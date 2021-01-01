Obviously not ideal to have another draw, but at the end of the day, three of the top four dropped points today.



And silly as it sounds when we're talking about Forest, the important thing was not to lose today - if they'd done the double over us and closed the gap to two points, the narrative for the next few days would've been unbearable.



As it is, we're still unbeaten in the league until September, and the gap after tomorrow will be at worst four points with a game in hand.



Plus we put in a gritty performance in the second half that would've won us the game on another day - some poor final touches from Salah, some good saves from their keeper, a clearance off the line.



Man Utd is still the only truly disappointing result/performance where we've dropped points in our recent run - Newcastle was down to a fluke error, Fulham we were down to ten men, and today we could've comfortably beaten the most in form team in the league away.