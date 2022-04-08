I dont know if it was a recent appearance but he was on some footballing podcast having a right moan at Rafa Benitez and Houllier.



He moaned about being left out of the 2005 CL final squad for Josemi and missing the parade because he was made to fly back on a separate plane because they needed to fit the first team players wives and girlfriends. Also missed out on £500k final appearance because he wasn't in the squad.



And then when he was at Villa he was bombed out of the squad because he went straight home after a match against Man city because he was living locally. He said he had permission from Houllier but Houllier said he didn't. So was forced to play with the reserves. He was then offered a loan move back to Liverpool under Kenny but Houllier blocked it by demanding that LFC pay £1m loan fee.



Obviously easy enough to speak ill of the dead