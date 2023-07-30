Finished a couple of memoirs recently. In Her Nature by Rachel Hewitt was fascinating, looking at women's participation in sport in the late 19th century followed by a backlash in the early 20th century. It includes fabulous photos taken in the 1800s/1900s by Lizzie Le Blond of women ice skating, tobogganing, etc., too. Hewitt lost five people close to her in a short period of time, including her husband who died by suicide, and she talks about how running helped her through her grieving.
Good Girls looks at anorexia both through Hadley Freeman's own experience of it and the latest research. One for anyone who'd like to understand this illness better.