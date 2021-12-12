Arsenal having the capability to go on a run like they did last season is largely irrelevant, but we just need some basic best practices to secure the title. I mean all of those below are common sense:



- Avoid conceding first so frequently.

- Go out and win in sketchy away grounds like Brentford, Bournemouth, Fulham, Brighton (yes, tricky games, but a team in a title race wins those, we'd like 12/12 from these 4 away grounds at least....we'll see about Everton/Chelsea/City/Villa, but if Bournemouth and Fulham can go to S.Bridge and win/almost win, there is no reason we can't either.)

- Don't lose H2H to Arsenal at home (ideally we should win as we haven't beaten the c*nts since 2022 in the league)



We follow the 3 above, and 99% we're champions. And we better start this on Saturday. You don't want Arsenal having cut the lead by early March when their run of hard-ish games is over and they'll have their best player back. Time to put the foot on the gas and demoralize them especially since their fixtures are kinder-looking than ours.



Big one on Saturday. Both teams have tricky fixtures, but both fixtures teams in a title race are expected to win. Our mood can be more jolly by 19:30 Sat evening.



