Online duvva

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
« Reply #120 on: Today at 06:42:08 pm »
Quote from: jj2005 on Today at 06:27:35 pm
People think Brentford is a step down in quality from Forest, but it's actually the opposite.
Brentford have been top or close to the top of the 'Home' table all season, compared to Forest who are 8th in the Home table and joint top of the away table.
Brentford have 23 home points and only 5 away.
Forest have 18 home points and 23 away.
We've gone from a medium difficulty fixture, Forest away, to the 2nd most difficult after Arsenal away.
I think Nick has mentioned a few times that their home form perhaps isnt what it appears on paper.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
« Reply #121 on: Today at 07:28:07 pm »
Quote from: jj2005 on Today at 06:27:35 pm
People think Brentford is a step down in quality from Forest, but it's actually the opposite.
Brentford have been top or close to the top of the 'Home' table all season, compared to Forest who are 8th in the Home table and joint top of the away table.
Brentford have 23 home points and only 5 away.
Forest have 18 home points and 23 away.
We've gone from a medium difficulty fixture, Forest away, to the 2nd most difficult after Arsenal away.

Have a look at who Brentford have beaten at home and who theyve dropped points to.

It could be tricky, as can most always but theres a fairly clear pecking order.
Online newterp

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
« Reply #122 on: Today at 08:09:05 pm »
Has anyone looked at who Brentford has played and beaten with respect to their fearsome home record? It could help soothe or create some nerves.
Online Lynndenberries

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
« Reply #123 on: Today at 08:09:28 pm »
Must win. Outside of maybe Arsenal away and City at home, given the context, this is our biggest match of the season so far.
Offline Zlen

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
« Reply #124 on: Today at 08:12:40 pm »
Not feeling too confident. Whatever our defensive issues are, they are persisting.
Online smicer07

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
« Reply #125 on: Today at 08:14:18 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:12:40 pm
Not feeling too confident. Whatever our defensive issues are, they are persisting.

You must be fun at parties.
Online smicer07

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
« Reply #126 on: Today at 08:14:36 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 08:09:28 pm
Must win. Outside of maybe Arsenal away and City at home, given the context, this is our biggest match of the season so far.

People are saying this every week.
Online exiledintheUSA

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
« Reply #127 on: Today at 08:16:06 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:09:05 pm
Has anyone looked at who Brentford has played and beaten with respect to their fearsome home record? It could help soothe or create some nerves.

The fodder.

Palace, Wolves, Ipswich, Leciester, Newcastle.
Online Lynndenberries

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
« Reply #128 on: Today at 08:16:17 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 08:14:36 pm
People are saying this every week.
Sure, but this is just my opinion. I dont go into every match thread making that claim.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
« Reply #129 on: Today at 08:18:33 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 08:16:06 pm
The fodder.

Palace, Wolves, Ipswich, Leciester, Newcastle.

You missed Southampton. Newcastle is a decent win, although they were inconsistent when they played there.
Online Nick110581

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
« Reply #130 on: Today at 08:20:16 pm »
Going to be really tough but we will get chances
Online HeartAndSoul

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
« Reply #131 on: Today at 08:24:35 pm »
Weve got some horrendous away fixtures in the second half of the season. Brentford, Bournemouth Everton city villa fulham leicester Chelsea and Brighton remaining. On paper only the Leicester game looks an easy game. The other teams, well start as favourites but any of them could beat us on their day.  Most of them are potential bananas skin games.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
« Reply #132 on: Today at 08:29:40 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 08:24:35 pm
Weve got some horrendous away fixtures in the second half of the season. Brentford, Bournemouth Everton city villa fulham leicester Chelsea and Brighton remaining. On paper only the Leicester game looks an easy game. The other teams, well start as favourites but any of them could beat us on their day.  Most of them are potential bananas skin games.
On paper the teams we played in the first half were tougher- Arsenal, Spurs, United, Newcastle, Forest last week.

We had more than enough chances to win every game except the Arsenal one. Basically, everyone plays everyone and I think the timing in some games favoured us like United, Spurs and Arsenal. I hope we continue to have the same luck.

I guess that's why the stats boffins are backing us ("easier" away games) but we still need to do our job game by game.
Offline Zlen

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
« Reply #133 on: Today at 08:35:48 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 08:14:18 pm
You must be fun at parties.

Wouldnt know. Been avoiding them my whole life.
Online Fromola

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
« Reply #134 on: Today at 08:38:43 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 03:08:03 am
Brentford went a long way to costing us the league last season by crocking Jota and Jones in one game.

We lost the league at Brentford last season, said so at the time.

These fuckers kicked the shit out of us and crocked 3 of our players.

3 points and no injuries please.
Online duvva

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
« Reply #135 on: Today at 08:40:01 pm »
At the end of the season well all have played the same teams home and away. I think we get too hung up on how the fixtures left look on paper. Impossible to predict the form these teams will be in when we meet.

Just enjoy the ride
Online Fromola

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
« Reply #136 on: Today at 08:40:58 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 08:16:06 pm
The fodder.

Palace, Wolves, Ipswich, Leciester, Newcastle.

The fodder are the 3 promoted sides. You need 6 wins there without question.

Beyond that it's hoping you get teams at the right time. West Ham the other week for example we did (with a dud manager, now they have a new manager bounce). Wolves were hapless early season, but did have a new manager bounce.
