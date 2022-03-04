Brentford vs Liverpool



15:00, Saturday 18th January

GTech Community Stadium, Brentford

Premier League

Referee: Andy Madley

Brentford host Liverpool in the 3pm Saturday slot this weekend. Thomas Franks Brentford sit 11th in the table, with a degree of consistent-inconsistency about them  the Bees have won only one game fewer than theyve lost, but have only won one of their last six matches (a 5-0 away win at Southampton) and will be hoping for an upturn to something resembling their better autumn form for the second half of the season. Arne Slots Liverpool of course lead the Premier League table, but drew pairs of matches either side of their excellent Christmas week  those chasing them (from some distance, it must be said) in the league have been similarly profligate during recent weeks, but the Reds asserted themselves with a sense of dominance during the autumn and supporters would welcome a return of the confidence that flowed through the club through October and November.Brentford hosted Liverpool in mid-February last season, with the home side occupying 15th position and their visitors sitting top of the table (albeit with Manchester City within touching distance and with a game in hand). Thomas Franks side had won their previous league match (away to Wolverhampton Wanderers), but had won just one of the eight matches prior to that one (a home win against Nottingham Forest). The Reds had lost away to Arsenal a fortnight before the fixture, winning their other five matches since back-to-back draws at home to Manchester United and Arsenal before Christmas. The match at the Brentford Community Stadium resulted in a pretty routine & convincing victory for the away side, with Darwin Nunez giving Liverpool a half-time lead before goals from Alexis Mac Allister, Mo Salah, and Cody Gakpo securing a 4-1 victory (with Ivan Toney pulling one back for Brentford before Gakpos settler). Klopps side won four of their next six, with draws at home to Manchester City and away to United ultimately providing costly as they finished as runners-up, whist Brentford would go another eight games without a win on their way to their 16th-place finish.Brentfords ascent through the English football leagues during the last twenty years is surely one of the most remarkable on the globe. The Bees were relegated bottom of League One in 2007 and finished 14th in League Two the following season, but have barely looked back since. They were promoted as League Two champions in 2009 and steadied themselves in League One (under the management of Uwe Rosler) before securing promotion as runners-up in 2014 (having finished third the previous season) under Mark Warburton (following Roslers departure for Wigan Athletic). Warburton guided Brentford to an impressive 5th-place finish in 2015 (their best since 1947), but departed for Rangers. After a transitional period at the beginning of the 2015-16 season, Dean Smith took up the managerial position during the autumn and oversaw the Bees consolidating themselves as an upper-mid-table Championship side. Smith left the Griffin Park side in autumn of 2018, departing for his beloved Aston Villa, at which point assistant Thomas Frank was promoted to the managerial position.Frank continued Smiths encouraging work, guiding Brentford to a respectable 11th-place finish in 2019, but would really step things up in the following seasons. Fired by the goals of Ollie Watkins, Brentford finished 3rd in 2020 but were denied promotion courtesy of a 2-1 playoff-final defeat by Fulham (with all goals being scored in extra time). They lost Watkins to Aston Villa that summer, but once again finished third  this time playing at the new Brentford Community Stadium and with Ivan Toney as their leading goalscorer  before beating Swansea City 2-0 in the playoff final, securing a return to the top flight for the first time since 1947.Many expected Brentford to be relegated at the first time of asking in 2021-22 but they did far more that even just survive, winning thirteen Premier League matches and finishing a comfortable 13th. With Ivan Toney looking ever bit a top-class top-flight forward, they bettered this with a 9th-place finish in 2023  enjoying home wins against Manchester United and Liverpool, and wins on the road against Manchester City, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur along the way. Toney missed half of last season due to suspension, and though Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbuemo made valuable contributions, Brentford struggled a little more  they finished 16th but were never really in significant danger of the drop, partly due to the particular poor crop of sides below them in the league. And also Everton.Thomas Frank has been discussed as a prospect for a move to a bigger club during recent seasons, including to Spurs in 2023 and even Liverpool last summer, but remains at Brentford for 2024-25. Hes a fitting figurehead for a club who have clearly been well run by owner Matthew Benham and chairman Cliff Crown for a long-period now  managers have been given time, recruitment seems astute, and the club boast an impressive new stadium. With Mbuemo and Wissa once again scoring the goals (following Ivan Toneys departure for anonymity), Brentford look set fair for another very-decent mid-table finish this season  theyve won eight matches and earned 28-points in just over the half of the Premier League season so far, enjoying a comfortable margin to the drop-zone. Last weeks FA Cup defeat at home to Plymouth Argyle will nevertheless have been frustrating  though safe, they look very unlikely to challenge the European-qualification spots, and a cup-run under Thomas Frank (about whom Brentford supporters must surely have a sense of borrowed time) would have been something yet more to savour.Prior to last seasons 4-1 victory, Jurgen Klopps Liverpool had drawn 3-3 and lost 3-1 on their visits to the Brentford Community Stadium  Arne Slot will be aware that Brentford can prove to be a tough opponent, whilst Thomas Frank, his side, and his supporters will sense that right now might be as good a time as any to face Liverpool, based on the Reds form so far this season. Slot is without injured Joe Gomez, but otherwise has a full squad to choose from  Diogo Jotas recent return is particularly welcome. The Reds will of course be keen to quieten some of the off-pitch noise and reassert themselves as the leagues dominant force during the coming weeks, starting Saturday.