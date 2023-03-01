Picked this up at Dubray Books in Galway last year and ploughed through it in a couple of days while on a recent holiday.
Duffy And Son by Damien Owens
A heart-warming and hilarious novel about life, love, and the weight of all we leave unsaid, Duffy & Son is a quietly moving masterpiece from one of Irelands most gifted comic writers.
Eugene Duffy is turning 70; his son Jim is turning 40.
For decades now, theyve been running the family hardware shop and living in good-natured bachelor harmony. But time is marching on, and with thoughts of old age weighing heavily on his mind, Eugene is growing increasingly concerned about his sons future.
He resolves to help in the best way possible: by finding Jim a wife. And hes not going to let anyone let alone Jim himself stand in his way.
Reminiscent of Fredrik Backmans bestselling novel A Man Called Ove, Duffy and Son contains a likeable but curmudgeonly main character, wry humour, tremendous heart, as well as a strong sense of community. It is a funny and heartwarming novel which celebrates the messiness of ordinary lives and would make a perfect reading group choice.
Just started 'The Satsuma Complex' by Bob Mortimer.