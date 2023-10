The Inimitable Jeeves is the first one, was going to try chronological order, but seems there is some debate on just what that is - plus many collections include the same stories more than once



There's that comfort blanket feel about these isn't there, much like the Robert Osman's do for the current age. For any others who remember the 80s quite well, by far the best book to cover them recently for me was the Val McDermid Karen Pirie character, in the book "1989". Exceptional plotting, with a sympathetic fictional covering of her going out as a Journalist to the fateful day at Leppings Lane (not the main subject by any means, I just thought worth noting as some would choose not to encounter it). Robert Goddard's recent character of a modest middle aged Japanese woman ending up running a Detective agency (Fine Art of Invisible Detection) was better than his other recent work, which I had also enjoyed. My other main gentle pleasure murders are often from Donna Leon with Inspector Brunetti in Venice. No strangers there for Mystery addicts, but hopefully new diversions for folks looking to try something to gently stretch the mind but with a comfort factor.