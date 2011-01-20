« previous next »
What was the last book you read?

Re: What was the last book you read?
May 6, 2021, 11:05:22 am
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on May  5, 2021, 08:21:01 pm
CTT is one of my favourite Murakami novels.

The only books I would never revisit from him remain After Dark and A Wild Sheep Chase.

I hope he has a few more novels in him - he's getting old now.

Was just really disappointed in the latest short story collection.

I agree about After Dark. Definitely one of his weakest.
Re: What was the last book you read?
May 6, 2021, 05:36:15 pm
'Newton and the Counterfeiter' by Thomas Levenson.

After becoming famous throughout Europe for his theories of planetary motion, gravity and optics Newton left his role as Lucasian Professor of Mathematics to take up a potentially lucrative position in the Royal Mint.

This position required him to not only make the manufacture of coin more efficient, which he did with scientific efficiency, he also had to deter or capture anyone who dared to clip or counterfeit the coinage.

He undertook this new challenge with a relish tracking, arresting and prosecuting dozens of coiners and counterfeiters.

A real insight into one of our polymaths and a great account of late 17th century politics and 'justice'.
Re: What was the last book you read?
May 18, 2021, 07:06:16 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on May  9, 2021, 11:17:41 pm
But possibly only one that might barge its way into the top ten novels. 'A Month in the Country' by JL Carr. Beautiful, evocative, deeply moving - it made me nostalgic for a time and place I've never known. Such a weird thing. I don't know a soul who's read this book and hasn't loved it.
I got this last week on your recommendation yorky, perhaps because I posses those childhood memories.
It is an amazing, curious tale, I'm not sure I loved its entirety but I love many parts. It evoked so many beautiful memories of when I'd go to my Uncles cottage in the welsh countryside and spend two weeks every summer and a weekend each month surrounded by the wonders described perfectly by Carr.

Spoiler
Perhaps I was expecting a bit more, perhaps a twist. An encounter? Because as one point he writes "of all the things that happened to me at Oxgodby......"
I absolutely longed for them to get together
[close]

Highly recommended and thanks for highlighting it.
Re: What was the last book you read?
June 20, 2021, 04:33:49 pm
I'm starting to read The first Book of Dust novel, La Belle Sauvage now. These books have had mixed reviews from people who have loved the original His Dark Materials trilogy so looking forward to seeing where I stand with it.
Re: What was the last book you read?
June 21, 2021, 09:13:22 am
Just re-reading the Sprawl Triology

Neuromancer, Count Zero and Mona Lisa Overdrive


If you liked the Matrix and thought it was original or if you think that Cyberpunk was something that someone other than William Gibson came up with then all three are worth a read in order. There are a lot of films and books that owe a great deal to these books.

The stories themselves are fantastic.
Re: What was the last book you read?
June 22, 2021, 12:08:50 am
Quote from: jillc on June 20, 2021, 04:33:49 pm
I'm starting to read The first Book of Dust novel, La Belle Sauvage now. These books have had mixed reviews from people who have loved the original His Dark Materials trilogy so looking forward to seeing where I stand with it.

My favourite book out of all of them.

Its outstanding storytelling.
Re: What was the last book you read?
June 22, 2021, 10:15:22 am
Fairly productive last few months of reading.
Thought I'd revisit some of the books I finished in this period.


Anarchism and Other Essays, Emma Goldman
An author that has been sitting on my list for ages. The collection of her essays covers a range of topics, from anarchism, patriotism, prison system (she'd break down if she saw what it is now in the USA), feminism, marriage and so on. Obviously, for well over a century old, some bits are aged - but through it all beats a strong, justice loving, opression hating heart of an absolutely fearless woman. I'm struggling to imagine which authority she didn't antagonise with her writing. Though honestly, even though she tried to explain, I struggle to evision how a world devid of law, state and religion would function - especially in today's hyperconnected culture - we would do well do take note from her fearless questioning to these concepts and especially their agents. Preface to the book is really extensive and well written. It explains her journey and very much paints a picture of a person that did 'put her money where her mouth is'.
   

Ghosts of My Life: Writings on Depression, Hauntology and Lost Futures, Mark Fisher
I've recently discovered Fisher's books and I've loved each and every one of them. Probably because he wrote the bulk of his work in and about that mid 90's to mid 00's period of my peak youth. Reading him now feels like taking a guided museum tour through the past, easily and conveniently filling in the knowledge gaps of that period. It's as if my older self is walking my younger self through the past - revealing connections, uncovering influences and putting a mess of impresions into a cohesive narrative. As an added bonus, I close each of his books with a long list of books to read, albums to listen and movies to watch - all well worth the time.
   

Letter from Birmingham Jail, MLK
A short book, containing reverend King's said letter and one of his speeches. He's an immensely talended writer, with words that immediately resonate and unpack coplex truths and injustices in simple strokes. There is no fluff here. It is direct, restrained and as timeless as it gets. He understood well that the struggle he was looking to overcome reaches to the center of human condition and that resolving this problem will need resolving something deeply rooted in us. It's not daily politics and loud slogans - it's words of a man looking so far ahead of his time, while missing nothing of what's straigh ahead of him.
   

Sexual Personae: Art and Decadence from Nefertiti to Emily Dickinson, Camille Paglia
As a student of art, this book was pure revelation. Paglia tracks origins, expansions and evolutions of different sexual personae in visual arts, poetry and prose, starting from the dawn of civilization. It does what best art history books always do - set art in the context of it's time, but this time the contextualisation is around sexuality and the development of personae (which we still see around us daily in pop culture). The main premise is the battle between constructive 'apolonian' nature and the often repressed 'dyonisian' nature. This undying conflict is the generator that powers both our progress but also feeds our ever expanding collection of inner struggles. It's a dense read and I often had to stop to absorb the art she refers to, or read pieces she mentions, but it's well worth the time as it very much opens a new way of looking at art that does not feel like a 'scholarly concept gone wild' - but truthful and valuable.
   

The Fire Next Time, James Baldwin
Amazing book, really it is. I can clearly see why it's a cornerstone reading for anyone interested in understanding the racial stuggles. What's facinating is how strongly Baldwin argues for the solution in this interplay of opressed and their opressors based on empathy, education and forgiveness towards the opressors. He's a very talended writer, I also finished his essay collection 'Notes of a native son' and I did enjoy it as well. This book however is like a well polished diamond, nothing is wasted, nothing is decorative - just a brief, purposeful slap in the face of complacency.
Re: What was the last book you read?
June 22, 2021, 01:59:41 pm
Quote from: Only Me on June 22, 2021, 12:08:50 am
My favourite book out of all of them.

Its outstanding storytelling.

The first three chapters have blown away really quickly, it will have to go some to be better than the Amber Spyglass though.  ;)
Re: What was the last book you read?
June 22, 2021, 03:23:29 pm
The Anomaly - Michael Rutger (was Michael Marshall-Smith of Only Forward fame)
Sunburn: The Unofficial history of the Scum Newspaper Headlines - James Felton
The Shankill Butchers - Martin Dillon
From the Cradle to the Gravy: Fan tales of the Macc Lads - Lance Manley
Green River, Running Red - Anne Rule
Beer, Sweat & Blood: On Tour with the Macc Lads - Lance Manley
Bitcoin Billionaires - Ben Mezrich



Re: What was the last book you read?
July 9, 2021, 11:56:33 pm
Nearly finished GOT's first book

Man this is a slog
Re: What was the last book you read?
July 10, 2021, 12:08:13 am
Quote from: Jake on July  9, 2021, 11:56:33 pm
Nearly finished GOT's first book

Man this is a slog

Catcher does tend to run on a bit...
Re: What was the last book you read?
July 10, 2021, 12:21:23 am
Quote from: afc turkish on July 10, 2021, 12:08:13 am
Catcher does tend to run on a bit...

 :lmao :lmao
Re: What was the last book you read?
July 10, 2021, 09:51:27 am
Reading the Bridge Triology by William Gibson: Virtual Light, Idoru, All Tomorrow's Parties.

A prequel to the Sprawl triology and how the Matrix finally appeared and the socio-economic changes that swept the world.
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8053 on: July 16, 2021, 09:29:34 am »

I got round to reading "The Queen`s Gambit" by Walter Tevis. I was utterly ignorant that he also wrote "The Hustler", "The Man Who Fell to Earth" and "The Color of Money". If you`ve seen the tv show there are very few differences between this and it. It is a delight to read whether you have any interest in chess at all, the games play out like any other sports drama. It was written in 1983, but has that 50s feel and style of "The Hustler". One issue i did have was that of him (an older man) writing the experiences of the child Beth Harmon, call it artistic licence but I`m not sure it rang true.
Re: What was the last book you read?
July 16, 2021, 09:45:18 am
Quote from: StevoHimself on April 30, 2021, 11:33:31 pm
Anyone actually read David Peace's Red or Dead? I've had it on the shelf for a while. I know it has a reputation for being difficult, but does anybody have any thoughts regarding how well it reflects Shankly and the spirit of the time etc?

Yes, and I loved it. As the others have said you just need to get used to his style and rhythm. I do think, perhaps like Ellroy he has accentuated this style too much, but bear with it.
Re: What was the last book you read?
July 16, 2021, 10:21:00 am
The Colour of Magic by Terry Pratchett. It was perfect for my currently somewhat fragile state of mind. Funny, witty and relatively short. I loved the main characters, including the Luggage.  Going to dive into the Discworld this summer and see how far I get.
Re: What was the last book you read?
July 16, 2021, 03:10:36 pm

The Shankill Butchers - Martin Dillon

Any good ? I seen this online the other day was going to pick it up
Re: What was the last book you read?
July 16, 2021, 06:06:35 pm
Quote from: dalarr on July 16, 2021, 10:21:00 am
The Colour of Magic by Terry Pratchett. It was perfect for my currently somewhat fragile state of mind. Funny, witty and relatively short. I loved the main characters, including the Luggage.  Going to dive into the Discworld this summer and see how far I get.
Always loved the Discworld stuff, Pratchett was a true one off. Haven't read any of them for ages though, no idea how they've aged. Enjoy diving in mate, hopefully they keep you smiling.
Re: What was the last book you read?
July 16, 2021, 10:42:39 pm
Quote from: ScottishKopite on July 16, 2021, 03:10:36 pm
The Shankill Butchers - Martin Dillon

Any good ? I seen this online the other day was going to pick it up

Very good if you want to understand the horrors of sectarian violence in Belfast. It's years since I read it but I eneded up having some respect for the RUC detectives who solved the horrific murders.
Re: What was the last book you read?
July 17, 2021, 08:55:02 pm
I've just, this scorching day amongst scorching days, come to the end of my adventure with les miserable.  In the shade of trees, birds singing and my beautiful doggy friend by my side, i departed with jean val jean; and , as it is my habit never to return to former loves, i bid you goodbye. God be with you.
Re: What was the last book you read?
July 17, 2021, 09:12:54 pm
Quote from: Djozer on July 16, 2021, 06:06:35 pm
Always loved the Discworld stuff, Pratchett was a true one off. Haven't read any of them for ages though, no idea how they've aged. Enjoy diving in mate, hopefully they keep you smiling.
Quote from: princeoftherocks on July 17, 2021, 08:55:02 pm
I've just, this scorching day amongst scorching days, come to the end of my adventure with les miserable.  In the shade of trees, birds singing and my beautiful doggy friend by my side, i departed with jean val jean; and , as it is my habit never to return to former loves, i bid you goodbye. God be with you.

Combining the two. Have you read Night Watch? It's commonly regarded as the best Discworld novel.
Re: What was the last book you read?
July 17, 2021, 09:35:24 pm
Quote from: dalarr on July 16, 2021, 10:21:00 am
The Colour of Magic by Terry Pratchett. It was perfect for my currently somewhat fragile state of mind. Funny, witty and relatively short. I loved the main characters, including the Luggage.  Going to dive into the Discworld this summer and see how far I get.

You're in for a treat. I think the series improves after the first couple of books, as it goes from Fantasy parody to satirizing and parodying pretty much everything.


To jump on Sangria's comment, I'm one of those who think Night Watch is the best, but they're all pretty good.
I did find there was a slight decline in the last few - possibly Pratchett's Alzheimer's sadly having an effect.
Re: What was the last book you read?
July 17, 2021, 09:45:45 pm
Quote from: RJH on July 17, 2021, 09:35:24 pm
You're in for a treat. I think the series improves after the first couple of books, as it goes from Fantasy parody to satirizing and parodying pretty much everything.


To jump on Sangria's comment, I'm one of those who think Night Watch is the best, but they're all pretty good.
I did find there was a slight decline in the last few - possibly Pratchett's Alzheimer's sadly having an effect.

From Snuff onwards, it was more and more narration and less and less characterisation. I'm pretty sure it was the Alzheimer's, but even so the imagination (especially in Raising Steam) was wonderful. And as Gaiman related, Pratchett with Alzheimer's was still a level above most other people (Gaiman included) without.
Re: What was the last book you read?
July 18, 2021, 08:38:09 pm
Sorry, no i've never read discworld.  I'm a bit nerdy, but i'm not a full nerd.
Re: What was the last book you read?
July 19, 2021, 05:11:25 am
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on May  6, 2021, 05:36:15 pm
'Newton and the Counterfeiter' by Thomas Levenson.

After becoming famous throughout Europe for his theories of planetary motion, gravity and optics Newton left his role as Lucasian Professor of Mathematics to take up a potentially lucrative position in the Royal Mint.

This position required him to not only make the manufacture of coin more efficient, which he did with scientific efficiency, he also had to deter or capture anyone who dared to clip or counterfeit the coinage.

He undertook this new challenge with a relish tracking, arresting and prosecuting dozens of coiners and counterfeiters.

A real insight into one of our polymaths and a great account of late 17th century politics and 'justice'.

Ah, Newton, the possible plagiarist. Leibniz is the true father of calculus (in the modern sense - it was really just a development of existing maths, which is how maths develops). Newton claimed he came up with it first, but he just forgot to publish his discoveries for a while... Then he accused Leibniz of stealing his ideas even though Leibniz published decades earlier. The controversy actually stalled mathematics in Britain for a while. The supposedly neutral report on the matter that found Leibniz guilty turned out to be written by Newton, and then Newton lied about why he didnt use modern analysis in Principia Philosophiae, and used synthetic geometry instead. The real reason was because he hadnt mastered Leibnizs discovery and his understanding of analysis was still weak.  He reverted to the old ways.

Newton was somewhat a plagiarist. He just had more powerful allies to fight his battles. 
Re: What was the last book you read?
July 19, 2021, 08:10:05 am
Been on a geopolitics buzz recently:

On China - Henry Kissinger: An interesting portrait of the dynamic between China and America, focusing on Mao's rule right through to the present day. My main takeaway from the book was how China has been the most dominant civilisation for the majority of the past 2,000 years, so it's more recent flourishing shouldn't come as any surprise. Also that a lot of its downfall in the past 300 years is down to Europeans (more specifically the British). I've been informed since reading the Kissinger is a war criminal and his work should be taken with a grain of salt but for me there are very few westerners as close to the significant world transitions during that time so it's an important document.

Behold, America - Sarah Churchwell - I bought this from an actual bookshop a few weeks ago, amazing right? This focuses on the use in American politics of 2 phrases: the American Dream and America First. It analyses how the meaning of these phrases have changed over time. With America First having more sinister connotations. I was not aware how prominent the KKK were in the 1900's, right up to sympathisers in the highest office. That goes for Trump too, his and his family history is sleazy when it comes to examples of racism, I'm now convinced he's a white supremacist.

After the Fall - Ben Rhodes. This may be the best of the bunch. Starts off in Hungary and Russia and then focuses on China and Hong Kong. It explains how the failed democratic governments of the 90's (Hungary and Russia) have morphed into authoritarian regimes. Shows how it could happen around the world and has made me think twice about how fragile political systems are and how easily people can be convinced to give their rights away. I'm not finished it yet but highly recommended.
Re: What was the last book you read?
July 19, 2021, 08:42:46 am
Quote from: Sangria on July 17, 2021, 09:45:45 pm
From Snuff onwards, it was more and more narration and less and less characterisation. I'm pretty sure it was the Alzheimer's, but even so the imagination (especially in Raising Steam) was wonderful. And as Gaiman related, Pratchett with Alzheimer's was still a level above most other people (Gaiman included) without.

I agree with Night Watch being one of (if not) the best, but love Death series as well, and it becomes apparent that Pratchett obviously had a serious dislike of accountants and auditors in his life 😂
Re: What was the last book you read?
Today at 07:33:23 pm
Re: What was the last book you read?
Today at 10:10:48 pm
Quote from: princeoftherocks on July 18, 2021, 08:38:09 pm
Sorry, no i've never read discworld.  I'm a bit nerdy, but i'm not a full nerd.

Liar!
