Not sure why people keep saying Diaz at 9 isn't working. The reason Slot has kept playing him there is because it is working.



Granted Jota is still best in that role but after that what do you have. Nunez had played there for the 2 months when Jota was out, and he either couldn't get into the game (technically not good enough to offer on the ball as a false 9) or wasn't clinical enough (when playing as a poacher). Diaz doesn't run in behind but he can keep the ball and link up. That's obviously what Slot prefers at the moment.



The last 2 games were tough. If you base on the last 2 games then you can say Salah as RW doesn't work either.