Michael Crichton. There was a rumour a few years ago that Tom Cruise planned to play Bernie 😮. Guess he opted for Von Stauffenberg instead. He was also supposed to be lining up Guilermo Del Toro to direct him in Lovecrafts At the Mountains of Madness. Sometimes things are better left in development hell.
Having finally read my first Stephen King last month ('Salem's Lot), I've just finished my second, Pet Sematary. I don't think it has a reputation as one of his most frightening, but it is a genuinely chilling and at times quite disquieting story about the fear of loss.
Having finally read my first Stephen King last month ('Salem's Lot), I've just finished my second, Pet Sematary. I don't think it has a reputation as one of his most frightening, but it is a genuinely chilling and at times quite disquieting story about the fear of loss.

Christine is a cracking book.

Also try The Green Mile and the Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption (From Different Seasons)

Other notables - The Shining, IT, The Stand and Misery.

Christine is a cracking book.

Also try The Green Mile and the Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption (From Different Seasons)

Other notables - The Shining, IT, The Stand and Misery.

Yeah, I'm thinking The Shining will be the next of his I read. I did try and read IT a few years ago and got about 200 pages in before realising it probably wasn't the best of his to start with ha!

Very tempted to check out some of his short stories too so I'll definitely get Different Seasons on the list.
Misery is outstanding.
Misery is outstanding.

I'm hearing good things about Misery. Going to bump it up the list.
I'm hearing good things about Misery. Going to bump it up the list.

Put "The Stand" near the top of the list as well.
IT and The Stand are my favourites, but you picked a cracker to start off with. Im also really enjoying his non-horror books:

The Mr.Mercedes series, Billy Summers etc.
His short story The Long Walk as Richard Bachman is a cracker
Unseen Academicals
 A Disc World Novel by Terry Pratchett
The Dead Zone is my favourite King novel. Probably just reminds me of my first time working away from home.

I am currently listening to Elton John's autobiography, and it is brilliant. Great laugh but obviously sad at points. Some story though.
Quick waiting-for-the-match guide to Stevie K:

Christine: generally ace but the change in perpective is weird. King screwed up by injuring the narrating characer
Pet Semetary: darkest and best
Shining: Darkest and second best
Tommyknockers: Drug addled nonsense a third of which is interesting
IT: Outstanding. Just see That Scene as metaphorically necessary and move swiftly on / cocaine
Stand: Great. Not sure about the ending.
Dark Tower: Great. Not sure about the last books. Would have love to see what it would have been with no accident

Dead Zone is quite tight. Think it shows that he planned the ending for once

11/22/63: Really, really good, maybe the best later King book

Misery is banging. Another metaphorical novel (drugs again). Er, it's interesting to read about "the dragon lady"... when we have Lucy Letby in real life
I struggle to remember a lot of books these days, but I'm sure I enjoyed Dreamcatcher, Black House, Geralds Game as well as those already mentioned.
Really enjoying 'Black Swan Green' by David Mitchell (writer, not comedian). I remember reading a fee by him years ago but can't remember anything about them. This is great if you enjoy witty, coming of age fiction.
Seeing It's Christmas

The Hogfather


Coming Up For Air
2023 list - still need to read more but it's finding the time

The Pandemic Century   Mark Honigsbaum
Bushwhacked at the Flora-Bama   Chris Warner
Top Girl   Danielle Marin
Fear & Loathing in Las Vegas   Hunter S Thompson
Harry's Kebabs   DJ Dribbler
The Takeaway   DJ Dribbler
Pine Barrens Strategem   Ken Harris
Savages   Greg Gifune
The Night Stalker : Hunt for a Serial Killer   Philip Carlo
Barça: The rise and fall   Simon Kuper
Confessions of a Conjuror   Derren Brown
Red Delight: Liverpool's 150 Greatest Matches Paperback   David Plumbley
The Kingdom   Jo Nesbo
Killing for Company: Dennis Nielsen   Brian Masters
Fight Club   Chuck Palahniuk
Norwegian Wood   Haruki Murakami
Killers of the Flower Moon   David Grann
Hunmmingbird   TC Parker
Not Tonight Josephine   George Mahood
Windswept and Interesting   Billy Connolly
Party Lines   Ed Gillett
Generation X   Douglas Coupland
James O'Brien How They Broke Britain. A brilliant read if you're into politics and left leaning.
The Dead Zone is my favourite King novel.
I absolutely love that book. I was just about to recommend it.
I have just bought Robert Kirk's Secret Commonwealth to see if I can guess where the Book of Dust is heading for. It still sounds as though the last book of the trilogy will be out sometime this year, there will be some serious reading going on until then.  8)
James O'Brien How They Broke Britain. A brilliant read if you're into politics and left leaning.

Or into any leaning.

A terrific book. Finished it while on holiday.
Where Have All The Bullets Gone !

VOLUME FIVE OF SPIKE MILLIGAN'S LEGENDARY MEMOIRS IS A HILARIOUS, SUBVERSIVE FIRST-HAND ACCOUNT OF WW2


'Back to those haunting days in Italy in 1944, at the foot of Mount Vesuvius, with lava running in great red rivulets down the slope towards us, and Jock taking a drag on his cigarette and saying, "I think we've got grounds for a rent rebate."'

Where Have All the Bullets Gone? sees our hero dispatched from the front line to psychiatric hospital and from there to a rehabilitation camp. Considered loony (and 'unfit to be killed in combat by either side'), he becomes embroiled in his own private battle with melancholy.

But it is music, wit and a little help from his friends - including one Gunner Harry Secombe - that help carry him through to his first stage appearances . . .

The Pillars of the Earth by Ken Follet.

Somewhat enjoyable, but I think it just went on too long and was at times too repetitive.

Great plan to over come X, X responds with their own devious plan and theres a set back in the cathedral build.

Repeat about 6 times


But I did enjoy bits of it.
The Factory - Hiroko Oyamada
Follows the working life of 3 young employees of an industrial factory. Their storylines interweave and contain similar elements, it's kind of interesting when they interact and share experiences from early chapters. Overall though, it had neither the social commentary on modern working culture or absurdity that I was hoping for and in the end I just wanted to finish it and move on. 5/10.

Chevengur - Andrei Platonov
This is a recent translation of a Russian Lit classic. A warped version of true events in Russia around the 1920's. The prose is stunning, each page is dripping with dense descriptions of some of the most boring terrains imaginable. I've been looking up tour guide holidays of the steppes, verst after verst of unirrigated grassland, it's the place to be if this books anything to go by.

Between the prose, there is a story of a young Russian, who we follow through to adulthood. He has had a difficult upbringing (like most peasants) but his spirit remains intact. He finds solace in other like-minded people, and finds his home in Chevengur, an experimental utopian village where communism has been perfected.

The main thing I took from the book was a real contradiction of ideas which was completely intentional on the authors part. Within the same chapter you had arguments for and against communism, for and against marriage, for and against work, for and against thinking. For example, I'd be reading a few paragraphs describing the joy of losing yourself in work and then later you'll be hit something that will fundamentally rock your opinion. "Losing yourself" is just a way of keeping your problems at bay and not dealing with them. Which is true, but a few lines later we'll be told how trying to solve all your problems will only lead to despair and its better not to think too much.

A challenging read in terms of the flipping about of arguments but it gets you thinking and it's a beautiful read. 9/10.
Philip Kerrs Hitlers Peace set around an assassination attempt on Churchill, Roosevelt and Stalin at the Tehran conference.

Interlinked stories with Katyn and the jockeying for power between Hitlers coterie and peopled by real life characters like Colonel Enoch Powell and Norman Schwarzkopfs dad.

It must have been one if the last books Kerr wrote and just checked and he passed away in 2018.
Philip Kerrs Hitlers Peace set around an assassination attempt on Churchill, Roosevelt and Stalin at the Tehran conference.

Interlinked stories with Katyn and the jockeying for power between Hitlers coterie and peopled by real life characters like Colonel Enoch Powell and Norman Schwarzkopfs dad.

It must have been one if the last books Kerr wrote and just checked and he passed away in 2018.

Love the Bernie Gunther novels, this book on or near that level? Is it an alt-history, sort of like Harris's Fatherland?
Love the Bernie Gunther novels, this book on or near that level? Is it an alt-history, sort of like Harris's Fatherland?

The main character is an American Jewish philosophy professor in the Bernie Gunther mold with a touch of alt-history.

Id put it in the same class as the Gunther novels. A great book to read on holiday or, in my case whilst Im  exiled to the spare room due to Covid.

In between checking on Evertons latest financial contretemps.

Mind you theyre lucky Robert Maxwell took a swim or his fragrant daughter may be running the club.

Now theres a plot fir an alt-history novel. ;D
Hitlers Peace is actually from 2005. One of the few of his I havent read, probably because its not on our catalogue.

https://www.fantasticfiction.com/k/philip-kerr/


Im currently reading John Connollys The Land of Lost Things. Its in the same sort of territory as Stephen Kings Fairy Tale. Its only grabbing me intermittently.

Ive got 2 or 3 lined up: Rachel Maddows Prequel: An American fight against Fascism , Forever in Sunshine, Gary Morecambes bio of Eric & Ernie, and Madly, Deeply, The Alan Rickman Diaries.
Reading 'The Pyramid of Lies: Lex Greensill and the Billion-Dollar Scandal' by Duncan Mavin

Very interesting reading
Never read any Stephen King.

Where do I start?
Never read any Stephen King.

Where do I start?

Begin at the beginning, Salem's Lot...
Begin at the beginning, Salem's Lot...

That would be Carrie.
Never read any Stephen King.

Where do I start?
Carrie. My English-Lit teacher gave me a copy when it was first released, she thought I would like it. It's a beautiful story. I still feel so much sympathy for the titular character, the way she is treated at home and school is simply horrific.
Read Len Mccluskey's book. Decent read overall though i'm obviously in an echo chamber. Loves saying "spinless" and "go to war with" alot though. Chill dude. That's the rights fetish.
