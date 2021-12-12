

and that is a far better reply than bedwetters - Brentford have pretty good at home this year, I think ?



They had the best home record in the league up until mid December. But their wins were mainly against the bottom sides (they did beat Newcastle early on the season, and also Bournemouth I think).Last 3 home games theyve lost 2-0 to Forest, 3-1 to Arsenal and drawn 2-2 with City. Tells you theyre beatable but the City game is a warning that they always put up a fight.They have also conceded in every home game. Shipped 3 to Wolves and Ipswich, as well as Arsenal. And conceded 2 to Forest, City, Bournemouth aperson that I find irritatingst others.Basically we should be troubling them and we will get chances. But theyre always dangerous with the pace and movement they have up front. If I was a vetoing man Id say 3-1 to us.