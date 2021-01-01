« previous next »
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
Yesterday at 11:14:18 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:11:43 pm
Which goalie fell out of his ma's loft?

Richard Wright... Everton
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
Yesterday at 11:14:23 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 11:04:48 pm
Imagine goin from The Sheriff to some bloke who wears green fucking tights

Like going from Wyatt Earp to Max Wall

What the fuck you thinking Marian?

You say WAAAAT? 

https://youtu.be/OvjisnEezgw

Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
Yesterday at 11:15:05 pm
Was a must not lose game. Might end up being a good point
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
Yesterday at 11:15:48 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 11:12:23 pm
The issue is Diaz, not the position. He's had some really good games as a CF, but he's painfully inconsistent and always has been. Was a really poor game from him today.

I like Diaz but that pass on the counter  :butt
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
Yesterday at 11:16:10 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:11:43 pm
Which goalie fell out of his ma's loft?
Pickford? Fell on his head presumably?
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
Yesterday at 11:20:29 pm
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 11:16:10 pm
Pickford? Fell on his head presumably?

Pickford's Ma is T-Regina
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
Yesterday at 11:22:17 pm
Quote from: Siannn. on Yesterday at 10:55:48 pm
Said it pre-match but I fucking abhor TNTs coverage. The presenters are fucking *awful* and the forced banter today was hideous. I assume they think this stuff goes down well with young people? If so, Im not exactly young anymore, but fuck me how out of touch can you be?
Im not sure about TNT (who the fuck are TNT anyway?) but thats been Skys direction for the last 3-4 years. The pundits have to either argue or guffaw with laughter in their analysis. It then gets uploaded with a clickbait title (theyre fond of HEATED).

Were at the stage now where they are more or less characters, complete with catchphrases. Neville and Carraghers high pitched debates, Micah Richards the clown, Roy thats his job Keane. Worst of all, they sometimes get random YouTubers on, which is where it devolves into utter brain rot.

The depressing thing is, I reckon you and I are in the minority.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
Yesterday at 11:23:13 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:11:43 pm
Which goalie fell out of his ma's loft?
Sylvester Stallone in Escape to Victory (His name was Hatch ironically) thats how he got recaptured
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
Yesterday at 11:23:27 pm
Quote from: AllyouneedisRush on Yesterday at 11:14:18 pm
Richard Wright... Everton
That's it mate, ta.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
Yesterday at 11:23:36 pm
One other concern is that most shots on target are goals in recent weeks. I had this feeling with Mignolet for a while and I am starting to get it again.

I think Alisson's positioning wasn't ideal for the Wood goal, he was too close to his near post and should have been a bit further to his left in my opinion. Maybe a bit harsh but with better positioning it's possible that was savable. Decent finish from Wood but disappointed he scored from there.

Also odd that VVD who usually sets the offside line drops back while everyone else is 10 yards in front of him. Not sure who is to blame for that one. Players jumping out or VVD staying deep.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
Yesterday at 11:23:59 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 11:23:13 pm
Sylvester Stallone in Escape to Victory (Hatch ironically) thats how he got recaptured
Great penalty save though
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
Yesterday at 11:25:20 pm
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 11:22:17 pm
Im not sure about TNT (who the fuck are TNT anyway?) but thats been Skys direction for the last 3-4 years. The pundits have to either argue or guffaw with laughter in their analysis. It then gets uploaded with a clickbait title (theyre fond of HEATED).

Were at the stage now where they are more or less characters, complete with catchphrases. Neville and Carraghers high pitched debates, Micah Richards the clown, Roy thats his job Keane. Worst of all, they sometimes get random YouTubers on, which is where it devolves into utter brain rot.

The depressing thing is, I reckon you and I are in the minority.

Yeah its awful.. the only half decent coverage of the premier league is Amazon and they're stopping
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
Yesterday at 11:26:03 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:25:20 pm
Yeah its awful.. the only half decent coverage of the premier league is Amazon and they're stopping
And the best bit about it is you can turn them all off and listen to the crowd. Perfect.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
Yesterday at 11:28:10 pm
My goodness that was kind of a shit game. First half we were dreadful, worst I've seen us in a while. Blasting the ball all over the place.

Could easily have won in the 2nd half. looked like a scrimmage after the 80th minute. Forest looked pretty bad to be honest.

W.e I guess. Hopefully these guys get a good rest tonight and won't be so shaky next time out. Onto the next one.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
Yesterday at 11:28:28 pm
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 11:22:17 pm
Im not sure about TNT (who the fuck are TNT anyway?) but thats been Skys direction for the last 3-4 years. The pundits have to either argue or guffaw with laughter in their analysis. It then gets uploaded with a clickbait title (theyre fond of HEATED).

Were at the stage now where they are more or less characters, complete with catchphrases. Neville and Carraghers high pitched debates, Micah Richards the clown, Roy thats his job Keane. Worst of all, they sometimes get random YouTubers on, which is where it devolves into utter brain rot.

The depressing thing is, I reckon you and I are in the minority.

I turn the sound off.   Would love to have a live audio RAWK commentary.  I know you do a text one.

Plus that zombie song was doing my head in.  Is that a new thing?
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
Yesterday at 11:29:50 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 10:59:07 pm
Sub of the century that  ;D 

Its just not a dominant league this year people are knocking people off every weekend, we are not going to lose the league on 99 points, so people could possibly try and enjoy it a bit more. It is actually possible for good entertaining encouraging games of football to be played in which we dont get all 3 points. Something to noodle on maybe.

For me what came most out of this game in which their goalie stole a point for them in the last half hour was slots change of tactics and the balls he had to take konate off and put gravy at cb, how well it worked and what a really good coach we have. Thats the takeaway. At half time i was thinking we should go to a 3 or some such since they have no real interest in the final third. im not even sure what he did but he kind of turned gravy into a 3 1/2 in d and mid at the same time, generally packed the mid to avoid counters and long punts and just attacked from every angle. it was awesome as was the sub goal.  Put 2 guys on one assists the other 20 seconds later. Get in.

Got my entertainment value out of that one after quite a while of being pissed off at conceding after 8 mins.  ;D Every team will have a dip or 2, no worries.




   

Waded through 742 comments before finding this. Spot on. He took off a blunt, redundant centre half (Forest were not attacking anymore) who was a waste with the ball and replaced him with a superb intelligent ball player (Ryan). Secondly he took off Robertson who was quietly ineffective with the ball and completely ineffective with the dead ball and replaced him with our best dead ball crosser. Thirdly we gained a forward who is arguably our best finisher and goal hanger supreme. As well as giving us the equaliser the changes through Forest completely and we should have run out comfortable winners tonight.

Good man Arne .... Now, about the other 60 minutes ....
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
Yesterday at 11:32:30 pm
If people want to feel better they just need to look at the maximum points everyone else can get if they win every remaining game.

Arsenal 94
Newcastle 89
Chelsea 88
City 86

2 ppg from here gets us 83. I think only Arsenal have the potential to get more than that. Keep calm. You might say Arsenal can afford to drop a few and get more than 83 but a) thats a pessimistic estimate for our final total and b) they still have to come to us. If push came to shove theyre not winning at our place that late in the season. That was a one off.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
Yesterday at 11:37:23 pm
Take the point and move on. Its good for my mental health that our rivals all kindly drop points when we do. Some other thoughts:

Would love to start Jota at the 9 in all meaningful games but hell get injured again. Suspect the rotation will continue.

Tsimi needs to be the starter at left back.

I think the defensive brain farts will stop once Ibous up to speed. These early goals mean we have to expend so much more energy than a boring 2-0.

Agree Mo should have been subbed but Id have gone for Elliott there not Chiesa. Mo had some incredible positions on the right and didnt once beat his man. It was a game for Harvey to cut inside onto his left and stick it in the top corner.

Szobo is indeed the player we thought wed got.

Need to win against Brentford. Not a must win but our rivals are just waiting for us to put it out of reach so they can focus on top 4. Win the next 3 and I think its done. We absolutely cannot let the gap close too much as it becomes a lottery.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
Yesterday at 11:38:47 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:32:30 pm
If people want to feel better they just need to look at the maximum points everyone else can get if they win every remaining game.

Arsenal 94
Newcastle 89
Chelsea 88
City 86

2 ppg from here gets us 83. I think only Arsenal have the potential to get more than that. Keep calm. You might say Arsenal can afford to drop a few and get more than 83 but a) thats a pessimistic estimate for our final total and b) they still have to come to us. If push came to shove theyre not winning at our place that late in the season. That was a one off.

We have to guard about keep giving Arsenal opportunities though. If they win 3 or 4 out of their next 5 then is a good chance they are 1 or 2 behind.

We need to stop conceding goals at this rate.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
Yesterday at 11:43:51 pm
Shame we couldn't squeeze it in, but its always difficult when a team are defending for their lives. For 30mins after the goal we were superb but really the damage was done in the 1st half - we just can't give a team like that a goal as it then requires a monumental effort to win from there. The switching off at the back is starting to become a theme, we need to stamp that out. Really need Ibou fully match fit.

Think we nick this game 1 nil without that early goal, thats what our reasults earlier were built on.

Tgat said, a draw was always going to be a decent result but because it has followed the Utd game, it feels worse as we have now dropped 4 pts and given Arsenal a glimmer. Need to get back on track on Sat.

Hopefully Jota has proved his fitness and can start games now. He was sensational, deserved a second goal. Mo was off it but its understandable.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
Yesterday at 11:46:32 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:38:47 pm
We have to guard about keep giving Arsenal opportunities though. If they win 3 or 4 out of their next 5 then is a good chance they are 1 or 2 behind.

We need to stop conceding goals at this rate.

Fair. Thats why the United game was very annoying. That was a missed opportunity to put the foot down. Tonight less so. But a win on Saturday is definitely needed to settle things down.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
Yesterday at 11:46:48 pm
Tsimikas has to be first choice now. Robertson can't hack it physically anymore.

Feel like we walked into a trap. A couple of selections that stick out as the wrong ones, and then letting them score first time they got the ball (albeit, it was an extremely well-taken goal.)

Good recovery. Great blocks and saves to deny us.

Another draw.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
Today at 12:20:05 am
I came on here to get peoples views of the match. How our players performed, how the tactics worked out etc etc. But all I've read is you moaning bastards whine about punditry and T.V. coverage. Do you all really need to be so grumpy about absolutely everything?
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
Today at 12:21:21 am
Quote from: baffled on Yesterday at 11:46:48 pm
Tsimikas has to be first choice now. Robertson can't hack it physically anymore.

Feel like we walked into a trap. A couple of selections that stick out as the wrong ones, and then letting them score first time they got the ball (albeit, it was an extremely well-taken goal.)

Good recovery. Great blocks and saves to deny us.

Another draw.

Robbos legs are worn, and he needs to be managed. He's been running non stop for 7 years now at such a high quality, no rest either.

Kostas is fresh in comparison and we may benefit from a stint with him.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
Today at 12:30:48 am
Yea that was a fucking penalty if there has ever been one.

Forest under Nuno are like a cheap imitation or a tribute act of Liverpool under Rafa circa 2006-07, only with time wasting, fouling and long ball tactics of Stoke/Bolton. I don't mind their fans enjoying the night but pretty small time from the players who were waving and trying to get the stands involved every five minutes.

Good point, could've been three if the refereeing was any good.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
Today at 12:31:22 am
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 10:00:43 pm
You got that from the first half?
we weren't that bad in the first half, we played some decent stuff just unable to break them down but we totally controlled the whole game and second half we were superb.

I'm not a fan of XG but tonight it tells it's own story
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
Today at 12:39:04 am
Quote from: mattD on Today at 12:21:21 am
Robbos legs are worn, and he needs to be managed. He's been running non stop for 7 years now at such a high quality, no rest either.

Kostas is fresh in comparison and we may benefit from a stint with him.

I know you mean long term wear and tear but that was Robertson with over a week rest as well.  Slot is trying to manage his minutes to get the best out of him but he still isn't producing. 
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
Today at 12:40:24 am
Good result in the end even if it does feel like we deserved better, away from home against the second place team in the league is a decent point, but by fuck as Forest horrible, a game plan to have two blocks of 5 and play a long ball i would hate to have to watch that shite every week, sadly we need to replace Robbo he is making so many mistakes, and not sure Tsimi is the answer!  Trent feels like he seems to be pulling out of tackles maybe its just me, but its like he is desperately trying to not get touched so he is fit for Real (i know not likely but it is annoying).
Gravenberch for me is our best player this season and no matter what role he seems to excel in, Diaz sadly is back to old Diaz his form had vanished, yes he is not a no9 but i feel he wants out as he aint signing a new deal.

We need a LB - CDM - and possibly a no9  thats not including a spare CB, we are making this league alot harder than it needs to be and just one or two of those positions covered or atleast a decent backup and we can win the league.
Also i dont get why Harvey Elliot does not get games for me he is far superior to Jones in unlocking defences especially ones like forest.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
Today at 12:49:02 am
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 12:39:04 am
I know you mean long term wear and tear but that was Robertson with over a week rest as well.  Slot is trying to manage his minutes to get the best out of him but he still isn't producing. 

I think he's trying too hard. It's a bit like the drop off with Henderson, there's still a player in there but I think he's rushing decisions and has dropped off physically.

Make no mistake about it, think longer term we have issues over some real key areas especially with how these contracts are playing out too.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
Today at 12:53:35 am
We're gonna win the league. 
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
Today at 12:57:
Was annoyed at the first half display earlier and felt like we'd dropped 2 huge points.

Mellowed out a bit now and think it's a solid point gained. I feel like myself and a lot of others are forgetting we're not up against a cheating winning machine this season. We've been conditioned over the past 5 or 6 years in our battles with Abu Dhabi to treat every draw like a loss. This season feels a lot more like the days before they rocked up and squewed everything. Title probably ends up being won with a mid to high 80's points totals.

I'll be trying my best to just enjoy the ride from here on.

Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
« Reply #791 on: Today at 01:11:15 am »
Great result and well played .

We are just warming up for a spectacular run to the finish line.

I love what I see🙌🏾
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
« Reply #792 on: Today at 01:16:38 am »
Good point given how poor we were first half. Glad to see the boys play themselves back into form second half.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
« Reply #793 on: Today at 01:23:02 am »
Watching back the first goal it was like a series of errors from everyone it's unbelievable. VVD won the first header, then Diaz, Macca and Konate failed 3 consecutive contests before Forest kindly gave the ball to us. But then Konate headed the ball to an awkward area, then just ball watched Salah failing another 50/50, while Gravenberch slowly jogged forwards, having no idea that he had to cover the space Konate just left behind. Finally VVD could have salvaged the situation by playing Wood offside, but he inexplicably dropped back whilst not closing him at all. Disastrous defending really.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
« Reply #794 on: Today at 01:39:11 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:37:46 pm
The tits on TNT mentioned the "rivalry", it was 2 or 3 seasons when I wasn't even a teenager, rivalry my fucking arse.
We've never had a rivalry with them. We both competed for trophies for a few seasons then they fell away, never to return to such standards. They were little more than a short term irritant. Enough to get a "Forest Die" painted on the side of a house on Scottie Road, but that's about it. They need to concentrate on their squabble with Derby County instead of thinking they have a rivalry with the big club.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
« Reply #795 on: Today at 02:40:55 am »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Today at 12:53:35 am
We're gonna win the league. 

Mad that we've drawn 4 of our last 7 league games, and (depending on the Spurs/Arsenal game later) we haven't actually lost any ground.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
« Reply #796 on: Today at 03:41:35 am »
Another point towards #20.

Onwards.
