Take the point and move on. Its good for my mental health that our rivals all kindly drop points when we do. Some other thoughts:



Would love to start Jota at the 9 in all meaningful games but hell get injured again. Suspect the rotation will continue.



Tsimi needs to be the starter at left back.



I think the defensive brain farts will stop once Ibous up to speed. These early goals mean we have to expend so much more energy than a boring 2-0.



Agree Mo should have been subbed but Id have gone for Elliott there not Chiesa. Mo had some incredible positions on the right and didnt once beat his man. It was a game for Harvey to cut inside onto his left and stick it in the top corner.



Szobo is indeed the player we thought wed got.



Need to win against Brentford. Not a must win but our rivals are just waiting for us to put it out of reach so they can focus on top 4. Win the next 3 and I think its done. We absolutely cannot let the gap close too much as it becomes a lottery.