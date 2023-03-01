« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 205 206 207 208 209 [210]   Go Down

Author Topic: What was the last book you read?  (Read 530564 times)

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,512
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8360 on: March 1, 2023, 05:29:44 pm »
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,345
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8361 on: March 2, 2023, 03:31:31 pm »
Slaugherhouse-five by Kurt Vonnegut.

One that had been on my list for a while but never quite got round to it.

Think the writing style is perhaps not to my taste but I largely enjoyed it.

On to How Fascism Works by Jason Stanley now.
Logged

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,345
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8362 on: March 9, 2023, 10:54:34 pm »
Quote from: .adam on March  2, 2023, 03:31:31 pm
Slaugherhouse-five by Kurt Vonnegut.

One that had been on my list for a while but never quite got round to it.

Think the writing style is perhaps not to my taste but I largely enjoyed it.

On to How Fascism Works by Jason Stanley now.

Finished this. Enjoyed it and wasn't too surprised to see the parallels between the key tenets of fascism and the right-wing populism which has swept much of the world in the last decade or so.

On to Simón Bolivar: A Life by John Lynch now. A historical figure I've always wanted to learn a bit more about.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,502
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8363 on: April 4, 2023, 08:12:02 pm »
Recently finished:

Dave Grohl - the storyteller. Not enough Nirvana in it for me. Some good anecdotes. Has the vibe of having been written by an especially enthusiastic but likeable springer spaniel.

Sequoia Nagamatsu - How High We Go in the Dark. Absolutely brilliant sci-fi book and hard to believe its a debut. Maybe doesnt fully realise its own lofty premise, but a satisfying read nonetheless.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,276
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8364 on: April 4, 2023, 11:24:20 pm »
Quote from: .adam on March  2, 2023, 03:31:31 pm
Slaugherhouse-five by Kurt Vonnegut.

The film is excellent mate, may be a bit dated now though.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,164
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8365 on: April 5, 2023, 06:49:27 am »
The Corner by David Simon

Who created the Wire. He has a few books on the same topics as the show, also read his Homicide: A Year on the Killing Streets

Very well written and you definitely get a flavour like you do the Wire TV show

the Corner is, indeed, about a single street corner in West Baltimore where drug gangs sling smack. It's absolutely fascinating being like all his word taken from reality
Logged

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,680
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8366 on: April 14, 2023, 08:52:36 am »
Quote from: damomad on December  4, 2022, 02:25:45 pm
Just about to start War and Peace. Been putting it off for a few months because of the size but I know Ill love it. Ill revert in 12 months when I get around to finishing it!

Finally finished it four and a bit months later :D

If I ever get stuck on a desert island and could only take 10 books with me, War and Peace would certainly be in there. Tolstoy may have unveiled the human psyche better than any other writer. The internal dialogues showing the true motives of his characters, really adds incredible depth to the stories. It's cliché but the characters seem so real.

I did prefer the non-Napoleon stories, and sometimes I was looking ahead to the next page where Pierre etc was mentioned. Although I do feel it has broadened my knowledge of a part of European history that was a black spot for me. Epilogue 2 was an absolute slog too, probably the biggest downer of a classic I've ever read. I'm sure there was a meaning in there somewhere.

I could never do it justice giving it a full review. Glad I've read it at least once in my lifetime and recommended if you have a few months to spare.

Now onto some short stories!
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8367 on: April 14, 2023, 09:03:33 am »
Picked this up at Dubray Books in Galway last year and ploughed through it in a couple of days while on a recent holiday.


Duffy And Son by Damien Owens

A heart-warming and hilarious novel about life, love, and the weight of all we leave unsaid, Duffy & Son is a quietly moving masterpiece from one of Irelands most gifted comic writers.

Eugene Duffy is turning 70; his son Jim is turning 40.

For decades now, theyve been running the family hardware shop and living in good-natured bachelor harmony. But time is marching on, and with thoughts of old age weighing heavily on his mind, Eugene is growing increasingly concerned about his sons future.

He resolves to help in the best way possible: by finding Jim a wife. And hes not going to let anyone  let alone Jim himself  stand in his way.

Reminiscent of Fredrik Backmans bestselling novel A Man Called Ove, Duffy and Son contains a likeable but curmudgeonly main character, wry humour, tremendous heart, as well as a strong sense of community. It is a funny and heartwarming novel which celebrates the messiness of ordinary lives and would make a perfect reading group choice.

Just started 'The Satsuma Complex' by Bob Mortimer.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8368 on: April 14, 2023, 10:09:14 am »


The Boy and the Dog is just great. Powerful, set in post Tsunami Japan.
Logged

Offline TankEngine10

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8369 on: April 14, 2023, 09:41:40 pm »
Quote from: damomad on April 14, 2023, 08:52:36 am
Finally finished it four and a bit months later :D

If I ever get stuck on a desert island and could only take 10 books with me, War and Peace would certainly be in there. Tolstoy may have unveiled the human psyche better than any other writer. The internal dialogues showing the true motives of his characters, really adds incredible depth to the stories. It's cliché but the characters seem so real.

I did prefer the non-Napoleon stories, and sometimes I was looking ahead to the next page where Pierre etc was mentioned. Although I do feel it has broadened my knowledge of a part of European history that was a black spot for me. Epilogue 2 was an absolute slog too, probably the biggest downer of a classic I've ever read. I'm sure there was a meaning in there somewhere.

I could never do it justice giving it a full review. Glad I've read it at least once in my lifetime and recommended if you have a few months to spare.

Now onto some short stories!

Was in the same boat as you, but reading the Second World War by Anthony Beevor, just finished it this week. Absolutely loved it, fascinating stuff but feels a bit like a weight has been lifted and I can read other stuff again 😂
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,521
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8370 on: April 21, 2023, 12:04:20 pm »
Reading:

Surrender:40 songs, our story by Bono. More interesting than expected and more interesting than most rock bios.

Pod by Laline Paull. Does for dolphins what she did for Bees.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,680
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8371 on: May 7, 2023, 07:25:29 pm »
Can anyone recommend a book about the decline of Liverpool (and the north in general) under Thatcherism? Interested in getting into the specifics and on a history binge at the moment.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,195
  • Scrubbers
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8372 on: May 9, 2023, 08:33:34 am »
Logged

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,065
  • Fuck VAR
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8373 on: May 14, 2023, 11:20:21 pm »
Working my way through the Witcher short story books before I jump into the novel series.

Enjoyed the game too much to not try them, but the writing is a little simplistic. Maybe something got lost in translation.
Logged
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,315
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8374 on: May 15, 2023, 10:29:46 am »
Finished Bleak House the other day - pretty brutal compared to modern books. In most cases no nice endings whatsoever.

Pretty hard going, but worth the slog.


Reading 'Revelation Space' by Alastair Reynolds - enjoying it so far. Feels like a big space opera with hints of William Gibson and Philip K. Dick.
Logged
This week I have been mostly eating conkers

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,600
  • Truthiness
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8375 on: May 20, 2023, 07:44:43 pm »
@nytimes
Breaking News: The author Martin Amis has died at 73. His caustic, bleakly comic novels redefined British fiction in the 1980s and 90s.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,491
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8376 on: May 20, 2023, 08:37:33 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on May 20, 2023, 07:44:43 pm
@nytimes
Breaking News: The author Martin Amis has died at 73. His caustic, bleakly comic novels redefined British fiction in the 1980s and 90s.
One of my favourites. This has hit me more than I expected.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,197
  • The first five yards........
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8377 on: May 21, 2023, 09:17:57 am »
Quote from: S on May 20, 2023, 08:37:33 pm
One of my favourites. This has hit me more than I expected.

Mine too. 'Money' and 'London Fields' made a deep impression on me. But his best books were some of his last. 'Zone of Interest' (which is about to be released as a film I think) is his crowning glory. And 'Experience' is as good an autobiography as I've ever read.

We've lost one of the great voices.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,938
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8378 on: May 21, 2023, 09:21:35 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on May 21, 2023, 09:17:57 am
Mine too. 'Money' and 'London Fields' made a deep impression on me. But his best books were some of his last. 'Zone of Interest' (which is about to be released as a film I think) is his crowning glory. And 'Experience' is as good an autobiography as I've ever read.

We've lost one of the great voices.

And a horrible synchronicity in that him and his friend Christopher Hitchens both died of esophageal cancer.
Logged

Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,491
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8379 on: May 21, 2023, 11:16:33 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on May 21, 2023, 09:17:57 am
Mine too. 'Money' and 'London Fields' made a deep impression on me. But his best books were some of his last. 'Zone of Interest' (which is about to be released as a film I think) is his crowning glory. And 'Experience' is as good an autobiography as I've ever read.

We've lost one of the great voices.
Agreed, dont think Ive read a better memoir than Experience.

Quote from: So Howard Philips on May 21, 2023, 09:21:35 am
And a horrible synchronicity in that him and his friend Christopher Hitchens both died of esophageal cancer.
Speaking of Experience, its quite telling that even as a young boy he is pictured smoking on its front cover. I heard a guy on the news last night recounting a story where he and Amis were in a green room of some sort. Smoking wasnt allowed and eventually Amis resorted to eating a cigarette instead.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,197
  • The first five yards........
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8380 on: May 25, 2023, 08:59:39 am »
Quote from: S on May 21, 2023, 11:16:33 am
Agreed, dont think Ive read a better memoir than Experience.

It's fun to read Hitch 22 after reading Experience since both plough some of the same ground - often turning up completely different soil!
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,521
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8381 on: May 31, 2023, 12:21:51 pm »
Moonglow by Michael Chabon. I dont know why I forget what an incredible writer Chabon is. Too long between reading his books, I guess.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,936
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8382 on: May 31, 2023, 05:09:06 pm »
Just finished Lynda le Plante's 'Above Suspicion' and before that Martina Cole's 'Dangerous Lady'.

I've a few Martina Cole books that I've not read yet as I found her more recent work very repetitive compared to her early books so got a bit bored with them but Paul kept buying them for me.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,502
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8383 on: June 2, 2023, 03:38:57 pm »
Just finished Project Hail Mary. Probably even sillier and more irritating than Andy Weirs other books.
Logged

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,933
  • kopite
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8384 on: June 3, 2023, 03:44:49 pm »
This one, my one!

Just finished reading an advanced copy before it goes into print. I'm really happy with it and hopefully it'll raise a few quid for the Children's Air Amubulance Reg Charity.
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,017
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8385 on: Yesterday at 02:06:05 pm »
Recently finished Milkman by Anna Burns.

Set during the troubles in NI, it felt very original / unconventional in style. Thought it was excellent. Laugh out loud funny in places, despite the seriousness of the story. Difficult to follow occasionally, a book you have to work quite hard at to get the pay off when it seems to click into gear. Really piqued an interest in that whole era too, so Ive started watching the beeb documentary series on NI back then.

Did a search to see if it had been reviewed and it cropped up in the Worst books youve ever read thread ;D so its definitely not for everyone!
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,521
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8386 on: Yesterday at 02:12:39 pm »
Holiday fodder:

Claudius the God by Robert Graves.

The Glass Hotel by Emily St.John Mandel.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,585
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8387 on: Yesterday at 04:12:54 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 02:12:39 pm
Holiday fodder:

Claudius the God by Robert Graves.



Any good, that one?

Not read any Graves yet, but enjoy Roman historical fiction a good bit...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,521
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8388 on: Yesterday at 04:20:53 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 04:12:54 pm
Any good, that one?

Not read any Graves yet, but enjoy Roman historical fiction a good bit...

I like them all. It does go into great legal and financial detail though. King Herod Agrippa is my favourite. The trouble is, if youve seen the 70s TV show you dont really need this.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,017
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8389 on: Today at 10:18:31 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 04:12:54 pm
Any good, that one?

Not read any Graves yet, but enjoy Roman historical fiction a good bit...
Its really good

If youre under 60 you wont have seen the tv series anyway ;D
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online SamAteTheRedAcid

  • Currently facing issues around potty training. All help appreciated.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,164
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8390 on: Today at 10:36:39 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 02:12:39 pm
Holiday fodder:

Claudius the God by Robert Graves.

The Glass Hotel by Emily St.John Mandel.

love Robert Graves. His 'Greek Myths' is a go to for me.

Is that a new St. John Mandel? I've read Station Eleven and Sea of Tranquility. Worth a go?
Logged
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 am
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 pm
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Online Draex

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,560
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8391 on: Today at 10:52:58 am »
The Hunger of the Gods - John Gwynne - 2nd in his "Norsca themed" series, really good.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 205 206 207 208 209 [210]   Go Up
« previous next »
 