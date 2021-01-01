Weve got some horrendous away fixtures in the second half of the season. Brentford, Bournemouth Everton city villa fulham leicester Chelsea and Brighton remaining. On paper only the Leicester game looks an easy game. The other teams, well start as favourites but any of them could beat us on their day. Most of them are potential bananas skin games.



On paper the teams we played in the first half were tougher- Arsenal, Spurs, United, Newcastle, Forest last week.We had more than enough chances to win every game except the Arsenal one. Basically, everyone plays everyone and I think the timing in some games favoured us like United, Spurs and Arsenal. I hope we continue to have the same luck.I guess that's why the stats boffins are backing us ("easier" away games) but we still need to do our job game by game.