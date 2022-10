Itís an enjoyable whodunnit. Itís very Osman Ö. Lots of discussion of biscuits and cakes..



It's OK. Apparently his 2nd and 3rd are better but not read those.



For anyone who likes mystery, other than a lot of Agatha Christie, I found Anthony Horowitz to be a great mystery writer. His Hawthorne murder books are great and so is his stand alone ones (Magpie Murders and Moonflower Murders).



Cheers. Not normally one for reading but might start on train on the way home or holiday next year.