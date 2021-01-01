« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
Yesterday at 08:14:37 pm
Nice one Duvva, and great story from Corby Kop about your trial in the the pre-Clough era.
The two British European Giants back at the top of the table.
It's still a very short list of teams to win the big one back to back. I would like to see them in the champions league next season, just not as league winners  ;D
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
Yesterday at 09:44:08 pm
Got that feeling that has not been around for 45 years,  Forest away being a massive game.  They are the form team and the home crowd will be well up for this.  Remember the European Cup game when we lost 2-0 and everyone had us as favourites pre game.    All that being said think we will edge this, 1-2.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
Yesterday at 09:47:48 pm
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 09:44:08 pm
Got that feeling that has not been around for 45 years,  Forest away being a massive game.  They are the form team and the home crowd will be well up for this.  Remember the European Cup game when we lost 2-0 and everyone had us as favourites pre game.    All that being said think we will edge this, 1-2.

Treated that 0-2 like a league game instead of a typical European away performance which we had mastered , got caught out big time that night
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
Yesterday at 09:58:05 pm
Quote from: Corbykop on Yesterday at 12:41:12 pm
Every time we play these it brings back memories of when a mate and I had a trial with them in 1970 as 16 yo olds a week after we left school and our junior team coach being a window cleaner took us to the City ground in the back of his van so we had square backsides after sitting on his ladder for the duration of the trip! When we got there we were introduced to Alan Hill, the old Rotherham keeper, who was coaching with Forest at the time and he was in charge of the trials for the day and he asked us what position we played at school and me being a CH or CF he throws me a No 2 shirt and says lets see how you do there son!

We got changed in the first team change room and that apparently is still the same today as well as the tunnel where the teams enter the pitch as the old main stand is still the same too some 55 years later and then all the trialists had to do about six laps of the pitch before running behind the Trent End stand right down the river edge to the training pitches which were like open Council pitches but this is where their training complex and academy is now so they've come on a bit since then and this was a few years before Cloughie took over and the rest as they say is history!

Just a word about the trials Forest had just come back from a pre season tour of Germany and we saw them training on one of the 'Council' pitches next to us and then would you believe we were asked to go over and take part in the last of their training games and we played about half an hour with the first team squad and me with my new No 2 shirt was given the easy job of marking Ian Storey Moore who was a flier in those days and you don't want to know the outcome of that!

This is going to be a tough one tomorrow night they'll think this is their big opportunity to show they can compete with the best and just don't lose it and as has been said over and over be more clinical and finish teams off like we did in the PL at Spurs and WHU

Met Alan Hill a few times back in the day. His son and I went to the same school and played in the football team. Alan arranged a visit to the City Ground for the teamthink it was 1980 or so. Forest had won a few things and I got to hold up the old First Division trophy, alongside the European Cup, League Cup and Charity Shield. Remember thinking to myself: These are only on loan mate!

Have also attended this fixture quite a few times over the years. Dont think Ive ever seen us win there however. Thankfully wont be going tomorrow!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
Yesterday at 10:04:01 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:55:33 am
Is it only Newcastle whove beaten them at home?


No, Fulham also and have dropped pts to Wolves and Bournemouth
They're much better away than at home.
They've won 17 pts at home and 23 pts away.
They're 8th in the home table and joint top in the away table.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
Yesterday at 10:17:20 pm
Thanks for that Duvva. I'm really looking forward to see how we play tomorrow night. We know what's coming. Peak Nuno, never been an easy game against his teams. First goal vital. Stay focussed and keep the ball away from them. I think if we score first and play like we can then the hype might blow the other way for them. Never liked playing them back in the Clough era. Funnily enough they remind me now of what they were then. Busy, physical, dour, defensive, disciplined, percentage footballing team (with added pace on the wings).
Gonna be work tomorrow.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
Yesterday at 10:22:53 pm
Enjoyed the preview Duvva, especially the old photos which brought back memories.

Not a happy hunting ground for us but their home form isnt special (17pts) so Im more than hopeful.

Arne will have put a lot of work into planning for this game given his comments over the past months.

I trust him to come up with the necessary tactics to give a better performance than in our home game with them. He said recently in a post game interview it was his only defeat in the whole of 2024. That is some record and it hurt.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
Yesterday at 10:24:13 pm
Quote from: jj2005 on Yesterday at 10:04:01 pm
No, Fulham also and have dropped pts to Wolves and Bournemouth
They're much better away than at home.
They've won 17 pts at home and 23 pts away.
They're 8th in the home table and joint top in the away table.

Thanks, thats quite reassuring!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
Yesterday at 10:41:15 pm
They are well balanced. Big lad up front to actcas a foil and hold it up,  a tricky number 10 pulling the strings and two rapid wingers.

Slot would be desperate to win this given the constant references to the defeat in September.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
Yesterday at 10:46:02 pm
I was there in the pissing down rain on NYD in 87 . 1 - 1 I think. My other time there was for the Collymore return game when I lived in London. About 10 of us went up . Coming out the ground walking to the train station some divvie sussed us and came over and said ' are youse Scouse ? There's a of us down this side street do youse want a ruck , one of the lads had a toke of his spliff goes nah lad and passes it to him and the Forest lad goes , er nice one and takes the spliff and walks away. His face was priceless . Going back to London we were all buzzing as Cast were playing that night and it was my 24th birthday. The train stops at Leicester ( I think ) and there was about 50 lads waiting to get on. There was no phones them days so one of the lads looks at a newspaper and it was fuckin Millwall. We all decided to split up and sit on our tod and meet in a pub by Euston.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
Yesterday at 11:02:21 pm
More great tales, from the history of this game. Thanks Kesey and Teacher, love this stuff
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
Yesterday at 11:22:30 pm
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 11:02:21 pm
More great tales, from the history of this game. Thanks Kesey and Teacher, love this stuff

The Cast one gets better  ;D In the pub next to the Forum in Kentish Town John Power walks in asking if we were all sorted for tickets. We were and he has a pint with us and a spliff. I asked him to put me and me best mate ( who had to work that day ) on the guezzie for the Sunday gig and he saif yes. I wrote Paul and Johnny on the back of my match ticket to show I'd been the match  ;D . The next day we went and got in . After the gig we get's talking to two local girls who'd been the gig and blagged them that we were Cast's dead good mates and only here for the weekend ( we both worked in London ) and they invited us back to their mates party and then back to theirs. We had to leave theirs early in the morning as we had a train to catch back to Liverpool  :wave Top blagging skills Duvva lad .
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
Yesterday at 11:31:37 pm
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 11:22:30 pm

Brilliant stuff. That pub, Bull & Gate? Been in there a few times over the years to see mates bands or before shows at the Forum.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
Yesterday at 11:35:52 pm
Any kind of win would be great tomorrow. Got a real big game feel to it.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
Yesterday at 11:36:29 pm
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 11:31:37 pm
Brilliant stuff. That pub, Bull & Gate? Been in there a few times over the years to see mates bands or before shows at the Forum.


1996 was a long time ago   :wave  Kin ell 29 years have passed . What happened there ? . Fuck knows is the answer  ;D It was literally right next to the venue  :wave

Edit. Just google mapped it . Yep ! It was the Bull and Gate.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
Yesterday at 11:38:46 pm
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 11:36:29 pm
1996 was a long time ago   :wave  Kin ell 29 years have passed . What happened there ? . Fuck knows is the answer  ;D It was literally right next to the venue  :wave
Fair,  ;D pretty sure thats the one anyway
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
Yesterday at 11:41:54 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:35:52 pm
Any kind of win would be great tomorrow. Got a real big game feel to it.
Think Im enjoying the build up more because it has an old classic type feel to it. A classic game from childhood that hasnt been this special for a while.

As you say any victory will do no matter how achieved, but Id love to see us at our best
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
Today at 12:38:59 am
Quote from: crewlove on Yesterday at 10:46:36 am

And for sure that Forest's midfielder will be allowed to kick the shit out of us. Don't remember his name but it is the only thing he does.

I'm hoping Endo comes on and snaps him with 10 to go. 
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
Today at 01:06:28 am
Great OP Duuva.
Excited for this. Will be very interesting to see what change Slot makes from last game vs Forest in game etc.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
Today at 01:50:14 am
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Yesterday at 11:58:19 am
Yes
Deep wounds and never let them forget

Scabby c*nts, shithouses, poverty chanters, scum of the fucking earth. Forest fans have no endearing features and that prick Clough blaming us for what happened at Hillsborough. The old timers like us remember these snide c*nts. Clough and Taylor, great coaches, never forget Taylors contribution to Forest's success, but a right pair of three cornered hats the pair of them an' all. Fuck them. There'll be iron girder at that shithole tonight, on and off the pitch, mark my words.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
Today at 01:53:27 am
Expect it to be ugly in midfield. Get Dom there, and tempted to start Darwin up front as he's probably the best bet at adding physicality when coming into midfield. His hustle and bustle style might just be suited to this game.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
Today at 02:02:34 am
Darwin suspended.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
Today at 02:17:27 am
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
Today at 02:24:55 am
Quote from: neilharveyus on Today at 02:02:34 am
Darwin suspended.

Shame. Hes the natural selection.
