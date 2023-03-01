Just about to start War and Peace. Been putting it off for a few months because of the size but I know Ill love it. Ill revert in 12 months when I get around to finishing it!



Finally finished it four and a bit months laterIf I ever get stuck on a desert island and could only take 10 books with me, War and Peace would certainly be in there. Tolstoy may have unveiled the human psyche better than any other writer. The internal dialogues showing the true motives of his characters, really adds incredible depth to the stories. It's cliché but the characters seem so real.I did prefer the non-Napoleon stories, and sometimes I was looking ahead to the next page where Pierre etc was mentioned. Although I do feel it has broadened my knowledge of a part of European history that was a black spot for me. Epilogue 2 was an absolute slog too, probably the biggest downer of a classic I've ever read. I'm sure there was a meaning in there somewhere.I could never do it justice giving it a full review. Glad I've read it at least once in my lifetime and recommended if you have a few months to spare.Now onto some short stories!