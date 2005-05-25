« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO

Offline kesey

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
« Reply #280 on: Today at 02:26:32 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 02:23:51 pm
Strictly, a derby is teams from the same town/city, isn't it? But it is used for regional rivalries.

It is a very strong rivalry though. I had a girlfriend in the 90s who was from Leicester. She hated Forest with a passion. Even more than 9 kemlyn road hates them.

Leicester-Coventry was also a big grudge match.

They are a bit like our rivalry with United and theirs with Leeds.
Offline stockdam

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
« Reply #281 on: Today at 02:35:32 pm »
Thanks duvva.

Obviously a big game. If Forest win then I dont think they are in the title race. They have done very well to get to where they are and I would say that their aim will be to cling onto top 4.

It would be a pain if we dont win as I think we need to keep our gap to the rest.

We should have too much for Forest but well need to play well as they will give their all.

Lets twat these twats.
Offline Lynndenberries

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
« Reply #282 on: Today at 02:54:24 pm »
Need a big performance, especially after our last two. I dont expect their approach to change much, so hope Slot has a plan.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
« Reply #283 on: Today at 02:58:08 pm »
Quote from: Nu-Eclipse on Today at 01:44:01 pm
Almost? All three teams are literally East Midlands sides, no? They are derby games.

Easy Midlands is a broad area though isnt it? All theee are in different counties. Is it not like saying our games against both Manc sides are derbies?
Offline Raid

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
« Reply #284 on: Today at 03:02:17 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 02:54:24 pm
Need a big performance, especially after our last two. I dont expect their approach to change much, so hope Slot has a plan.

Yes would agree - Forest's approach is well known now, albeit difficult to play against.

First goal is critical in this, if we get ahead it should open it up later in the game. If we go behind, it could be a difficult evening.

Be great to get the win and pile the pressure on Arsenal against Spurs tomorrow.
Offline Mahern

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
« Reply #285 on: Today at 03:10:27 pm »
Quote from: Nu-Eclipse on Today at 01:44:01 pm
Almost? All three teams are literally East Midlands sides, no? They are derby games.

Especially when Derby are playing
Offline redalways

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
« Reply #286 on: Today at 03:38:04 pm »
All respect to Forest for what they have achieved - they have spent to build their team but are not in the same league as City/Chelsea/Newcastle spending. Let tonight be a kick in the balls for them and a reminder that we are Liverpool.

Arne hasn't forgotten their win at Anfield. Lets widen the gap.
Offline Schmarn

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
« Reply #287 on: Today at 04:01:30 pm »
Its right that the players treat this game seriously and bring the same intensity as they would for a game against City or Arsenal. But at the end of the day Forest are a team punching way above their weight and we should be winning this.

For a reality check, imagine we were 9pts behind Arsenal and they were due to play Forest who were level on points with us. Would we seriously expect Forest to get even a point? I think gravity kicks in tonight and we win.
Online Draex

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
« Reply #288 on: Today at 04:04:01 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 04:01:30 pm
Its right that the players treat this game seriously and bring the same intensity as they would for a game against City or Arsenal. But at the end of the day Forest are a team punching way above their weight and we should be winning this.

For a reality check, imagine we were 9pts behind Arsenal and they were due to play Forest who were level on points with us. Would we seriously expect Forest to get even a point? I think gravity kicks in tonight and we win.

We have to approach this with them as our main direct rivals for the league, like we used to against cheaty.
Offline Barneylfc

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
« Reply #289 on: Today at 04:08:31 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:50:01 am
One thing is certain, if we don't win this match tonight there will be a few lads who will get the sharp edge of Slot's tongue. You just know that defeat at Anfield is mentioned every single day in training. And I think he'll play exactly the same team he did that day

The threads on here don't bear thinking about if we don't win. Fromola will be in his element with the doom mongering posts.
Online Kennys Jacket

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
« Reply #290 on: Today at 04:10:16 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc on Today at 04:08:31 pm
The threads on here don't bear thinking about if we don't win. Fromola will be in his element with the doom mongering posts.

Im positive Fromola will be as disapointed as anyone if we dont get a good result.
Online Dree

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
« Reply #291 on: Today at 04:10:42 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:04:01 pm
We have to approach this with them as our main direct rivals for the league, like we used to against cheaty.

Im not sure about that. Wed often go into that sort of game with Milner and Henderson for their physicality but get outplayed in midfield. We win this with patience and skill I think.
Offline GreekScouser

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
« Reply #292 on: Today at 04:11:29 pm »
Quote from: Kennys Jacket on Today at 04:10:16 pm
Im positive Fromola will be as disapointed as anyone if we dont get a good result.

Never a truer word spoken there ;D
Online Kennys Jacket

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
« Reply #293 on: Today at 04:14:13 pm »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 04:11:29 pm
Never a truer word spoken there ;D


It is, there is this notion from certain people on here that people want us to lose so they can moan, its bullshit and should be stampe6d out
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
« Reply #294 on: Today at 04:26:40 pm »
Absolutely buzzing for this. Feels like the biggest game of the season.

The limbs in the away end last season for Nunez's winner are etched into my memory forever. Would like more of the same today, please (although would appreciate it not being left as late as it was back in March).
Offline zabadoh

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
« Reply #295 on: Today at 04:35:49 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:55:33 am
Is it only Newcastle whove beaten them at home?


Fulham beat them 0-1 early in the season on 9/28

Wolves and Bournemouth drew with them at home both 1-1, again early in the season.

Online jonnypb

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
« Reply #296 on: Today at 04:36:14 pm »
Any win will do, like others have said we need to keep that gap.

Gone are the days of looking forward to getting 3 points against a team like Forest, they've done extremely well this season and am nervous about this game, I think I'd rather be playing City tonight than Forest!!
Online ByrdmanLFC

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
« Reply #297 on: Today at 04:36:43 pm »
Anyone out bar Nunez and Gomez?
Online ByrdmanLFC

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
« Reply #298 on: Today at 04:40:45 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 04:36:14 pm
Any win will do, like others have said we need to keep that gap.

Gone are the days of looking forward to getting 3 points against a team like Forest, they've done extremely well this season and am nervous about this game, I think I'd rather be playing City tonight than Forest!!

It's actually mad how high the standarts of the whole league are right now (apart from the 3 promoted teams). I look at Citys and Chelseas fixtures today and feel like both of them could easily drop points. Our game is insanely tough and when i look through the rest of the teams, no game is a given, especially away from home. This is also why i am confident about the league this season, because i cannot see anyone going on a 10+ win run right now.
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
« Reply #299 on: Today at 04:41:04 pm »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 04:36:43 pm
Anyone out bar Nunez and Gomez?

Just those two
Offline CS111

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
« Reply #300 on: Today at 04:48:51 pm »
Expecting a tough match especially away from home. Heard a couple of their fans on the radio earlier talking if they win tonight there is no reason why they cant push on for the title and that they expect a very good atmosphere under the lights etc
I hope we are at it tonight and come out with one of those big game performances
Offline Johnnyboy1973

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
« Reply #301 on: Today at 04:59:12 pm »
Brian Clough was a c*nt.

Up the Reds!!
Online JC the Messiah

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
« Reply #302 on: Today at 05:09:40 pm »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 04:36:43 pm
Anyone out bar Nunez and Gomez?

Yeah Gravenberch is suspended, and lbe is cup tied.
Online JC the Messiah

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
« Reply #303 on: Today at 05:11:24 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 02:23:51 pm
Strictly, a derby is teams from the same town/city, isn't it? But it is used for regional rivalries.

It is a very strong rivalry though. I had a girlfriend in the 90s who was from Leicester. She hated Forest with a passion. Even more than 9 kemlyn road hates them.

Leicester-Coventry was also a big grudge match.

The three do share an airport.
Online Bobinhood

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
« Reply #304 on: Today at 05:12:59 pm »
Talk about a throwback match. Hard to believe how well these guys are doing but they have a very solid defence and just enough scoring to get a lot of w's. Great team ethic too, a lot of hustle, good goalie.

Bottom line, we need to win this to not lose the season series to these plus we owe them one, for all of slots anguish at his only loss of the calendar year we pretty much dominated the home fixture we just couldn't stick one in the net in a one of those days type situation, and then they scored a worldie top corner from distance. Its not like they beat us 7-0 without breaking a sweat.

all in all i think this will be a very good and intense game but i hope a rested Sbozo Gravy and Mac end up owning the mid and providing the platform.

Cmon lads, big hurdle lets do it!
Online Fitzy.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
« Reply #305 on: Today at 05:28:11 pm »
10 points from the last 12 and 16 goals in those games. League form has been excellent in truth.
Online rob1966

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
« Reply #306 on: Today at 05:29:26 pm »
Quote from: Kennys Jacket on Today at 04:10:16 pm
Im positive Fromola will be as disapointed as anyone if we dont get a good result.


He'll be fucking disappointed if we DO get a good result  ;)
Online Kennys Jacket

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
« Reply #307 on: Today at 05:30:26 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:29:26 pm
He'll be fucking disappointed if we DO get a good result  ;)


He wont  :-*
