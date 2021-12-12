« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January  (Read 13763 times)

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,928
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #800 on: Today at 02:44:46 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 02:41:46 pm
Bunk beds!  I have a fully furnished granny-flat, like a proper grown-up.

 :D

I hope you have laminated flooring.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Kennys Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,618
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #801 on: Today at 02:53:58 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:39:00 pm
Every away game has the potential to be tricky. Of the remaining ones this is probably at the lower end of the scale. I can see why some are anxious but I dont think the game 2 years ago where we started Fabinho and Henderson will have too much bearing on this one.


and that is a far better reply than bedwetters - Brentford have pretty good at home this year, I think ?
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,928
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #802 on: Today at 02:55:49 pm »
Quote from: Kennys Jacket on Today at 02:53:58 pm

and that is a far better reply than bedwetters - Brentford have pretty good at home this year, I think ?

I would say stop them scoring in the first few minutes and youre ok. But they came from 2 behind against City, which although City have been shite, probably gives them some confidence.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Crosby Nick

  • Smells like a wet dog in work. He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 118,309
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #803 on: Today at 02:58:05 pm »
Quote from: Kennys Jacket on Today at 02:53:58 pm

and that is a far better reply than bedwetters - Brentford have pretty good at home this year, I think ?

They had the best home record in the league up until mid December. But their wins were mainly against the bottom sides (they did beat Newcastle early on the season, and also Bournemouth I think).

Last 3 home games theyve lost 2-0 to Forest, 3-1 to Arsenal and drawn 2-2 with City. Tells you theyre beatable but the City game is a warning that they always put up a fight.

They have also conceded in every home game. Shipped 3 to Wolves and Ipswich, as well as Arsenal. And conceded 2 to Forest, City, Bournemouth aperson that I find irritatingst others.

Basically we should be troubling them and we will get chances. But theyre always dangerous with the pace and movement they have up front. If I was a vetoing man Id say 3-1 to us.
Logged

Online Kennys Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,618
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #804 on: Today at 03:22:02 pm »
Hopefully we are playing them at a  good time
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,349
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #805 on: Today at 03:28:38 pm »
No bedwetting, just a severe case of PTSD for most of us.
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,906
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #806 on: Today at 07:13:48 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 03:28:38 pm
No bedwetting, just a severe case of PTSD for most of us.


I pissed me keks today

Cold mind
Logged
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,004
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #807 on: Today at 07:16:03 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 03:28:38 pm
No bedwetting, just a severe case of PTSD for most of us.


Be thankful you support a team that has a chance of winning stuff. You could be an Evertonian.
Logged

Online Barneylfc

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,229
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #808 on: Today at 07:17:10 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:58:05 pm
They had the best home record in the league up until mid December. But their wins were mainly against the bottom sides (they did beat Newcastle early on the season, and also Bournemouth I think).

Last 3 home games theyve lost 2-0 to Forest, 3-1 to Arsenal and drawn 2-2 with City. Tells you theyre beatable but the City game is a warning that they always put up a fight.

They have also conceded in every home game. Shipped 3 to Wolves and Ipswich, as well as Arsenal. And conceded 2 to Forest, City, Bournemouth aperson that I find irritatingst others.

Basically we should be troubling them and we will get chances. But theyre always dangerous with the pace and movement they have up front. If I was a vetoing man Id say 3-1 to us.

That autocorrect could do with being fixed  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online duvva

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,764
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #809 on: Today at 07:49:58 pm »
Not the most thrilling match Ive ever watched this Ipswich-Brighton game

Switched over from Heartbeat for this
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,867
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #810 on: Today at 07:50:17 pm »
Be nice to see Man U return to being shite now they have to force the game 0-1 Saints, Dibling to get a late winner.
Logged

Online exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,127
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #811 on: Today at 07:51:53 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 07:50:17 pm
Be nice to see Man U return to being shite now they have to force the game 0-1 Saints, Dibling to get a late winner.

Who wheels away holding up 6 fingers.....
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,068
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #812 on: Today at 07:54:49 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 07:49:58 pm
Switched over from Heartbeat for this

Good man.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,928
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #813 on: Today at 07:56:21 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 07:51:53 pm
Who wheels away holding up 6 fingers.....
Didn't know Dibling was a Manc.

United will win easily and they'll officially be back having finally won a fucking game.
Logged

Online duvva

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,764
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #814 on: Today at 07:57:48 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:54:49 pm
Good man.
David Essex was first starring an all
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Up
« previous next »
 