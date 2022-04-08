Bloody hell. Warnock has been telling that CL Final story to anyone who'll listen in the media for years.
He should likely change the record and do the rounds again telling the old story about how he couldn't play for Rafa after going out to a party the night before a match (on more than one occasion, IIRC?). Something like he wasn't originally in the squad list, but was called up to play as something had happened to the 1st choice left-back... and he then had to tell Rafa he also couldn't play - and why... then had a cob on with Rafa as Rafa had called him 'unprofessional'.
Or the story of him denied an apparent transfer back to Liverpool by 'bitter boss' and 'horrible man' Gerard Houllier.
His stories really are nearly as miserable as his commentary.
what is the story of him going out? genuinely never heard that
to be honest I think the way he was treated was a bit lousy in 2005, to be told you are in the squad for the final and then told no just like that was poor, and Rafa not telling him face to face was poor form too. The bus issue I think was wrong too, but he loses sympathy by constantly mentioning 200 grand
He was hardly a stalwart of the era anyway, he hardly ever played.