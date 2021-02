I read the series to/with my eldest, when she was about 10/11. I don't know whether it was the stop-start nature of reading to/with kids (anything from 4 to 12 pages of a night at a time), but I didn't particularly enjoy them. And I really wanted to. I found the narrative jumbled, a bit chaotic, and not the deriding of religion that I'd been led to believe.



It's different if you read it on your own, the first book I couldn't put it down the first time I read it but that was like years ago when the books first came out. I decided to read them again after seeing the series and its been fascinating as the show have altered bits and added some scenes, which weren't in the book originally. So, I have found it a really interesting exercise re-reading it now.