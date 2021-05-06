« previous next »
What was the last book you read?

StevoHimself

Re: What was the last book you read?
May 6, 2021, 11:05:22 am
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on May  5, 2021, 08:21:01 pm
CTT is one of my favourite Murakami novels.

The only books I would never revisit from him remain After Dark and A Wild Sheep Chase.

I hope he has a few more novels in him - he's getting old now.

Was just really disappointed in the latest short story collection.

I agree about After Dark. Definitely one of his weakest.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: What was the last book you read?
May 6, 2021, 05:36:15 pm
'Newton and the Counterfeiter' by Thomas Levenson.

After becoming famous throughout Europe for his theories of planetary motion, gravity and optics Newton left his role as Lucasian Professor of Mathematics to take up a potentially lucrative position in the Royal Mint.

This position required him to not only make the manufacture of coin more efficient, which he did with scientific efficiency, he also had to deter or capture anyone who dared to clip or counterfeit the coinage.

He undertook this new challenge with a relish tracking, arresting and prosecuting dozens of coiners and counterfeiters.

A real insight into one of our polymaths and a great account of late 17th century politics and 'justice'.
John C

Re: What was the last book you read?
May 18, 2021, 07:06:16 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on May  9, 2021, 11:17:41 pm
But possibly only one that might barge its way into the top ten novels. 'A Month in the Country' by JL Carr. Beautiful, evocative, deeply moving - it made me nostalgic for a time and place I've never known. Such a weird thing. I don't know a soul who's read this book and hasn't loved it.
I got this last week on your recommendation yorky, perhaps because I posses those childhood memories.
It is an amazing, curious tale, I'm not sure I loved its entirety but I love many parts. It evoked so many beautiful memories of when I'd go to my Uncles cottage in the welsh countryside and spend two weeks every summer and a weekend each month surrounded by the wonders described perfectly by Carr.

Perhaps I was expecting a bit more, perhaps a twist. An encounter? Because as one point he writes "of all the things that happened to me at Oxgodby......"
I absolutely longed for them to get together
Highly recommended and thanks for highlighting it.
jillc

Re: What was the last book you read?
June 20, 2021, 04:33:49 pm
I'm starting to read The first Book of Dust novel, La Belle Sauvage now. These books have had mixed reviews from people who have loved the original His Dark Materials trilogy so looking forward to seeing where I stand with it.
Andy @ Allerton

Re: What was the last book you read?
June 21, 2021, 09:13:39 am
Just re-reading the Sprawl Triology

Neuromancer, Count Zero and Mona Lisa Overdrive


If you liked the Matrix and thought it was original or if you think that Cyberpunk was something that someone other than William Gibson came up with then all three are worth a read in order. There are a lot of films and books that owe a great deal to these books.

The stories themselves are fantastic.
Only Me

Re: What was the last book you read?
June 22, 2021, 12:08:50 am
Quote from: jillc on June 20, 2021, 04:33:49 pm
I'm starting to read The first Book of Dust novel, La Belle Sauvage now. These books have had mixed reviews from people who have loved the original His Dark Materials trilogy so looking forward to seeing where I stand with it.

My favourite book out of all of them.

Its outstanding storytelling.
Zlen

Re: What was the last book you read?
June 22, 2021, 10:15:22 am
Fairly productive last few months of reading.
Thought I'd revisit some of the books I finished in this period.


Anarchism and Other Essays, Emma Goldman
An author that has been sitting on my list for ages. The collection of her essays covers a range of topics, from anarchism, patriotism, prison system (she'd break down if she saw what it is now in the USA), feminism, marriage and so on. Obviously, for well over a century old, some bits are aged - but through it all beats a strong, justice loving, opression hating heart of an absolutely fearless woman. I'm struggling to imagine which authority she didn't antagonise with her writing. Though honestly, even though she tried to explain, I struggle to evision how a world devid of law, state and religion would function - especially in today's hyperconnected culture - we would do well do take note from her fearless questioning to these concepts and especially their agents. Preface to the book is really extensive and well written. It explains her journey and very much paints a picture of a person that did 'put her money where her mouth is'.
   

Ghosts of My Life: Writings on Depression, Hauntology and Lost Futures, Mark Fisher
I've recently discovered Fisher's books and I've loved each and every one of them. Probably because he wrote the bulk of his work in and about that mid 90's to mid 00's period of my peak youth. Reading him now feels like taking a guided museum tour through the past, easily and conveniently filling in the knowledge gaps of that period. It's as if my older self is walking my younger self through the past - revealing connections, uncovering influences and putting a mess of impresions into a cohesive narrative. As an added bonus, I close each of his books with a long list of books to read, albums to listen and movies to watch - all well worth the time.
   

Letter from Birmingham Jail, MLK
A short book, containing reverend King's said letter and one of his speeches. He's an immensely talended writer, with words that immediately resonate and unpack coplex truths and injustices in simple strokes. There is no fluff here. It is direct, restrained and as timeless as it gets. He understood well that the struggle he was looking to overcome reaches to the center of human condition and that resolving this problem will need resolving something deeply rooted in us. It's not daily politics and loud slogans - it's words of a man looking so far ahead of his time, while missing nothing of what's straigh ahead of him.
   

Sexual Personae: Art and Decadence from Nefertiti to Emily Dickinson, Camille Paglia
As a student of art, this book was pure revelation. Paglia tracks origins, expansions and evolutions of different sexual personae in visual arts, poetry and prose, starting from the dawn of civilization. It does what best art history books always do - set art in the context of it's time, but this time the contextualisation is around sexuality and the development of personae (which we still see around us daily in pop culture). The main premise is the battle between constructive 'apolonian' nature and the often repressed 'dyonisian' nature. This undying conflict is the generator that powers both our progress but also feeds our ever expanding collection of inner struggles. It's a dense read and I often had to stop to absorb the art she refers to, or read pieces she mentions, but it's well worth the time as it very much opens a new way of looking at art that does not feel like a 'scholarly concept gone wild' - but truthful and valuable.
   

The Fire Next Time, James Baldwin
Amazing book, really it is. I can clearly see why it's a cornerstone reading for anyone interested in understanding the racial stuggles. What's facinating is how strongly Baldwin argues for the solution in this interplay of opressed and their opressors based on empathy, education and forgiveness towards the opressors. He's a very talended writer, I also finished his essay collection 'Notes of a native son' and I did enjoy it as well. This book however is like a well polished diamond, nothing is wasted, nothing is decorative - just a brief, purposeful slap in the face of complacency.
jillc

Re: What was the last book you read?
June 22, 2021, 01:59:41 pm
Quote from: Only Me on June 22, 2021, 12:08:50 am
My favourite book out of all of them.

Its outstanding storytelling.

The first three chapters have blown away really quickly, it will have to go some to be better than the Amber Spyglass though.  ;)
Ziltoid

Re: What was the last book you read?
June 22, 2021, 03:23:29 pm
The Anomaly - Michael Rutger (was Michael Marshall-Smith of Only Forward fame)
Sunburn: The Unofficial history of the Scum Newspaper Headlines - James Felton
The Shankill Butchers - Martin Dillon
From the Cradle to the Gravy: Fan tales of the Macc Lads - Lance Manley
Green River, Running Red - Anne Rule
Beer, Sweat & Blood: On Tour with the Macc Lads - Lance Manley
Bitcoin Billionaires - Ben Mezrich



Jake

Re: What was the last book you read?
Yesterday at 11:56:33 pm
Nearly finished GOT's first book

Man this is a slog
afc turkish

Re: What was the last book you read?
Today at 12:08:13 am
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 11:56:33 pm
Nearly finished GOT's first book

Man this is a slog

Catcher does tend to run on a bit...
disgraced cake

Re: What was the last book you read?
Today at 12:21:23 am
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 12:08:13 am
Catcher does tend to run on a bit...

 :lmao :lmao
Andy @ Allerton

Re: What was the last book you read?
Today at 09:51:27 am
Reading the Bridge Triology by William Gibson: Virtual Light, Idoru, All Tomorrow's Parties.

A prequel to the Sprawl triology and how the Matrix finally appeared and the socio-economic changes that swept the world.
