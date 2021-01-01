« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Denis Law passes away  (Read 1172 times)

Offline Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,661
  • YNWA
Re: Denis Law passes away
« Reply #40 on: Today at 10:29:59 pm »
RIP to a true great.

The King of the Stretford End who relegated Man United
Logged

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,179
Re: Denis Law passes away
« Reply #41 on: Today at 10:42:25 pm »
Really sore one for me. RIP Denis.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,197
Re: Denis Law passes away
« Reply #42 on: Today at 10:51:53 pm »
RIP
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,644
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Denis Law passes away
« Reply #43 on: Today at 11:01:09 pm »
RIP
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online dirkster

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,706
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: Denis Law passes away
« Reply #44 on: Today at 11:11:10 pm »
RIP Denis. A great footballer, but above all else a true gentleman.
Logged

Online andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,100
Re: Denis Law passes away
« Reply #45 on: Today at 11:30:31 pm »
RIP
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Online ABZ Rover

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,994
  • Hates Poodles
Re: Denis Law passes away
« Reply #46 on: Today at 11:39:16 pm »
Quote from: the 92A on Today at 10:10:55 pm
What a player, lucky enough to see him, a true great and somehow always my favourite United player despite the rivalry and if you think the rivalry is bad now try going to Old Trafford in the Seventies, when we were younger,  visceral hatred and violence was the order of the day, you knew you were putting yourself on the line getting in getting out in one piece, both sides gave no quarter, it was the away you boasted about going to in school, but despite that, we all really loved football and you knew Law was special. 
He had a true swashbuckling style on the pitch without being cocky or dislikable off it, you never really knew what he was like as you didn't get the interviews off the pitch as football coverage wasn't as intrusive as it is now but Denis Law came across as modest, despite his flamboyant playing style, you got the impression it was his job first and the team was more important than the individual, he was no prima donna . He never quite got the acclaim of Best, who was a superstar before footballers were superstars and Bobby Charlton who was the establishment man to the core, where as Law always caught the eye, with his clever play, always a move ahead in his mind yet never one to shirk the donkey work.
Shankly didn't just like him, he wanted to build a team around him but Busby got his signature first, however Shanks was always generous in his praise of Law, maybe that is why I never disliked him, he always came across as a player you'd want in your team, when United were lauded in the press despite their shortcomings, you knew Denis Law was a true great

Absolutely spot on mate.

RIP the Law Man
Logged
97 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 