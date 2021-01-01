« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January

jacobs chains

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
Reply #1040 on: Today at 09:27:44 pm
Congrats to Rimmer, they're even worse than I thought they are.
the_red_pill

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
Reply #1041 on: Today at 09:28:10 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:21:35 pm
Imagine being an £80M player, and your career peaked at Newport!
They're forever going to rub the fact he scored against us in an FA Cup match ... which they won in the end, in our faces. :'(

That's what angers me the most about last season's performances against his pathetic lot.
Peabee

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
Reply #1042 on: Today at 09:28:33 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:27:00 pm
What about people with a rat phobia?

They're screwed. Off the pitch and on the pitch. Even in the Directors Box.
gazzalfc

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
Reply #1043 on: Today at 09:28:47 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:27:00 pm
What about people with a rat phobia?

Gary Neville only goes when Sky are showing the game. This one is on TNT so they'll be ok tonight
Son of Spion

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
Reply #1044 on: Today at 09:29:17 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:27:00 pm
What about people with a rat phobia?
And Aquaphobia. Those waterfalls can be terrifying.
DHRED

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
Reply #1045 on: Today at 09:29:44 pm
If they come back and win this, it will be talked about as the turning point of Amorims united career, theyll make a DVD about it
Terry de Niro

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
Reply #1046 on: Today at 09:29:49 pm
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 09:26:33 pm
And we dropped our level as well I'd say.


You're a happy little chap, aren't you?
Peabee

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
Reply #1047 on: Today at 09:30:21 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 09:29:49 pm
You're a happy little chap, aren't you?

I had a quick scan of previous posts, and mostly slagging us off...
Terry de Niro

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
Reply #1048 on: Today at 09:31:29 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:30:21 pm
I had a quick scan of previous posts, and mostly slagging us off...
Same here and yes.
smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
Reply #1049 on: Today at 09:33:30 pm
Yoro has been absolutely terrible.
Yosser0_0

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
Reply #1050 on: Today at 09:34:01 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 09:29:49 pm
You're a happy little chap, aren't you?

Not even glass half empty - its glass smashed!  ;D
exiledintheUSA

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
Reply #1051 on: Today at 09:35:04 pm
These are currently on course for 41 points.  It should be enough for them to stay in the league....... would be great in the likes of Wolves and or Leicester could start getting some wins. :D
Terry de Niro

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
Reply #1052 on: Today at 09:35:10 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 09:34:01 pm
Not even glass half empty - its glass smashed! 
;D
LFCEmpire

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
Reply #1053 on: Today at 09:35:36 pm
Anthony being paid big bucks for playing football is offensive.
Hymer Red

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
Reply #1054 on: Today at 09:35:49 pm
Have the mancs sneaked Bergvall on in a Collyer shirt?
exiledintheUSA

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
Reply #1055 on: Today at 09:36:02 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 09:33:30 pm
Yoro has been absolutely terrible.

Can't see Amorin taking him off though, he knows the rats will boo him.
San Diego Red

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
Reply #1056 on: Today at 09:36:06 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 09:33:30 pm
Yoro has been absolutely terrible.
Yeah he has....although to be fair that Southampton winger has played well. Has he been decent all season? I haven't watched too many of their games.
Peabee

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
Reply #1057 on: Today at 09:36:12 pm
Quote from: LFCEmpire on Today at 09:35:36 pm
Anthony being paid big bucks for playing football is offensive.

I think he'd be a good ballroom dancer.
the_red_pill

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
Reply #1058 on: Today at 09:36:34 pm
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 09:35:04 pm
These are currently on course for 41 points.  It should be enough for them to stay in the league....... would be great in the likes of Wolves and or Leicester could start getting some wins. :D
Hope they get a points deduction from out of thin air. ;D
Elzar

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
Reply #1059 on: Today at 09:36:40 pm
That looked a mile out of play
Baby Huey

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
Reply #1060 on: Today at 09:36:41 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 09:28:10 pm
They're forever going to rub the fact he scored against us in an FA Cup match ... which they won in the end, in our faces. :'(

That's what angers me the most about last season's performances against his pathetic lot.
Who cares what Red Manc fans think?
RyanBabel19

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
Reply #1061 on: Today at 09:36:44 pm
That Antony miss is one of the worst ive ever seen :lmao
Terry de Niro

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
Reply #1062 on: Today at 09:36:46 pm
Quote from: LFCEmpire on Today at 09:35:36 pm
Anthony being paid big bucks for playing football is offensive.
Antony impersonating a footballer is even more offensive.
gazzalfc

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
Reply #1063 on: Today at 09:36:47 pm
They really need Hawkeye for corners
smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
Reply #1064 on: Today at 09:37:05 pm
That was never out :D
Yosser0_0

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
Reply #1065 on: Today at 09:37:45 pm
Didn't Saints give us a good game away? I didn't see it as I was playing golf in Portugal at the time. Was playing with a Bitter and a Manc and was giving them score updates. They were made up when it was 2-1 but fuming when it went to 3-2 at the end.
 ;D
