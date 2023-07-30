« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 206 207 208 209 210 [211]   Go Down

Author Topic: What was the last book you read?  (Read 547227 times)

Offline Nitramdorf

  • No longer as forward as he used to be, so has dropped back into midfield. Didn't you hear?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,882
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8400 on: July 30, 2023, 06:49:12 pm »
Fairy Tale by Stephen King. Absolutely loved it. Saw a few crap reviews online and just dont get it.  Although one of those 1 stars was some dick saying the delivery driver didn't knock and left the book on the bins.  : :o

5 stars for me for sure. Amazes me sometimes what the human mind is capable of.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,940
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8401 on: July 31, 2023, 10:30:06 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on July 30, 2023, 06:49:12 pm
Fairy Tale by Stephen King. Absolutely loved it. Saw a few crap reviews online and just dont get it.  Although one of those 1 stars was some dick saying the delivery driver didn't knock and left the book on the bins.  : :o

5 stars for me for sure. Amazes me sometimes what the human mind is capable of.

Weird one for me; loved parts, bored by others.

Loved the early stuff with Mr.Bowditch, but then found the fairyland stuff a bit tedious. Then it got better. Thats my review. I should write for The Guardian.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline Jean Girard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 670
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8402 on: July 31, 2023, 11:45:30 am »
Couple of recents on my holidays

An Irish Rainforest - Eoghan Daltun. Memoir from a guy who bought ~40 acres on Ireland's west coast an rewilded it. Highly recommend.
The Perfect Golden Circle - Ben Myers. Really good whimsical one about 2 lads making a load of crop circles in the late 80s. Not on a par with his best like The Offing and Gallows Pole, but read it in 2 sittings and it made me smile a lot.
Deep Water - Patricia Highsmith.  She was so good at doing the sympathetic murderer thing. Never disappoints. Great holiday read.
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,304
  • Scrubbers
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8403 on: July 31, 2023, 02:34:41 pm »
Fight Club
Norwegian Wood
Logged

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,919
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8404 on: August 1, 2023, 07:24:41 pm »
Crime and Punishment.

Took me longer to finish than anticipated, I found it a hard one to get through more than 10 pages at a time. Even so, a very rewarding read, with lots of important ideas. Following through with your own convictions, no matter how noble, can be very dangerous. Maybe a world arranged to how I think it should be wouldn't be ideal and I should be careful what I wish for.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,940
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8405 on: August 2, 2023, 11:50:59 am »
Ive been re-reading Stuart Maconies books Pies & Prejudice: In Search of the North, and The Pie at Night. Funny, enjoyable travelogue type of things in the same vein as Bill Bryson. He was born in Whiston Hospital, grew up and Wigan and taught at Skelmersdale College. He has interesting things to say about Scousers, Woollybacks and Plazzies before moving onto Manchester.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline Bennett

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 971
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8406 on: August 8, 2023, 01:36:58 pm »
Re-read There She Goes by Simon Hughes while I was away over the weekend. Find anything to do with the history of Liverpool, the city, fascinating and I'd highly recommend it to anyone else who does too.
Logged

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,304
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8407 on: August 9, 2023, 05:05:28 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on August  8, 2023, 01:36:58 pm
Re-read There She Goes by Simon Hughes while I was away over the weekend. Find anything to do with the history of Liverpool, the city, fascinating and I'd highly recommend it to anyone else who does too.
You should read Read or Dead by David Peace then. Great book on Shankly by the guy who did The Damned United.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,895
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8408 on: August 11, 2023, 10:13:49 pm »
Square of Sevens by Laura Shepherd Robinson (Baldricks daughter).

A really interesting book about a girl adopted by a guardian in 1700s England who tries to find out who her real parents were

Its really very cleverly plotted indeed, people arent always as they first appear.  Really good holiday read
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,940
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8409 on: August 12, 2023, 09:56:29 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on August  9, 2023, 05:05:28 pm
You should read Read or Dead by David Peace then. Great book on Shankly by the guy who did The Damned United.

Red or Dead. Good books, but I really think he got too into his own style choices on this one. A bit like Ellroy did with The Cold Six Thousand. It began to grate and detract from the actual story.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline Bennett

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 971
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8410 on: August 12, 2023, 10:43:37 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on August  9, 2023, 05:05:28 pm
You should read Read or Dead by David Peace then. Great book on Shankly by the guy who did The Damned United.

My Dad actually recommended that to me ages ago. He will have it knocking around somewhere. Thanks!
Logged

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,247
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8411 on: August 12, 2023, 10:51:50 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on August  2, 2023, 11:50:59 am
Ive been re-reading Stuart Maconies books Pies & Prejudice: In Search of the North, and The Pie at Night. Funny, enjoyable travelogue type of things in the same vein as Bill Bryson. He was born in Whiston Hospital, grew up and Wigan and taught at Skelmersdale College. He has interesting things to say about Scousers, Woollybacks and Plazzies before moving onto Manchester.

Went to see him do a book reading and Q&A at the Phil when Pies and Prejudice was published a few years ago.

Very funny and interesting night.

Cider with Roadies is another good one of his which you'll enjoy if you liked the two you mentioned.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,940
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8412 on: August 12, 2023, 11:04:25 pm »
Might have to buy that one, not on my library catalogue. I know he toured with Napalm Death for a bit.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,236
  • Truthiness
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8413 on: August 13, 2023, 10:37:34 pm »
David Grann's The Wager, about a shipwreck and mutiny on an 18th century Royal Navy warship, is as good as you'd expect from the writer of Killers of the Flower Moon.

And like that book, it's being made into a film from Martin Scorsese and Leo DiCaprio.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,304
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8414 on: August 17, 2023, 02:36:34 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on August 12, 2023, 09:56:29 am
Red or Dead. Good books, but I really think he got too into his own style choices on this one. A bit like Ellroy did with The Cold Six Thousand. It began to grate and detract from the actual story.
You have to get into the flow of it. I can see why it would grate.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,994
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8415 on: August 17, 2023, 09:17:23 pm »
Bury My Heart At Wounded Knee. The story of the destruction, theft of land, lies, murder, the attempt at outright genocide and total abuse of the Indians by the white settlers in the USA.

Very interesting book but it's awful to read stories of the murder of women and children. The Indians were treated as if  they weren't human
« Last Edit: August 17, 2023, 09:19:30 pm by rob1966 »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,451
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8416 on: August 20, 2023, 09:03:37 am »
If anyone likes psychological horror I'd recommend Catriona Ward. I've read The Last House on Needless Street and Looking Glass Sound. Both very strange but definite page turners.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,991
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8417 on: August 20, 2023, 11:02:00 am »
Quote from: Ray K on August 13, 2023, 10:37:34 pm
David Grann's The Wager, about a shipwreck and mutiny on an 18th century Royal Navy warship, is as good as you'd expect from the writer of Killers of the Flower Moon.

And like that book, it's being made into a film from Martin Scorsese and Leo DiCaprio.

Thats interesting. Looking forward to Killers of the Flower Moon as well.
Logged

Offline Bioluminescence

  • Hidden Gem
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,478
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8418 on: August 21, 2023, 09:29:02 am »
Finished a couple of memoirs recently. In Her Nature by Rachel Hewitt was fascinating, looking at women's participation in sport in the late 19th century followed by a backlash in the early 20th century. It includes fabulous photos taken in the 1800s/1900s by Lizzie Le Blond of women ice skating, tobogganing, etc., too. Hewitt lost five people close to her in a short period of time, including her husband who died by suicide, and she talks about how running helped her through her grieving.

Good Girls looks at anorexia both through Hadley Freeman's own experience of it and the latest research. One for anyone who'd like to understand this illness better.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,709
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8419 on: August 21, 2023, 11:47:36 am »
Finished Absolution Gap and now Reading Moby Dick by  Herman Melville.
Logged
Meh

Offline StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,552
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8420 on: August 21, 2023, 04:58:25 pm »
Have just finished the lesser known of Christopher Isherwood's Berlin novels, Mr Norris Changes Trains. Both novels were inspired by Isherwood's time as an expat in Weimar-era Berlin and both novels portray a cast of idiosyncratic, self-possessed characters who lead careless lives as the shadow of Nazism slowly grows in the background, barely noticed until it's too late.

Mr Norris is more of a traditional novel than Goodbye to Berlin, which is presented in the form of a series of snapshots and short stories. Both novels are excellent, and Isherwood's style is very readable and feels quite modern. I kept thinking that had Mr Norris been made into a film the titular role would have been perfect for Kenneth Williams.
« Last Edit: August 21, 2023, 05:09:49 pm by StevoHimself »
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,940
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8421 on: August 22, 2023, 10:18:18 am »
Sounds good, must give them a go!
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,423
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8422 on: September 13, 2023, 10:04:34 am »
Quote from: Ziltoid on July 31, 2023, 02:34:41 pm
Fight Club
Norwegian Wood

One book you can't talk about and one about a former man utd manager. Interesting.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,911
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8423 on: September 13, 2023, 02:25:47 pm »
Slowly working my way in the fiction world...

Two books that have really stood out for me so far are The Alchemist and Knowledge of Angels.
Can anyone recommend similar?

Wanted to try maybe a sci fi or fantasy series too?

Also, whoever recommended the enemy series by rob sinclair long time ago thanks because i enjoyed that
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,940
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8424 on: September 13, 2023, 02:29:56 pm »
I use fantasticfiction.com for work. Its not as compromised as Good Reads has become.

Its handy for following series of books, looking into genres & getting suggestions for authors who write like. Hopefully thatll help you more than me picking out a few books for you.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,368
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8425 on: September 13, 2023, 02:42:10 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on August 20, 2023, 09:03:37 am
If anyone likes psychological horror I'd recommend Catriona Ward. I've read The Last House on Needless Street and Looking Glass Sound. Both very strange but definite page turners.

Read The Last House on Needless Street as a result of UL's post, and it was gripping.

The author's notes at the end are also a welcome and worthwhile addition to the narrative.
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,709
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8426 on: September 13, 2023, 04:56:22 pm »
Still reading Moby Dick. Pretty hard going, but I'm on the whale's side!
Logged
Meh

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,619
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8427 on: September 13, 2023, 11:19:06 pm »
Currently reading John Steinbeck's In Dubious Battle. Had never heard of it before picking it up in a bookshop last week. Similar to Grapes of Wrath and Mice & Men, its set during the depression.

So far so good. Really enjoying it.
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,451
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8428 on: September 14, 2023, 08:20:53 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on September 13, 2023, 02:42:10 pm
Read The Last House on Needless Street as a result of UL's post, and it was gripping.

The author's notes at the end are also a welcome and worthwhile addition to the narrative.

Yeah that was my favourite of hers.

I finished 'Sundial' a few days ago and whilst it was slower in parts, I was hooked again. She has a very unique, macabre writing style.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,425
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8429 on: September 19, 2023, 08:47:29 am »
Never read any Hemingway before, I'm a few chapters into The Sun Also Rises, enjoying it.

Quite a sparse, direct style. Not got the hype quite yet, but let's see....
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,451
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8430 on: September 20, 2023, 08:33:12 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on September 19, 2023, 08:47:29 am
Never read any Hemingway before, I'm a few chapters into The Sun Also Rises, enjoying it.

Quite a sparse, direct style. Not got the hype quite yet, but let's see....

Personally not a huge lover of Hemingway. The only book I've enjoyed by him is A Farewell to Arms. I've tried Sun Also Rises, The Old Man and the Sea and For Whom The Bell Tolls but I found them to not be engaging. I enjoyed some of his short stories.

Personally find Fitzgerald better - Tender is the Night in particular is excellent.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,940
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8431 on: September 21, 2023, 11:35:36 am »
All my book requests arrived at once:

Holly by Stephen King
The land of lost things by John Connolly
The Warlock Effect by Andy Nyman & Jeremy Dyson
The good, the bad & the history by Jodi Taylor

A wee break from my non-fiction run. Ive dived into Holly as it will be heavily in demand and its as fun & readable as youd expect from the latest in the Finders Keepers crime series.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,911
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8432 on: September 21, 2023, 02:02:51 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on September 13, 2023, 02:29:56 pm
I use fantasticfiction.com for work. Its not as compromised as Good Reads has become.

Its handy for following series of books, looking into genres & getting suggestions for authors who write like. Hopefully thatll help you more than me picking out a few books for you.
Cheers
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,257
  • Is it getting better?
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8433 on: September 21, 2023, 02:07:16 pm »
Quote from: redk84 on September 13, 2023, 02:25:47 pm
Slowly working my way in the fiction world...

Two books that have really stood out for me so far are The Alchemist and Knowledge of Angels.
Can anyone recommend similar?

Wanted to try maybe a sci fi or fantasy series too?

Also, whoever recommended the enemy series by rob sinclair long time ago thanks because i enjoyed that

We have a Sci Fi books thread too, if you're interested.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=160678.0
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,436
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8434 on: September 23, 2023, 09:19:21 pm »
I received a copy of Katherine Rundell's Impossible Creatures for my Birthday, looking forward to reading this as I know a lot of people rate her books.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,709
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8435 on: Yesterday at 05:25:34 pm »
Well. Gave up with Moby Dick.

Endless wrong and dated explanations of stuff we know now - whales aren't fish for instance - pages and pages of drivel and crap. Now and then bobbing near to the actual story of Captain Ahab then away!

Can count on one hand the books I have given up on. This is one of them.

Now reading the entire Jeeves and Wooster by PG Wodehouse! What!
Logged
Meh

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,940
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8436 on: Yesterday at 08:35:33 pm »
Enjoyed Holly by Stephen King. Hes really quite good at these crime books. The Finders Keepers series is on Disney now too.

Onto Dyson & Nymans The Warlock Effect. A stage magician becomes involved in Cold War spy shenanigans.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,423
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8437 on: Today at 08:23:27 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on September 23, 2023, 09:19:21 pm
I received a copy of Katherine Rundell's Impossible Creatures for my Birthday, looking forward to reading this as I know a lot of people rate her books.
Is it any good?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,436
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8438 on: Today at 09:01:44 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:23:27 pm
Is it any good?

I started off reading it really quick and enjoying it but then suddenly I got too busy and lost the thread of the story. It's very enjoyable but I will probably to have to go back re-read it now.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,368
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8439 on: Today at 09:27:58 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:01:44 pm
I started off reading it really quick and enjoying it but then suddenly I got too busy and lost the thread of the story. It's very enjoyable but I will probably to have to go back re-read it now.

So it was a good quick read, really enjoyable, but you lost the thread of the story and might go back and start over.

Did you like it or not, Jill?  ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
Pages: 1 ... 206 207 208 209 210 [211]   Go Up
« previous next »
 