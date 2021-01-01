« previous next »
Offline GreekScouser

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #1160 on: Yesterday at 09:59:09 pm »
Huge that, gets them within four points of the top half again
Offline Hymer Red

  • With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #1161 on: Yesterday at 10:00:19 pm »
Another good laugh from the Mancs absolute shite for 80 mins then gifted a win by Saints to keep their hype going Corner Turned They are back etc etc
Offline eyescream

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #1162 on: Yesterday at 10:00:31 pm »
They are celebratind as if they won the Champions League, not against the last in the table.
It's the first hat-trick for Will Smith.
Offline jillc

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #1163 on: Yesterday at 10:00:34 pm »
Why is everyone going off on one about Southampton? Have a look at the squad they have, one look should tell you they were never going to win this game.
Online 4pool

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #1164 on: Yesterday at 10:00:55 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 09:46:31 pm
Soton to get the winner in the 92nd minute

Did not age well...  :lmao
Offline Illmatic

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #1165 on: Yesterday at 10:01:28 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on Yesterday at 09:57:30 pm
Lucky manager that Amorin. Should have lost that tonight.

This win will paper over some cracks but the basic fundamentals are still poor and unless he brings in like 10 players in the next few windows it difficult to see how he succeeds there.
Offline Peabee

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #1166 on: Yesterday at 10:02:06 pm »
United are awful.
Online Hazell

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #1167 on: Yesterday at 10:02:39 pm »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Yesterday at 09:59:09 pm
Huge that, gets them within four points of the top half again

;D
Offline whtwht

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #1168 on: Yesterday at 10:05:54 pm »
Have they leapt over us in the form table now?
Offline HeartAndSoul

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #1169 on: Yesterday at 10:05:59 pm »
Proper papered over the cracks performance that. Excellent keep the hype going
Online StL-Dono

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #1170 on: Yesterday at 10:07:01 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:00:34 pm
Why is everyone going off on one about Southampton? Have a look at the squad they have, one look should tell you they were never going to win this game.

And yet, them dominated the match for the first 60 minutes.  Would not have been out of order for them to be 0-3 up at the half. 

Took a fluke bounceback to get ManU on the scoreboard even. 
Offline jillc

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #1171 on: Yesterday at 10:12:34 pm »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Yesterday at 10:07:01 pm
And yet, them dominated the match for the first 60 minutes.  Would not have been out of order for them to be 0-3 up at the half. 

Took a fluke bounceback to get ManU on the scoreboard even.

The problem is always the quality of the subs though. Even a bad United team will have better subs than Southampton, which is why people should not be so surprised. It's not as if the rest of the game didn't show up how average United are still.
Offline FOOT

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #1172 on: Yesterday at 10:13:21 pm »
Christ, who thought getting Scholes to interview him was a good idea 🤷‍♂️
Offline Bob Harris

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #1173 on: Yesterday at 10:13:41 pm »
Simon Stone has his undies on his head now writing tomorrow's article.
The comeback kings

Diallo is the new pele
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #1174 on: Yesterday at 10:14:22 pm »
Quote from: whtwht on Yesterday at 10:05:54 pm
Have they leapt over us in the form table now?

In the last one game yes.

Saw a comment earlier that we havent won a league game since Amorim did a job on usone whole game ago! :D
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #1175 on: Yesterday at 10:20:37 pm »
Quote from: eyescream on Yesterday at 10:00:31 pm
They are celebratind as if they won the Champions League, not against the last in the table.
It's the first hat-trick for Will Smith.

Fresh Prince of Snake Mountain?
Offline Kalito

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #1176 on: Yesterday at 10:21:47 pm »
Quote from: whtwht on Yesterday at 10:05:54 pm
Have they leapt over us in the form table now?
Of course not  ;D not sure if you're joking ...
Offline whtwht

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #1177 on: Yesterday at 10:26:12 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 10:21:47 pm
Of course not  ;D not sure if you're joking ...

Tongue firmly in cheek
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #1178 on: Yesterday at 10:31:09 pm »
Apart from a chiesa goal against Stanley, 2025 can get in the bin so far for footy.
Offline 1892tillforever

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #1179 on: Yesterday at 10:38:25 pm »
Brighton will wreck United unless Rimmer reverts to the tried and trusted two banks of 5. If they try to play football, they'll get murdered.
Offline Kalito

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #1180 on: Yesterday at 10:54:30 pm »
Offline amir87

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #1181 on: Yesterday at 11:58:52 pm »
Quote from: FOOT on Yesterday at 10:13:21 pm
Christ, who thought getting Scholes to interview him was a good idea 🤷‍♂️

You not a fan then? Thought you and Scholes were very close, Foot.
Offline Peabee

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #1182 on: Today at 12:21:20 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:58:52 pm
You not a fan then? Thought you and Scholes were very close, Foot.

 ;D

Offline telekon

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #1183 on: Today at 01:10:15 am »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:12:34 pm
The problem is always the quality of the subs though. Even a bad United team will have better subs than Southampton, which is why people should not be so surprised. It's not as if the rest of the game didn't show up how average United are still.

Yeah? I'd take Armstrong over Antony.

But I get your point. Even with this state of profligacy they are bound to have a half decent squad with the amount of money they have spent.

I found it a hilarious watch though. They are so incredibly poor. My favourite part was watching Leny Yoro - the alleged second coming of jesus centre back - being found out looking like a lost little kid.  ;D 62m-70m  :lmao
Online Giono

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #1184 on: Today at 02:07:39 am »
Quote from: eyescream on Yesterday at 10:00:31 pm
They are celebratind as if they won the Champions League, not against the last in the table.
It's the first hat-trick for Will Smith.

Southampton was unlucky not to be 2 up in the first half...and Manu are celebrating like a CL final. Jeeezus.
