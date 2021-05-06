Fairly productive last few months of reading.

Thought I'd revisit some of the books I finished in this period.





Anarchism and Other Essays, Emma Goldman

An author that has been sitting on my list for ages. The collection of her essays covers a range of topics, from anarchism, patriotism, prison system (she'd break down if she saw what it is now in the USA), feminism, marriage and so on. Obviously, for well over a century old, some bits are aged - but through it all beats a strong, justice loving, opression hating heart of an absolutely fearless woman. I'm struggling to imagine which authority she didn't antagonise with her writing. Though honestly, even though she tried to explain, I struggle to evision how a world devid of law, state and religion would function - especially in today's hyperconnected culture - we would do well do take note from her fearless questioning to these concepts and especially their agents. Preface to the book is really extensive and well written. It explains her journey and very much paints a picture of a person that did 'put her money where her mouth is'.





Ghosts of My Life: Writings on Depression, Hauntology and Lost Futures, Mark Fisher

I've recently discovered Fisher's books and I've loved each and every one of them. Probably because he wrote the bulk of his work in and about that mid 90's to mid 00's period of my peak youth. Reading him now feels like taking a guided museum tour through the past, easily and conveniently filling in the knowledge gaps of that period. It's as if my older self is walking my younger self through the past - revealing connections, uncovering influences and putting a mess of impresions into a cohesive narrative. As an added bonus, I close each of his books with a long list of books to read, albums to listen and movies to watch - all well worth the time.





Letter from Birmingham Jail, MLK

A short book, containing reverend King's said letter and one of his speeches. He's an immensely talended writer, with words that immediately resonate and unpack coplex truths and injustices in simple strokes. There is no fluff here. It is direct, restrained and as timeless as it gets. He understood well that the struggle he was looking to overcome reaches to the center of human condition and that resolving this problem will need resolving something deeply rooted in us. It's not daily politics and loud slogans - it's words of a man looking so far ahead of his time, while missing nothing of what's straigh ahead of him.





Sexual Personae: Art and Decadence from Nefertiti to Emily Dickinson, Camille Paglia

As a student of art, this book was pure revelation. Paglia tracks origins, expansions and evolutions of different sexual personae in visual arts, poetry and prose, starting from the dawn of civilization. It does what best art history books always do - set art in the context of it's time, but this time the contextualisation is around sexuality and the development of personae (which we still see around us daily in pop culture). The main premise is the battle between constructive 'apolonian' nature and the often repressed 'dyonisian' nature. This undying conflict is the generator that powers both our progress but also feeds our ever expanding collection of inner struggles. It's a dense read and I often had to stop to absorb the art she refers to, or read pieces she mentions, but it's well worth the time as it very much opens a new way of looking at art that does not feel like a 'scholarly concept gone wild' - but truthful and valuable.





The Fire Next Time, James Baldwin

Amazing book, really it is. I can clearly see why it's a cornerstone reading for anyone interested in understanding the racial stuggles. What's facinating is how strongly Baldwin argues for the solution in this interplay of opressed and their opressors based on empathy, education and forgiveness towards the opressors. He's a very talended writer, I also finished his essay collection 'Notes of a native son' and I did enjoy it as well. This book however is like a well polished diamond, nothing is wasted, nothing is decorative - just a brief, purposeful slap in the face of complacency.