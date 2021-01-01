What a player, lucky enough to see him, a true great and somehow always my favourite United player despite the rivalry and if you think the rivalry is bad now try going to Old Trafford in the Seventies, when we were younger, visceral hatred and violence was the order of the day, you knew you were putting yourself on the line getting in getting out in one piece, both sides gave no quarter, it was the away you boasted about going to in school, but despite that, we all really loved football and you knew Law was special. He had a true swashbuckling style on the pitch without being cocky or dislikable off it, you never really knew what he was like as you didn't get the interviews off the pitch as football coverage wasn't as intrusive as it is now but Denis Law came across as modest, despite his flamboyant playing style, you got the impression it was his job first and the team was more important than the individual, he was no prima donna . He never quite got the acclaim of Best, who was a superstar before footballers were superstars and Bobby Charlton who was the establishment man to the core, where as Law always caught the eye, with his clever play, always a move ahead in his mind yet never one to shirk the donkey work.Shankly didn't just like him, he wanted to build a team around him but Busby got his signature first, however Shanks was always generous in his praise of Law, maybe that is why I never disliked him, he always came across as a player you'd want in your team, when United were lauded in the press despite their shortcomings, you knew Denis Law was a true great
