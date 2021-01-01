« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 197 198 199 200 201 [202]   Go Down

Author Topic: What was the last book you read?  (Read 436261 times)

Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,354
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8040 on: Yesterday at 11:49:03 pm »
Finished most of the Sherlock Holmes series and having a break.

Almost nearly finished a revist of H.P. Lovecraft and again having a break.

Mulling over what to read next

I have a ton of book books and a ton of electronic books. At my age now, I feel that I want to just read all of them now for the last time, so am recording what I've read and just going through what I haven't read this time around. For the last time :)
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline newrosswaterford

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 497
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8041 on: Today at 12:22:15 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on March  5, 2021, 12:58:09 pm
Margaret Atwood, The Blind Assassin. Holy shit, she's some fucking writer.
Reading this at the moment. Decent so far.

Just finished In Cold Blood by Capote. What a book.
Logged

Online Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,364
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8042 on: Today at 12:56:54 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 04:07:04 pm
Rebel Rebel: How Mavericks Made the Modern World by Chris Sullivan

A chronological history of rebellion and wayward genius - the iconoclasts, hedonists and subversives who shaped culture & the arts...from the aesthetic movement and European secessionists of the 19th century through to punk rock and beyond.....a superb read, fascinating and enlightening ....and at 99p for the Kindle edition it's a spring bargain and no mistake...

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Rebel-Mavericks-Made-Modern-World/dp/178965002X

Bought

been on a binge of picking up 99p books; last 2 I bought and read

Columbine - Dave Cullen
Spider Network - David Enrich (to do with Libor fixing back when the crash happened and afterwards)

just started

Green River, Running Red - Ann Rule (about the Green River Killer)
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,981
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8043 on: Today at 01:01:52 pm »
Finished few books by Chris Hedges, most recently 'America the Farewell Tour'. Hedges is an interesting person, in many ways a unique voice amongst critics of the neoliberalism and what it's doing to the American society. I recall him as one of the most important foreign journalists that covered the war in my home country of Bosnia and Herzegovina. A fearless reporter, who endured the siege in Sarajevo, reporting without any buffer about exactly what was happening there - when most of the world was dying fot a chance to chalk it under 'civil war - all to blame' and move on. This 'Farewell tour' book is both a sobering, precise snapshot of a society slipping further and further away from democracy and a pessimistic rambling of an older man jaded by lifetime of focus on the negatives around him. Parts where he dissects specific issues, prison system, drugs, work, gambling, racism - backed by numbers and stories - are very impactful. His tangents and projections on where it'll all end are bit to pessimistic in my opinion. But overall, well worth reading to get a glimpse of just how hollowed out is the empty, fake shell of democracy that America projects.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 197 198 199 200 201 [202]   Go Up
« previous next »
 