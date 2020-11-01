« previous next »
What was the last book you read?

Re: What was the last book you read?
Thursday Murder Club

Richard Osman

At a retirement village, a group of pensioners host a Thursday club to review dormant crimes. Only to become involved in one of their own.

Prime Agatha Christie style for the 21st century, its not a demanding read, but always good company. The pensioners are intelligently characterised and are given full and vivid characters that are so often denied the elderly.  It has Osmans charm running through it with his trademark wit and obsession with M&S cakes being prominent

A good Christmas or holiday read...
Re: What was the last book you read?
Consider Phlebas.. a space opera novel by Scottish writer Iain M. Banks.
Re: What was the last book you read?
Sniff. Love Iain M Banks. May his soul rest in peace
Re: What was the last book you read?
Fire in Babylon - fantastic read
Re: What was the last book you read?
Great news, bought this for my mum for Christmas
Re: What was the last book you read?
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=160678.0

Sci Fi thread if you're interested.
Re: What was the last book you read?
Picked up The Nickel Boys after hearing a lot about it. Nearly finished it - it's excellent and should be required reading for all these 'all lives matter' dickheads.
Re: What was the last book you read?
Anyone read any John Niven books - this one popped up on my twitter feed last night and after doing a bit of background he sounds like he could be decent.

Re: What was the last book you read?
Quote from: Damo58 on July 13, 2020, 03:45:07 PM
Are there any books that anyone has read that has genuinely scared them? I've read a couple that are meant to be considered some of the scariest of time and while some of them are well written and enjoyable I've never felt anywhere near scared.

Ghost Story by Peter Straub.
Re: What was the last book you read?
House Of Leaves is quite creepy if you can a) find a copy ( it's format wouldn't work as an ebook) and b) actually cope with its formatting.

Re: What was the last book you read?
The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald, love it, this book is even better than movie for me. In college I wrote an essay about this book and with a little help of pro writers here I got the highest score in the class. These guys always helped me with my writings.
Re: What was the last book you read?
Reading The Great Pursuit by Tom Sharpe at the moment
Re: What was the last book you read?
Absolutely brilliant book. Love it. the amount of pages i read in incorrect order or misread the first time around is unreal. read it through again almost straight after.  :) :)
Re: What was the last book you read?
I only read ebooks these days. What is different about the format? Some loose leaves, I guess?
Re: What was the last book you read?
I haven't read it but I've heard about it. It sounds like a kaleidoscope of a book. Extensive footnotes, pages with the words going in different directions so you have to rotate the book etc. It sounds bonkers.

I wouldn't mind giving it a go at some point but it sounds a bit of a project. 
Re: What was the last book you read?
The Second sleep ...
"The Second sleep ...

I really liked it but Id already heard a few complaining about the end so when it came I wasnt underwhelmed. Still not as good as the end to planet of the apes though, thats  got to be one of the best ever.
The paraqueets was too obvious but I knew something was up when he sees the long case clock. Ive heard its going on TV. Should be decent. Maybe they can delay the twist?
Re: What was the last book you read?
Just got myself a lovely bookcase, which is currently fairly empty. Lots of space for lots of books. Fire some recommendations at me. I need to pick up the GOT books and might get Witcher ones too but other than that no fantasy interest.

Fiction: Preferably dystopian fiction, a little bit of Sci Fi (loved the Daemon and Freedom novels, Ready Player One, have read a disappointing amount of the bog standard YA trillogies like Uglies, Unwind, Rule of 3 etc.

Non Fiction: not too many biographies (got the new Louis Theroux to work through), enjoyed This is going to Hurt and the Secret Barrister books.
Re: What was the last book you read?
If you dont know it I can highly recommend Swansong by Robert R McCammon if you like a bit of post apocalyptic fiction.
