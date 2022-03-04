« previous next »
Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
Brentford vs Liverpool

15:00, Saturday 18th January
GTech Community Stadium, Brentford
Premier League
Referee: Andy Madley


Brentford host Liverpool in the 3pm Saturday slot this weekend. Thomas Franks Brentford sit 11th in the table, with a degree of consistent-inconsistency about them  the Bees have won only one game fewer than theyve lost, but have only won one of their last six matches (a 5-0 away win at Southampton) and will be hoping for an upturn to something resembling their better autumn form for the second half of the season. Arne Slots Liverpool of course lead the Premier League table, but drew pairs of matches either side of their excellent Christmas week  those chasing them (from some distance, it must be said) in the league have been similarly profligate during recent weeks, but the Reds asserted themselves with a sense of dominance during the autumn and supporters would welcome a return of the confidence that flowed through the club through October and November.


Brentford hosted Liverpool in mid-February last season, with the home side occupying 15th position and their visitors sitting top of the table (albeit with Manchester City within touching distance and with a game in hand). Thomas Franks side had won their previous league match (away to Wolverhampton Wanderers), but had won just one of the eight matches prior to that one (a home win against Nottingham Forest). The Reds had lost away to Arsenal a fortnight before the fixture, winning their other five matches since back-to-back draws at home to Manchester United and Arsenal before Christmas. The match at the Brentford Community Stadium resulted in a pretty routine & convincing victory for the away side, with Darwin Nunez giving Liverpool a half-time lead before goals from Alexis Mac Allister, Mo Salah, and Cody Gakpo securing a 4-1 victory (with Ivan Toney pulling one back for Brentford before Gakpos settler). Klopps side won four of their next six, with draws at home to Manchester City and away to United ultimately providing costly as they finished as runners-up, whist Brentford would go another eight games without a win on their way to their 16th-place finish.


Brentfords ascent through the English football leagues during the last twenty years is surely one of the most remarkable on the globe. The Bees were relegated bottom of League One in 2007 and finished 14th in League Two the following season, but have barely looked back since. They were promoted as League Two champions in 2009 and steadied themselves in League One (under the management of Uwe Rosler) before securing promotion as runners-up in 2014 (having finished third the previous season) under Mark Warburton (following Roslers departure for Wigan Athletic). Warburton guided Brentford to an impressive 5th-place finish in 2015 (their best since 1947), but departed for Rangers. After a transitional period at the beginning of the 2015-16 season, Dean Smith took up the managerial position during the autumn and oversaw the Bees consolidating themselves as an upper-mid-table Championship side. Smith left the Griffin Park side in autumn of 2018, departing for his beloved Aston Villa, at which point  assistant Thomas Frank was promoted to the managerial position.


Frank continued Smiths encouraging work, guiding Brentford to a respectable 11th-place finish in 2019, but would really step things up in the following seasons. Fired by the goals of Ollie Watkins, Brentford finished 3rd in 2020 but were denied promotion courtesy of a 2-1 playoff-final defeat by Fulham (with all goals being scored in extra time). They lost Watkins to Aston Villa that summer, but once again finished third  this time playing at the new Brentford Community Stadium and with Ivan Toney as their leading goalscorer  before beating Swansea City 2-0 in the playoff final, securing a return to the top flight for the first time since 1947.


Many expected Brentford to be relegated at the first time of asking in 2021-22 but they did far more that even just survive, winning thirteen Premier League matches and finishing a comfortable 13th. With Ivan Toney looking ever bit a top-class top-flight forward, they bettered this with a 9th-place finish in 2023  enjoying home wins against Manchester United and Liverpool, and wins on the road against Manchester City, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur along the way. Toney missed half of last season due to suspension, and though Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbuemo made valuable contributions, Brentford struggled a little more  they finished 16th but were never really in significant danger of the drop, partly due to the particular poor crop of sides below them in the league. And also Everton.


Thomas Frank has been discussed as a prospect for a move to a bigger club during recent seasons, including to Spurs in 2023 and even Liverpool last summer, but remains at Brentford for 2024-25. Hes a fitting figurehead for a club who have clearly been well run by owner Matthew Benham and chairman Cliff Crown for a long-period now  managers have been given time, recruitment seems astute, and the club boast an impressive new stadium. With Mbuemo and Wissa once again scoring the goals (following Ivan Toneys departure for anonymity), Brentford look set fair for another very-decent mid-table finish this season  theyve won eight matches and earned 28-points in just over the half of the Premier League season so far, enjoying a comfortable margin to the drop-zone. Last weeks FA Cup defeat at home to Plymouth Argyle will nevertheless have been frustrating  though safe, they look very unlikely to challenge the European-qualification spots, and a cup-run under Thomas Frank (about whom Brentford supporters must surely have a sense of borrowed time) would have been something yet more to savour.


Prior to last seasons 4-1 victory, Jurgen Klopps Liverpool had drawn 3-3 and lost 3-1 on their visits to the Brentford Community Stadium  Arne Slot will be aware that Brentford can prove to be a tough opponent, whilst Thomas Frank, his side, and his supporters will sense that right now might be as good a time as any to face Liverpool, based on the Reds form so far this season. Slot is without injured Joe Gomez, but otherwise has a full squad to choose from  Diogo Jotas recent return is particularly welcome. The Reds will of course be keen to quieten some of the off-pitch noise and reassert themselves as the leagues dominant force during the coming weeks, starting Saturday.
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
Needless to say 3 points would be nice here but again nothing guaranteed in this league
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
I think Nunez is back for this game. 
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
Correct, sorry!
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
I cant help but feel this game is must win. Serious questions will be asked about mentality if we drop anymore points for a few weeks.

A win also puts a bit of pressure on arsenal in the tea time ko.

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
Forest should have been an ideal warm-up for these. I still think this will be a tricky fixture. We can't afford to go behind. I'm curious as to who gets dropped, assuming Nunez is back, and no new injuries.
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
This is a 100% must win game for us now, we can't keep losing point. Arsenal plays Villa so it is a great chance to extend the gap again.
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
Brentford went a long way to costing us the league last season by crocking Jota and Jones in one game.
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
Performance as the secodn half against Forest will see us through with a comfortable win. But take the foot off the gas for a moment, and they can hurt us. Just stay focused, lads.
Brentford aren't a great side - though probably have more about them than West Ham and Tottenham who as I've said many times before were/are managed by managers stealing a living.  Frank is not one such manager, his problem is the modest financial situation he has at his disposal and by extension lesser quality of players.

Brentford really have only been good at home this season, which on the surface looks great, but by a quirk of fate the managed to face most of the bottom sides at home to start the season.  What do they say about lies and statistics?

Man City led 2-0 against this lot 2 days ago and with just 12 minutes to go did their party trick of the season and found a way to throw the win away.  We're not doing that.

This will be comfortable viewing.
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
Brentford give up a lot of goals.

Get at them from the get go, get an early goal, thatd be nice eh!

A 3-1 win for the Tricky Reds.
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
Just win please.
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
Come on Redmen!!
Great detailed op thanks Jack, agree with him that this is a sort of must win which is definitely doable. They are full of goals but vulnerable and have lost some momentum. We need to assert ourselves on the midfield and stop this bad run of conceding from few attacks. Heard on TAW we have let in 9 of last 15 shots on target. This is not sustainable!
Good to have Jota back and expect him to start. Can Konate start again? Hopefully going off early means he can. Play like we did in second half at Forest and be more clinical and the points are ours.
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
A must win if were serious about the league
They have lost three and drawn one of their last 4 at home havent they? We need to win.
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
Thats my prediction through. Brentford st home are always up for it and will give it a go but they will also leave the back door open. Just a case of being clinical when the chances come and switched on at the back.

We saw against City midweek that they always keep going. They were a bit depleted a few weeks ago but seem to have most players back now I think. Might even see a first start in probably over a year for Rico Henry whose recovery pace is very important to them. Hopefully hes still eased back because theyve been playing Lewis-Potter at left back recently which isnt his position.

Mbuemos movement is always a danger. And Damsgaard has been much improved this season. He gets stuck in now and is their most creative passer by some distance.
For the first time this season Liverpool play an away game at 3pm on a Saturday. Previously they have had three such kick-offs at Anfield  against Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth and Brighton  while their Saturday away games have started at 12.30pm, 5.30pm and 8pm. The TV schedulers dont know what theyre doing: every Brentford home game should be broadcast live, because they are as close as football gets to guaranteed fun. The two goalkeepers should be braced for a busy afternoon: so far this season 38.9% of Liverpools shots have been on target, more than every other team in the top flight but one. That one, inevitably, is Brentford, who are running at 43.2%, a number that partly explains why their shot conversion rate is the best in the league. They are the only team in the division with two players in double figures for goals scored. Of those players, Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa rank just behind Chris Wood on shot conversion, with no Liverpool player close. Simon Burnton
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
Nunez to bring out the mayo again
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
Should be winning this pretty comfortably even if it's a 4-2 type score but hopefully we defend better than that. Hopefully we can have a miracle and avoid injuries here, last season was disgusting.

Get these twatted then watch Unai own Arteta again.

So reluctant to say the term "must win" as it technically isn't but I think we'd all feel a bit better with 3 points here!

Fancy it as well. Have loads of respect for Brentford and I like Thomas Frank as a manager but I think Liverpool will be walking off as winners. I'll back our defence to give a top level performace that we know they're capable of and go 0-2. Salah with both.

Come on Liverpool!
"It's not sure Jota will be available [For Brentford] he felt a niggle, he didn't train yesterday, we have to wait and see if he's available today."
Agreed. I'm not worried at the moment, but if we don't win this I'll start to get jittery. Win this, Arsenal drop points against Villa. Status quo restored.
Every time. Half an hour of football and he has fitness issues. Amazing how hes forged a professional career being this fragile. Such a shame as he is so skilful.
Nunez to start then
110% concentration from minute ones please defence, especially our right side, stop conceeding weak as piss goals and making it harder for ourself.

A 2-0 win would be lovely, so forwards bring your inner calm and shooting boots.
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
Hopefully if he scores its a proper finish this time
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
Genuinely not bothered how he scores. Just need his goals.
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
Disappointing if Jota misses out - I have much more faith in his ability to impact a game and contribute a key moment than Nunez. We may have to start Diaz in the number 9 role again despite not playing great there in the last few games. Funnily enough, this game may suit him as he will get more space.

What I want?

A 90 minute performance
A more solid-looking defensive effort i.e. no self-inflicted errors and minimize their number of chances
referee not being a total homer
Tsimikas for Robertson
TAA to look interested in defending
three points


We have dropped points in four of our last 7 league games and that can't continue. We are better, we need to show it, just win the f**king game.
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
was just bringing up Owens comments for his chip last season.
Would be a blow if Jota doesnt feature. Feels like even best case he wont be starting. I think in that case I would start Darwin and probably Cody and have Diaz as a game changing bench option.
Sounds like he's out, and Diaz a doubt as well.
Logged

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
think this is a fair comment.
we have to be winning this am bournemouth away to have realistic aspirations for teh title.
Cometh the hour, cometh the Nunez. I still believe.

Thanks Jackh, been waiting for this one LOL. If Jota is out then we have Darwin Nunez.
must win no excuses. to win lg we have to start turning draws into wins. need to win next 3/4 in lg or arsenal will be getting more confident
