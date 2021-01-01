Thanks for that Duvva. I'm really looking forward to see how we play tomorrow night. We know what's coming. Peak Nuno, never been an easy game against his teams. First goal vital. Stay focussed and keep the ball away from them. I think if we score first and play like we can then the hype might blow the other way for them. Never liked playing them back in the Clough era. Funnily enough they remind me now of what they were then. Busy, physical, dour, defensive, disciplined, percentage footballing team (with added pace on the wings).
Gonna be work tomorrow.