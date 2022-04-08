« previous next »
Author Topic: Stephen Warnock  (Read 22304 times)

Offline Jack_Bauer

Re: Stephen Warnock
« Reply #240 on: April 8, 2022, 03:12:51 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on April  8, 2022, 03:11:16 pm
The original Luis Diaz (left winger who was MoM in the League Cup final).
Now I know Diaz's ceiling now
Offline Paisley79

Re: Stephen Warnock
« Reply #241 on: April 8, 2022, 03:35:47 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on April  8, 2022, 12:38:06 pm
How has he bagged this tactical analysis gig on Sky Sports News? Nothing against him but I don't remember him being very good at the football.

Not seen the show but being good at football doesn't neccessarily have any bearing on your tactical knowledge. Just ask Klopp, Benitez, Wenger, Mourniho...
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Stephen Warnock
« Reply #242 on: April 22, 2022, 09:18:34 am »
Quote from: Paisley79 on April  8, 2022, 03:35:47 pm
Not seen the show but being good at football doesn't neccessarily have any bearing on your tactical knowledge. Just ask Klopp, Benitez, Wenger, Mourniho...

But I've seen the show and he shows only the basic tactical knowledge.
Offline Lynx the saucy mynx

Re: Stephen Warnock
« Reply #243 on: April 10, 2023, 09:44:04 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on April  8, 2022, 12:38:06 pm
How has he bagged this tactical analysis gig on Sky Sports News? Nothing against him but I don't remember him being very good at the football.

On that very show today he proclaimed Gary ONeill is the next Jose Mourinho.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Stephen Warnock
« Reply #244 on: April 10, 2023, 09:45:17 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on April  8, 2022, 12:38:06 pm
How has he bagged this tactical analysis gig on Sky Sports News? Nothing against him but I don't remember him being very good at the football.

Because he has finished his LFCtv work experience.
Offline BER

Re: Stephen Warnock
« Reply #245 on: April 10, 2023, 09:49:26 pm »
Didn't expect him to be Tim Sherwood level dim.
Offline Lynx the saucy mynx

Re: Stephen Warnock
« Reply #246 on: April 10, 2023, 09:50:56 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 10, 2023, 09:45:17 pm
Because he has finished his LFCtv work experience.

I feel like he and Neil Mellor were on there longer than Claire Rourke. And she was there for ages.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Stephen Warnock
« Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 12:44:30 pm »
I dont know if it was a recent appearance but he was on some footballing podcast having a right moan at Rafa Benitez and Houllier.

He moaned about being left out of the 2005 CL final squad for Josemi and missing the parade because he was made to fly back on a separate plane because they needed to fit the first team players wives and girlfriends. Also missed out on £500k final appearance because he wasn't in the squad.

And then when he was at Villa he was bombed out of the squad because he went straight home after a match against Man city because he was living locally. He said he had permission from Houllier but Houllier said he didn't. So was forced to play with the reserves. He was then offered a loan move back to Liverpool under Kenny but Houllier blocked it by demanding that LFC pay £1m loan fee.

Obviously easy enough to speak ill of the dead
Offline Graeme

Re: Stephen Warnock
« Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 12:52:54 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 12:44:30 pm
He moaned about being left out of the 2005 CL final squad for Josemi and missing the parade because he was made to fly back on a separate plane because they needed to fit the first team players wives and girlfriends. Also missed out on £500k final appearance because he wasn't in the squad.

I think the way you've portrayed it there is a bit out of context. Warnock was told he was in the 18, and subsequently had friends and family booking flights/hotels. Those in the 18 man squad were all to get a £200k appearance bonus (not £500k). It was later that day or the following morning Warnock was told it was an error (or a change of mind) and Josemi was in the 18 man the squad instead of him. Let's face it he's not the only former player to absolutey hammer Rafa's people / man-management.
Online Fromola

Re: Stephen Warnock
« Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 09:46:14 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 12:44:30 pm
I dont know if it was a recent appearance but he was on some footballing podcast having a right moan at Rafa Benitez and Houllier.

He moaned about being left out of the 2005 CL final squad for Josemi and missing the parade because he was made to fly back on a separate plane because they needed to fit the first team players wives and girlfriends. Also missed out on £500k final appearance because he wasn't in the squad.

And then when he was at Villa he was bombed out of the squad because he went straight home after a match against Man city because he was living locally. He said he had permission from Houllier but Houllier said he didn't. So was forced to play with the reserves. He was then offered a loan move back to Liverpool under Kenny but Houllier blocked it by demanding that LFC pay £1m loan fee.

Obviously easy enough to speak ill of the dead

He was mouthing off about how Semedo shouldn't have been sent off yesterday  ::)

To be honest though, when you look at some of the utter shit we had playing left back in the years after he left we may as well have kept him though. Garbage like Konchesky. He played 30 games for us in 2005 and 2006.

I seem to remember him getting his leg broke in the derby around Feb-March 2005 from their thuggishness (plus ca change) so that's probably cost him as well in terms of the CL and set in stone Traore's place for the crunch CL games. And considering we made a change at half time at right back and Josemi never got on, he can consider himself a bit hard done by for what would have been his greatest night in football.
Offline oojason

Re: Stephen Warnock
« Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 11:18:15 pm »
Bloody hell. Warnock has been telling that CL Final story to anyone who'll listen in the media for years.

He should likely change the record and do the rounds again telling the old story about how he couldn't play for Rafa after going out to a party the night before a match (on more than one occasion, IIRC?). Something like he wasn't originally in the squad list, but was called up to play as something had happened to the 1st choice left-back... and he then had to tell Rafa he also couldn't play - and why... then had a cob on with Rafa as Rafa had called him 'unprofessional'.

Or the story of him denied an apparent transfer back to Liverpool by 'bitter boss' and 'horrible man' Gerard Houllier.

His stories really are nearly as miserable as his commentary.
Online PaulD

Re: Stephen Warnock
« Reply #251 on: Today at 07:18:52 am »
  well said
