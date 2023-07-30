Have just finished the lesser known of Christopher Isherwood's Berlin novels, Mr Norris Changes Trains. Both novels were inspired by Isherwood's time as an expat in Weimar-era Berlin and both novels portray a cast of idiosyncratic, self-possessed characters who lead careless lives as the shadow of Nazism slowly grows in the background, barely noticed until it's too late.



Mr Norris is more of a traditional novel than Goodbye to Berlin, which is presented in the form of a series of snapshots and short stories. Both novels are excellent, and Isherwood's style is very readable and feels quite modern. I kept thinking that had Mr Norris been made into a film the titular role would have been perfect for Kenneth Williams.