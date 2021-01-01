Good result in the end even if it does feel like we deserved better, away from home against the second place team in the league is a decent point, but by fuck as Forest horrible, a game plan to have two blocks of 5 and play a long ball i would hate to have to watch that shite every week, sadly we need to replace Robbo he is making so many mistakes, and not sure Tsimi is the answer! Trent feels like he seems to be pulling out of tackles maybe its just me, but its like he is desperately trying to not get touched so he is fit for Real (i know not likely but it is annoying).

Gravenberch for me is our best player this season and no matter what role he seems to excel in, Diaz sadly is back to old Diaz his form had vanished, yes he is not a no9 but i feel he wants out as he aint signing a new deal.



We need a LB - CDM - and possibly a no9 thats not including a spare CB, we are making this league alot harder than it needs to be and just one or two of those positions covered or atleast a decent backup and we can win the league.

Also i dont get why Harvey Elliot does not get games for me he is far superior to Jones in unlocking defences especially ones like forest.