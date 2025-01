Thanks duvva.



Obviously a big game. If Forest win then I donít think they are in the title race. They have done very well to get to where they are and I would say that their aim will be to cling onto top 4.



It would be a pain if we donít win as I think we need to keep our gap to the rest.



We should have too much for Forest but weíll need to play well as they will give their all.



Letís twat these twats.