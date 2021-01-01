« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66  (Read 6521 times)

Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
« Reply #440 on: Today at 10:07:28 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 10:06:34 pm
Have you watched Spurs?

Yes, but what's the relevance? Both teams are playing poorly?
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
« Reply #441 on: Today at 10:07:28 pm »
Gravenberch is sublime
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
« Reply #442 on: Today at 10:07:30 pm »
We could really do with a last minute win. Team needs a big pick me up during the Jan/Feb games as the draws are draining - especially as most have felt like points dropped.

Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
« Reply #443 on: Today at 10:07:37 pm »
Obviously not ideal to have another draw, but at the end of the day, three of the top four dropped points today.

And silly as it sounds when we're talking about Forest, the important thing was not to lose today - if they'd done the double over us and closed the gap to two points, the narrative for the next few days would've been unbearable.

As it is, we're still unbeaten in the league until September, and the gap after tomorrow will be at worst four points with a game in hand.

Plus we put in a gritty performance in the second half that would've won us the game on another day - some poor final touches from Salah, some good saves from their keeper, a clearance off the line.

Man Utd is still the only truly disappointing result/performance where we've dropped points in our recent run - Newcastle was down to a fluke error, Fulham we were down to ten men, and today we could've comfortably beaten the most in form team in the league away.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
« Reply #444 on: Today at 10:07:42 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 10:04:54 pm
Amazing theres so much embarrassing shite posted to complain about given how were doing

It's really not that serious. Some of us are pissed we didn't capitalise on our lead, or played well enough to win the game. We're all however behind the team 100%.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
« Reply #445 on: Today at 10:07:43 pm »
The second half makes me much happier than after the United game. If we can keep playing like that we should be able to pull ourselves out of this little blip and back in track
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
« Reply #446 on: Today at 10:07:44 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 10:05:47 pm
Robertson has become oddly clumsy. As if hes overcompensating for a loss of sharpness and making daft errors.

Yeah I think maybe playing in his own head a little.

I am not convinced he has been fully fit since last season. Carried an injury into the Euros, not a proper pre-season and struggled with injuries and form this season too. Think its just a perfect storm.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
« Reply #447 on: Today at 10:07:44 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:05:23 pm
That's because they were being allowed to Mons. Yates was grabbing hold of our players consistently in front of both linesmen and neither put their flag up when it was quite clear they had fouled our players.
Even allowing for Kavanagh and his crew, I just felt we could have shown more aggression. In some cases, we lost duels before they even happened.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
« Reply #448 on: Today at 10:07:47 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:00:49 pm
Really? Isn't this like 4 draws and 3 wins in the last 7 or something. I'm not sure that's ever been quite good enough for those wanting to win the title.

It was for "The Invincibles" (who drew 13 games)
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
« Reply #449 on: Today at 10:07:51 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 10:05:50 pm
When is this last minute winner under Slot going to come!? Was convinced it was coming there to be honest - we certainly had the chances.

Big improvement second half but wasteful ultimately. Not sure its great we keep needing them but another positive HT from Slot and he was brave chasing that equaliser with the Konate sub.

I do think we miss a central midfielder who can pick the game up and really drive us on - legs, powerful but direct and not afraid to take people on. That would be an interesting profile for us to target imo.

Not great, but Im happy with the rescued point and if anyone was winning that, we were. But need to get back to winning ways asap. Brentford arent that well drilled but present their own challenges. Think we will fare a bit better there to be honest if we can carry that second half form into the game.

7 clear with a game in hand - still in a great position. Arsenal expected to win tomorrow but this is in our own hands. 6 from our next 2 games please.

7 clear if Arsenal but no game in hand.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
« Reply #450 on: Today at 10:07:56 pm »
Its a draw away from home against a horrible team, it wont be the last. What? Where we going to go on a winning streak right till the end of the season? Weve had a tough spell but these results can happen at anytime. I remember the days that a champion getting a point away from home was still a result.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
« Reply #451 on: Today at 10:08:00 pm »
Quote from: AllyouneedisRush on Today at 10:07:02 pm
Spurs are getting something tomorrow.... I can feel it..




Yeah, probably battered.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
« Reply #452 on: Today at 10:08:05 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 10:06:58 pm

Bro Arsenal have like the worst fixture list you can have for the second half of the season 😂😂😂😂

They have a decent fixture list.

We just don't need to give them a sniff.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
« Reply #453 on: Today at 10:08:05 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:58:40 pm
Diaz getting booked for next to nothing after being wrestled all game.  ::)


That's that shithead Kavanagh for you. He should be nowhere near reffing our games
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
« Reply #454 on: Today at 10:08:08 pm »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 10:05:33 pm
Im sick of conceding first in games. Cant believe we actually did something from a corner for once. The followed it up with another shit corner.

A frustrating result. Worried for this teams workload. Some of them could really do with a rest. This league is there for the taking if we can find rhythm soon.

When was the last time we scored from a Robertson corner? I think he takes 75% of them aswell.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
« Reply #455 on: Today at 10:08:14 pm »
Quote from: AllyouneedisRush on Today at 10:07:02 pm
Spurs are getting something tomorrow.... I can feel it..




Its Spurs. You can never rely on them, although they do have the odd good display now & again.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
« Reply #456 on: Today at 10:08:40 pm »
Horrific for 60 minutes, excellent for 30 after we'd equalised. Slot could sense the hesitancy in Forest to chase a 2nd goal and kill off the game, and the attacking sub was an inspired one. Allowed us to stamp our authority on the game, and if not for yet another goalkeeper transforming into prime Yashin, we'd have won it.

Just wish he'd had the balls to sub off Salah, who was genuinely woeful today. Sometimes you gotta admit when your world class player is having an off day.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
« Reply #457 on: Today at 10:08:43 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 10:03:39 pm
Subs really changed the game.  Did enough to win
Teams seems have a very hot finish spell vs Liverpool right now. Giving up .39 Xg(Wood was .25) and scoring is like really good overall defense.

Someone posted in the HT thread about how Slot was being found tactically or something.
 
Checks notes, goal comes 22 second after making a tactical change.

Ouch.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
« Reply #458 on: Today at 10:08:49 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 10:06:58 pm

Bro Arsenal have like the worst fixture list you can have for the second half of the season 😂😂😂😂
They really don't.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
« Reply #459 on: Today at 10:08:51 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:07:44 pm
Even allowing for Kavanagh and his crew, I just felt we could have shown more aggression. In some cases, we lost duels before they even happened.

We did in the second half we began winning duels we weren't winning in the first half. I agree we need to be doing it from the start though.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
« Reply #460 on: Today at 10:08:56 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 10:06:46 pm
7 games isnt enough to gauge a sides title chances

Sorry to be clear I think we've got a great chance of the title. Massive favourites from here. But our form needs to pickup, you can't be drawing this many games.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
« Reply #461 on: Today at 10:08:57 pm »
Forest were shot in the last 20 mins. Shame we couldn't capitalise but that's how it goes. When you are chasing the ball for 70 mins it's going to tire you out. We need to focus on the first 30mins, and stop teams scoring.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
« Reply #462 on: Today at 10:09:04 pm »
Kavanaugh is a disgrace by the way. Those two advantages in the first half, coupled with the clear yellows he missed just awful refereeing. Completely played it to the occasion.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
« Reply #463 on: Today at 10:09:27 pm »
Master stroke from Slot with the subs.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
« Reply #464 on: Today at 10:09:39 pm »
Quote from: samifan on Today at 10:05:29 pm
Only thing that might derail this title run is a lack of physicality in these matches,gutsy performance by the team but Mc allister got bossed again same as as Anfield. Kostas & Jota brilliant impact. Bradley would have relished that tonight if given minutes.,

I do think we need a bit more defensively. Trent/Salah on the right leaves us vulnerable on the counter (has for last few seasons) and Robbo is just not good enough anymore. We can be vulnerable aerially as well in duals. Teams are just knocking it long and hoping.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
« Reply #465 on: Today at 10:09:45 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 10:09:04 pm
Kavanaugh is a disgrace by the way. Those two advantages in the first half, coupled with the clear yellows he missed just awful refereeing. Completely played it to the occasion.

Probably been on the group chat with Coote.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
« Reply #466 on: Today at 10:09:47 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 10:05:50 pm


7 clear with a game in hand

7 clear of Arsenal having played the same amount of games.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
« Reply #467 on: Today at 10:09:48 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 10:07:25 pm
Result is absolutely fine in isolation, but our overall form is indicative of a wobble. Seven points clear of Arsenal, even with our wobble, is a great position to be in though. It isn't a Man City style season, so wobbles are allowed, we'd all feel better with a win against Brentford though.

Unbeaten away, its was a howler from Kelleher that cost us at Saudi, should have beaten the Mancs and battered fuck out of Forest for 40 mins and only luck and a keeper playing the game of his life kept the score at 1-1. I'll take that kind of wobble.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
« Reply #468 on: Today at 10:09:49 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 10:07:42 pm
It's really not that serious.
Its not serious yet folk seem intent on moaning loads.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
« Reply #469 on: Today at 10:09:53 pm »
Quote from: Jamesy on Today at 10:08:43 pm
Someone posted in the HT thread about how Slot was being found tactically or something.
 
Checks notes, goal comes 22 second after making a tactical change.

Ouch.

The sub to take off Konate was a fantastic decision.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
« Reply #470 on: Today at 10:10:09 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:08:05 pm
They have a decent fixture list.

We just don't need to give them a sniff.

Wolves away, City, forest away, City away, Everton away,

Anfield away where they are required to give us 3 points.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
« Reply #471 on: Today at 10:10:10 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:08:56 pm
Sorry to be clear I think we've got a great chance of the title. Massive favourites from here. But our form needs to pickup, you can't be drawing this many games.

Weve not drawn that many games and it only matters when you look at the table
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
« Reply #472 on: Today at 10:10:15 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 10:09:45 pm
Probably been on the group chat with Coote.

Well, he does support Man Utd
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
« Reply #473 on: Today at 10:10:15 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 10:09:04 pm
Kavanaugh is a disgrace by the way. Those two advantages in the first half, coupled with the clear yellows he missed just awful refereeing. Completely played it to the occasion.
Exactly, horrific performance.

Saw the rowdy home fans and essentially decided to give them leeway in turning it into a scrap.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
« Reply #474 on: Today at 10:10:17 pm »
I will say though, that was a really enjoyable game to watch for a neutral. At half time I was thinking that it would be so difficult for us to score and I could see Forest getting another chance. Overall, considering the other results, I'm not as gutted with a point.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
« Reply #475 on: Today at 10:10:25 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:08:51 pm
We did in the second half we began winning duels we weren't winning in the first half. I agree we need to be doing it from the start though.
Yes, we were noticeably more aggressive after the goal. Going forward, we need more intensity in that aspect from the off.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
« Reply #476 on: Today at 10:10:35 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:00:49 pm
Really? Isn't this like 4 draws and 3 wins in the last 7 or something. I'm not sure that's ever been quite good enough for those wanting to win the title.

It's all relative though isn't it? Who else is in good enough form to win the league? Our closest challenger, aside from Forest, have essentially the same record in that period but without the advantage of a 7 point gap.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
« Reply #477 on: Today at 10:10:41 pm »
Quote from: Ste08 on Today at 10:04:31 pm
You have to be on it from minute 1. We seem to have gone back to the terrible habit of last season of conceding 1st. We need to get back to the business of keeping clean sheets.

On paper its not a bad result providing we beat Brentford.

This.Frustrates the hell out of me when we concede in the first few minutes,i'm sure it's been talked about a million times by the coaching team but still.

The points lost sting a bit but we fought hard and were very good in the 2nd half i think,just hope we could be on it from the start.

Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
« Reply #478 on: Today at 10:10:41 pm »

Keeps the status quo with regards points difference to Chelsea, Nottm Forest and Man City.
And Spurs might help keep likewise with Arsenal.
Second half performance very encouraging. Jota so sharp, unlucky not to score 3.
Forest offered absolutely nothing in the second half, just hoofed every clearance.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
« Reply #479 on: Today at 10:10:42 pm »
Jota should have had a hat trick.
