Absolutely brilliant player. Quicksilver in the box, practically invented the bicycle kick, reflexes that seemed machined and a fine header of the ball because of a springboard leap. My dad used to talk about him arriving at Huddersfield as a skinny, bespectacled 16 year-old. Shankly put him in the first team and the laughter instantly melted away to be replaced by awe. I don't think there's any film of his 3 seasons at Town under Shanks sadly but apparently he was sensational. Shanks wanted to take him to Liverpool, but Manchester City were in the First Division and they got the signature.



Of course his best years were at United, our greatest rivals. But it was impossible to dislike him. Fear him, yes, because of his sharpness in the box and the way he always seemed one step ahead of the defender. For younger Reds, the closest we've had (in style) to Law might be Bobby Firmino. That same ability to control any ball, no matter how awkward, that came his way. The same astonishing improvisations. That tendency to remain ice-cool in the penalty area. And the essential unselfishness of his play. The laughter too. Law clearly loved playing football and you can never despise any player, no matter how they play for, who plays with a smile on his face.



RIP Denis. One of the greatest.