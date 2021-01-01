Finished few books by Chris Hedges, most recently 'America the Farewell Tour'. Hedges is an interesting person, in many ways a unique voice amongst critics of the neoliberalism and what it's doing to the American society. I recall him as one of the most important foreign journalists that covered the war in my home country of Bosnia and Herzegovina. A fearless reporter, who endured the siege in Sarajevo, reporting without any buffer about exactly what was happening there - when most of the world was dying fot a chance to chalk it under 'civil war - all to blame' and move on. This 'Farewell tour' book is both a sobering, precise snapshot of a society slipping further and further away from democracy and a pessimistic rambling of an older man jaded by lifetime of focus on the negatives around him. Parts where he dissects specific issues, prison system, drugs, work, gambling, racism - backed by numbers and stories - are very impactful. His tangents and projections on where it'll all end are bit to pessimistic in my opinion. But overall, well worth reading to get a glimpse of just how hollowed out is the empty, fake shell of democracy that America projects.