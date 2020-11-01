Just got myself a lovely bookcase, which is currently fairly empty. Lots of space for lots of books. Fire some recommendations at me. I need to pick up the GOT books and might get Witcher ones too but other than that no fantasy interest.



Fiction: Preferably dystopian fiction, a little bit of Sci Fi (loved the Daemon and Freedom novels, Ready Player One, have read a disappointing amount of the bog standard YA trillogies like Uglies, Unwind, Rule of 3 etc.



Non Fiction: not too many biographies (got the new Louis Theroux to work through), enjoyed This is going to Hurt and the Secret Barrister books.