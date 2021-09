Just finishing Sad Little Men: Private Schools and the ruin of England by Richard Beard.



Absolutely terrifying, especially when he looks at the Cameron/Johnson generation. Well worth a read though.



If people think that politicians are in any way suited to the job or even faintly intelligent then that tells you all you need to know.I think in the past there was a lot of misplaced respect for them, but when you give someone a job in a subject that they clearly have no idea about and clearly have no aptitude for then it'ls always going to end badly.I won't go into details, but I used to do work for the Government for nearly 15 years and the MPs that were involved heading the projects and business end were fucking hopeless. I mean they couldn't even understand the very basics of the very basics. Thick as absolute fucking pig shit and every decision they made wouldn't even be made by a drooling 5 year old with a crayon.They are honestly as thick as fucking pig shit.