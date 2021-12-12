« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
Reply #760 on: Yesterday at 11:49:06 pm
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 11:41:03 pm
Weve Elliot and Cheisa that in mind now need to be used more. Nunez needs to find some form from somewhere.

We have the players. Maybe, a left back is required but we dont have to go crazy in the market.

Those two are only options if Slot uses them though. Maybe they are not being used because Slot isnt a fan? We could bring in players to replace them.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
Reply #761 on: Today at 12:06:21 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:49:06 pm
Those two are only options if Slot uses them though. Maybe they are not being used because Slot isnt a fan? We could bring in players to replace them.
Or because both are coming back from injuries?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
Reply #762 on: Today at 12:07:33 am
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:06:21 am
Or because both are coming back from injuries?
Correct.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
Reply #763 on: Today at 12:08:45 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:49:06 pm
Those two are only options if Slot uses them though. Maybe they are not being used because Slot isnt a fan? We could bring in players to replace them.

Correct. His title is "Head Coach" apparently. Klopp was "Herr Coach", but Slot is bald, hence the change.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
Reply #764 on: Today at 12:12:31 am

Dont need a forward now (we will if Mo goes in the summer) but we do need a left back and a 6. Grav is great but were f*cked if he gets injured as were already relying on Curtis to cover Mac and Szobo. Yes we have Endo and Elliott but its clear the manager doesnt trust them. Need to be able to rotate between them a bit more or they are going to wear down like they did last year.

The contracts impasse on top of this makes me less confident will be proactive in the market. Will be incredibly galling if Arsenal waltz in and get Zubimendi.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
Reply #765 on: Today at 12:16:30 am
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:08:45 am
Correct. His title is "Head Coach" apparently. Klopp was "Herr Coach", but Slot is bald, hence the change.

 :lmao
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
Reply #766 on: Today at 12:17:01 am
Has this thread suddenly turned into the transfer piss yer pants thread?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
Reply #767 on: Today at 12:26:06 am
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 12:16:30 am
:lmao

 ;D

Thanks, I was quite proud of that one. If you throw enough shit at the wall etc...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
Reply #768 on: Today at 01:45:48 am
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:26:06 am
;D

Thanks, I was quite proud of that one. If you throw enough shit at the wall etc...

You end up with plaster?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
Reply #769 on: Today at 02:03:48 am
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 01:45:48 am
You end up with plaster?

It smells like Everton's new ground.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
Reply #770 on: Today at 02:53:26 am
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 09:56:42 pm
Maybe take a deep breath, grow some balls/a fanny, and be more positive :)

Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 09:56:43 pm
GRF meet Fromola, Fromola meet GRF

Fucksake  ;D

Quote from: Kennys Jacket on Yesterday at 10:01:48 pm


Thank you i needed that  ;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
Reply #771 on: Today at 08:06:24 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:49:06 pm
Those two are only options if Slot uses them though. Maybe they are not being used because Slot isnt a fan? We could bring in players to replace them.

We brought one of them players in the summer and the other has been injured. We have  Endo also.

Slot has said enough times he rates our squad.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
Reply #772 on: Today at 08:11:57 am
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 08:06:24 am
We brought one of them players in the summer and the other has been injured. We have  Endo also.

Slot has said enough times he rates our squad.

It is a really good squad, I do want to see those players used more. Elliott has been back since end of November, start of December?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
Reply #773 on: Today at 08:24:27 am
Quote from: danm77 on Yesterday at 10:10:18 pm
You cant say theyre irrelevant when the gap is only 4 points as things stand (yes I know we have a game in hand, but no guarantee well win that, plus so many games in the season still to play.

I think Arsenal will drop more points but we cant write them off.

Of course we cant write them off. Because if we dont do our job well enough theyll be right there. But we should be winning enough points between now and the end of the season to force Arsenal into something theyve not looked capable of doing all season.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
Reply #774 on: Today at 10:42:14 am
No need to overthink it. It's up to us to win our games really, if we do that consistently then they'll beat themselves. They are just not that good this season.

Honestly, just can't be arsed with predictions with around half of the season left. Generally, if a team wins a game or two (like Chelsea), they are winning every game. If they lose/draw, then they are expected to lose or draw more.

Arsenal were expected to drop points mainly because of a lack of "rest", no? LOL. It's an unpredictable game, just do our thing and go with the flow.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
Reply #775 on: Today at 11:07:04 am
Arsenal having the capability to go on a run like they did last season is largely irrelevant, but we just need some basic best practices to secure the title. I mean all of those below are common sense:

- Avoid conceding first so frequently.
- Go out and win in sketchy away grounds like Brentford, Bournemouth, Fulham, Brighton (yes, tricky games, but a team in a title race wins those, we'd like 12/12 from these 4 away grounds at least....we'll see about Everton/Chelsea/City/Villa, but if Bournemouth and Fulham can go to S.Bridge and win/almost win, there is no reason we can't either.)
- Don't lose H2H to Arsenal at home (ideally we should win as we haven't beaten the c*nts since 2022 in the league)

We follow the 3 above, and 99% we're champions. And we better start this on Saturday. You don't want Arsenal having cut the lead by early March when their run of hard-ish games is over and they'll have their best player back. Time to put the foot on the gas and demoralize them especially since their fixtures are kinder-looking than ours.

Big one on Saturday. Both teams have tricky fixtures, but both fixtures teams in a title race are expected to win. Our mood can be more jolly by 19:30 Sat evening.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
Reply #776 on: Today at 11:08:55 am
Brentford away is actually one of our easiest away games left this season. If we're honestly bricking it over Brentford Away, then we may as well pack it in.

Arsenal was there 2 weeks ago and the game was won and turned into a training games after 60 mins. We should be absolutely dispatching them. Must win and we will win.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
Reply #777 on: Today at 11:14:03 am
Quote from: downtown on Today at 11:08:55 am
Brentford away is actually one of our easiest away games left this season. If we're honestly bricking it over Brentford Away, then we may as well pack it in.

Arsenal was there 2 weeks ago and the game was won and turned into a training games after 60 mins. We should be absolutely dispatching them. Must win and we will win.

Yeah, their home firm has dropped off as their fixtures have got tougher - hardly a surprise. They can, and probably will score but they are very lowly to concede too. If were ruthless we should have far too much.

No PL away game is easy but agree its one we should be winning.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
Reply #778 on: Today at 11:21:48 am
Quote from: downtown on Today at 11:07:04 am
Arsenal having the capability to go on a run like they did last season is largely irrelevant, but we just need some basic best practices to secure the title. I mean all of those below are common sense:

- Avoid conceding first so frequently.
- Go out and win in sketchy away grounds like Brentford, Bournemouth, Fulham, Brighton (yes, tricky games, but a team in a title race wins those, we'd like 12/12 from these 4 away grounds at least....we'll see about Everton/Chelsea/City/Villa, but if Bournemouth and Fulham can go to S.Bridge and win/almost win, there is no reason we can't either.)
- Don't lose H2H to Arsenal at home (ideally we should win as we haven't beaten the c*nts since 2022 in the league)

We follow the 3 above, and 99% we're champions. And we better start this on Saturday. You don't want Arsenal having cut the lead by early March when their run of hard-ish games is over and they'll have their best player back. Time to put the foot on the gas and demoralize them especially since their fixtures are kinder-looking than ours.

Big one on Saturday. Both teams have tricky fixtures, but both fixtures teams in a title race are expected to win. Our mood can be more jolly by 19:30 Sat evening.
Not predicting the remaining games but generally H2Hs are vital and are must wins if a team is serious. Draws are not good enough and would be a missed opportunity. United under Fergie used to win those games.

Slapping the closest team would be a huge psychological blow for them. It's not just 3 points.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
Reply #779 on: Today at 11:24:17 am
Still cant get over 08/09 - we won all 4 games against United and Chelsea and it wasnt enough.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
Reply #780 on: Today at 11:26:50 am
Still cant get over 08/09 - we won all 4 games against United and Chelsea and it wasnt enough.
Beating United 4-1 dented their momentum. Remember them losing their next game and almost dropping points to Villa at home. If Macheda didn't step up, we would have been top.

It clearly had an impact. In the context of the season, we have to be relishing games like that (all things being equal) because they are opportunities to lau down a marker and let the other team know that we're better than them.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
Reply #781 on: Today at 11:39:25 am
Beating United 4-1 dented their momentum. Remember them losing their next game and almost dropping points to Villa at home. If Macheda didn't step up, we would have been top.

It clearly had an impact. In the context of the season, we have to be relishing games like that (all things being equal) because they are opportunities to lau down a marker and let the other team know that we're better than them.

Yeah they definitely had a wobble. Next game they lost at Fulham with Scholes getting sent off. Then came our late winner at Fulham and the next day they were losing at home to Villa with less than 10 to goit was so close.

After that came the 5-2 against Spurs when they went 2 down but I think they had some breathing space at that point.

Agree in general that head to heads can be massive.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
Reply #782 on: Today at 11:44:15 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:39:25 am
Yeah they definitely had a wobble. Next game they lost at Fulham with Scholes getting sent off. Then came our late winner at Fulham and the next day they were losing at home to Villa with less than 10 to goit was so close.

After that came the 5-2 against Spurs when they went 2 down but I think they had some breathing space at that point.

Agree in general that head to heads can be massive.

I was convinced after that Benayoun winner that we were going to do it.
The Macheda winner was sickening. I had the game on and decided to fuck it off with a few minutes to go as it was inevitable what was going to happen.
The 5-2 against Spurs, fairly certain that was reffed my SYPs finest bald Manc supporting ref and he had a big hand in them turning it around. Could be my mind playing tricks on me, but a pen for a foul against Ronaldo which was clearly not a foul got the ball rolling for them.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
Reply #783 on: Today at 12:38:10 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:21:48 am
Not predicting the remaining games but generally H2Hs are vital and are must wins if a team is serious. Draws are not good enough and would be a missed opportunity. United under Fergie used to win those games.

Slapping the closest team would be a huge psychological blow for them. It's not just 3 points.
The mantra of find a way is usually attributed to potential champions and its a slight worry of late that we havent found a way to get over the line in tight games. In fact, we havent won a tight league game since City at the start of December. Fulham- there were mitigating circumstances with the red card but Newcastle, Yernited and Forest were games where we should have got over the line. Fortunately Arsenal hadnt capitalised yet, until last night. Whether theyve got the minerals to get 15 wins before the end of the season, who knows, but weve got start turning 1 into 3, and quickly.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
Reply #784 on: Today at 12:40:40 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc on Today at 11:44:15 am
I was convinced after that Benayoun winner that we were going to do it.
The Macheda winner was sickening. I had the game on and decided to fuck it off with a few minutes to go as it was inevitable what was going to happen.
The 5-2 against Spurs, fairly certain that was reffed my SYPs finest bald Manc supporting ref and he had a big hand in them turning it around. Could be my mind playing tricks on me, but a pen for a foul against Ronaldo which was clearly not a foul got the ball rolling for them.

Gave a pen when the goalie got to the ball first iirc
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
Reply #785 on: Today at 12:41:41 pm
Quote from: downtown on Today at 11:08:55 am
Brentford away is actually one of our easiest away games left this season. If we're honestly bricking it over Brentford Away, then we may as well pack it in.

Agree completely with this. The amount of bed wetting that's going on now for EVERY away game. It's fine to be cautious, but fuck me, if we are panicking about Brentford away then the fans nervousness is absolutely going to translate to the players on the pitch, like it did last season, where every goal conceded is treated like the end of the world.

I'm MORE worried about the support the team gets from now until the end of the season, as there's so much fucking nervousness around ALL the time.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
Reply #786 on: Today at 12:56:19 pm
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 12:41:41 pm
Agree completely with this. The amount of bed wetting that's going on now for EVERY away game. It's fine to be cautious, but fuck me, if we are panicking about Brentford away then the fans nervousness is absolutely going to translate to the players on the pitch, like it did last season, where every goal conceded is treated like the end of the world.

I'm MORE worried about the support the team gets from now until the end of the season, as there's so much fucking nervousness around ALL the time.
I wouldn't be worried about all pissy arsed bedwetters on here.
Most of them have never been near a real LFC game.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
Reply #787 on: Today at 12:57:36 pm
Guys, Alan Shearer said that Newcastle are going to catch us so watch out, I guess.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
Reply #788 on: Today at 01:00:44 pm

No excuses, no "Brentford is a tough game", we've used those excuses up in the last two league games.

Go and win and beat the teams we should be beating, which is all of the next 5 in the league.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
Reply #789 on: Today at 01:33:16 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 12:57:36 pm
Guys, Alan Shearer said that Newcastle are going to catch us so watch out, I guess.

They'll probably win every game (Bournemouth, Southampton, Fulham) until the Despot Derby in mid Feb. With the way Abu Dhabi are playing, I wouldn't be surprised at a Saudi win there.
They're then home to Forest and away to us before another run of games against dross until May.
Them picking up quite a lot of wins wouldn't surprise me, so as long as we do our but then what they do is irrelevant.
If we match their points total until they come to Anfield then we beat them, they won't be our concern for the rest of the campaign.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
Reply #790 on: Today at 01:35:13 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 01:00:44 pm
Go and win and beat the teams we should be beating, which is all of the next 5 in the league.

There's only so many 'tough game this' or 'tough team them' when we draw a match we can trot out. As you say, in reality, if you want to win the title, we need to beat sides like Brentford.

Starting with not conceding and not going behind first. I mean, fuck me, Newcastle have conceded 1 goal in 7 games. Might be nice if we started doing that kind of thing!

Still think Villa will cause Arsenal problems though.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
Reply #791 on: Today at 01:49:42 pm
I don't get why people are saying "only 4 point and game in hand" is a bad thing. Title races are supposed to be tight. We don't have the finances to blow the league away like the cheats. Most title challenges before shitty came about have been tight and that's the fun of things. Enjoy the ride. The players and Slot will get us to number 20.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
Reply #792 on: Today at 01:52:58 pm
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
Reply #793 on: Today at 01:54:50 pm
Quote from: potatomato33 on Today at 01:49:42 pm
I don't get why people are saying "only 4 point and game in hand" is a bad thing. Title races are supposed to be tight. We don't have the finances to blow the league away like the cheats. Most title challenges before shitty came about have been tight and that's the fun of things. Enjoy the ride. The players and Slot will get us to number 20.
We are meant to win every game while teams around lose every game. It's still halfway through and effectively every plays almost everyone again.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
Reply #794 on: Today at 01:56:56 pm
Do people not get bored of throwing the bed wetting jibe out all willy nilly ?

A bit of variety is probably needed. Can we label people bed shitters if theyre persistent offenders?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
Reply #795 on: Today at 02:22:52 pm
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 01:35:13 pm
There's only so many 'tough game this' or 'tough team them' when we draw a match we can trot out. As you say, in reality, if you want to win the title, we need to beat sides like Brentford.

Starting with not conceding and not going behind first. I mean, fuck me, Newcastle have conceded 1 goal in 7 games. Might be nice if we started doing that kind of thing!

Still think Villa will cause Arsenal problems though.

We'd a great start to the season in terms of conceding goals. Think it was 8 in the first 13.
Since then we've conceded 12 in 7.

Can't even used the excuse of an unsettled defence being the problem. We've played more or less the same back 5 since Allison came back with the only difference being Konate for Gomez.

Silly individual mistakes like Salah/Konate the other night or Trent v United is what needs sorted out.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
Reply #796 on: Today at 02:29:51 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:56:56 pm
A bit of variety is probably needed. Can we label people bed shitters if theyre persistent offenders?

Ive always thought that was meant those who get to the office early?

Is suggesting that a fixture, where we have dropped points in 2 of the last 3 games, is hard, really "bed wetting though?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
Reply #797 on: Today at 02:39:00 pm
Quote from: Kennys Jacket on Today at 02:29:51 pm
Ive always thought that was meant those who get to the office early?

Is suggesting that a fixture, where we have dropped points in 2 of the last 3 games, is hard, really "bed wetting though?

Every away game has the potential to be tricky. Of the remaining ones this is probably at the lower end of the scale. I can see why some are anxious but I dont think the game 2 years ago where we started Fabinho and Henderson will have too much bearing on this one.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
Reply #798 on: Today at 02:40:20 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:56:56 pm
A bit of variety is probably needed. Can we label people bed shitters if theyre persistent offenders?

Bunk urinators?

As I assume most still sleep in bunk beds at their parents.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
Reply #799 on: Today at 02:41:46 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:40:20 pm
Bunk urinators?

As I assume most still sleep in bunk beds at their parents.

Bunk beds!  I have a fully furnished granny-flat, like a proper grown-up.
