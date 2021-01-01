I was there in the pissing down rain on NYD in 87 . 1 - 1 I think. My other time there was for the Collymore return game when I lived in London. About 10 of us went up . Coming out the ground walking to the train station some divvie sussed us and came over and said ' are youse Scouse ? There's a of us down this side street do youse want a ruck , one of the lads had a toke of his spliff goes nah lad and passes it to him and the Forest lad goes , er nice one and takes the spliff and walks away. His face was priceless . Going back to London we were all buzzing as Cast were playing that night and it was my 24th birthday. The train stops at Leicester ( I think ) and there was about 50 lads waiting to get on. There was no phones them days so one of the lads looks at a newspaper and it was fuckin Millwall. We all decided to split up and sit on our tod and meet in a pub by Euston.