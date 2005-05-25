Talk about a throwback match. Hard to believe how well these guys are doing but they have a very solid defence and just enough scoring to get a lot of w's. Great team ethic too, a lot of hustle, good goalie.



Bottom line, we need to win this to not lose the season series to these plus we owe them one, for all of slots anguish at his only loss of the calendar year we pretty much dominated the home fixture we just couldn't stick one in the net in a one of those days type situation, and then they scored a worldie top corner from distance. Its not like they beat us 7-0 without breaking a sweat.



all in all i think this will be a very good and intense game but i hope a rested Sbozo Gravy and Mac end up owning the mid and providing the platform.



Cmon lads, big hurdle lets do it!