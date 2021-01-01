« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
Reply #160 on: Today at 12:30:14 pm
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
Reply #161 on: Today at 12:35:50 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:24:38 pm
So Liverpool fans from Notts are also scab bastards?  I'll let Gerry know.
Yea,..well Ill get my gang and theyll get you  :D
Fucks sake ,if youd gone through that period like I did youd understand what it was like and I know its a term that gets under their skin and when I get called a Scouse bastard its what I call them they dont like it ,it hurts .
I dont care if you dont like it ,it was a very difficult time to live in and Ill always remind them of it .
And yes I do know notts based Liverpool fans who were scabs too .
Its a long story and Id love to discuss it with you further but here is not the place .
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
Reply #162 on: Today at 12:37:40 pm
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 12:35:50 pm
Yea,..well Ill get my gang and theyll get you  :D
Fucks sake ,if youd gone through that period like I did youd understand what it was like and I know its a term that gets under their skin and when I get called a Scouse bastard its what I call them they dont like it ,it hurts .
I dont care if you dont like it ,it was a very difficult time to live in and Ill always remind them of it .
And yes I do know notts based Liverpool fans who were scabs too .
Its a long story and Id love to discuss it with you further but here is not the place .


All good, it's fine.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
Reply #163 on: Today at 12:41:12 pm
Every time we play these it brings back memories of when a mate and I had a trial with them in 1970 as 16 yo olds a week after we left school and our junior team coach being a window cleaner took us to the City ground in the back of his van so we had square backsides after sitting on his ladder for the duration of the trip! When we got there we were introduced to Alan Hill, the old Rotherham keeper, who was coaching with Forest at the time and he was in charge of the trials for the day and he asked us what position we played at school and me being a CH or CF he throws me a No 2 shirt and says lets see how you do there son!

We got changed in the first team change room and that apparently is still the same today as well as the tunnel where the teams enter the pitch as the old main stand is still the same too some 55 years later and then all the trialists had to do about six laps of the pitch before running behind the Trent End stand right down the river edge to the training pitches which were like open Council pitches but this is where their training complex and academy is now so they've come on a bit since then and this was a few years before Cloughie took over and the rest as they say is history!

Just a word about the trials Forest had just come back from a pre season tour of Germany and we saw them training on one of the 'Council' pitches next to us and then would you believe we were asked to go over and take part in the last of their training games and we played about half an hour with the first team squad and me with my new No 2 shirt was given the easy job of marking Ian Storey Moore who was a flier in those days and you don't want to know the outcome of that!

This is going to be a tough one tomorrow night they'll think this is their big opportunity to show they can compete with the best and just don't lose it and as has been said over and over be more clinical and finish teams off like we did in the PL at Spurs and WHU 
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
Reply #164 on: Today at 12:42:04 pm
The important thing is to stay patient and dont resort to aimless crosses or speculative shots from distance. Work the ball and wear them down. Also, dont over commit because that is playing into their hands.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
Reply #165 on: Today at 12:42:15 pm
We have a full squad barring Joe, but as the OP (great by the way) poster said, this is a tough tough game...
Our recent form has been quite sluggish, and the targeting of some of our defenders was used to good effect , need to be all out fired up for this one. Attack is the best form of defence here I reckon. Really nervous for this one away...
C'mon the Reds!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
Reply #166 on: Today at 01:07:28 pm
Quote from: Corbykop on Today at 12:41:12 pm

Great little story that. Thanks for sharing
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
Reply #167 on: Today at 02:50:02 pm
Quote from: duvva on Today at 01:07:28 pm
Great little story that. Thanks for sharing

Cheers mate enjoy your match previews too keep up the champion work
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
Reply #168 on: Today at 02:59:17 pm
They are the leagues form team; they are trying to get themselves into the title race.  All the pressure is on them.

0-2 Redmen.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
Reply #169 on: Today at 03:06:45 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:55:33 am
Is it only Newcastle whove beaten them at home?

I saw them at Brentford just before Christmas. They took absolutely no risks. Played no football at all in their own half so theyre not the team who will cough up chances trying to play out from the back. Their centre back pairing are very solid. Milenkovic is a bit old school but he doesnt need to be anything else, he just heads and clears everything away. Murillo is very front foot so guess can be caught out now and again but lives the odd charge forward. Aina at right back gets up and down well too.

Theyll look to spring on the counter but if they dont get the opportunities I think theyd be happy to let it play out I to a dull 0-0. Very much similar to aminos Wolves team who did well when they came up.

Biggest question for me is who Arne chooses up top. He might go with Diaz again to try not to engage in a big physical battle which their centre backs would love. Think Darwin and Jota both played 90 on Saturday didnt they? Cant see either staring based on that but Jota off the bench for a late winner would be perfect.
A lot to digest there but the bolded bit will be the acid test
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
Reply #170 on: Today at 03:13:37 pm


Konate training.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
Reply #171 on: Today at 03:17:07 pm
Ibouuuuuuuu
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
Reply #172 on: Today at 03:18:05 pm
Noice.  Panic over.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
Reply #173 on: Today at 03:52:05 pm
More nervous about this one that I have been for most games recently. They're a very, very good team and lethal on the counter. Just like us then.
Hopefully we'll have snapped out of the mini slump of the last couple of weeks and remind them who is boss.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
Reply #174 on: Today at 03:55:47 pm
I want Jota to start this one, need to put them on the back foot
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
Reply #175 on: Today at 04:04:41 pm
If we don't get an early goal it's probably going to be a tough evening.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
Reply #176 on: Today at 04:14:41 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:13:37 pm
Konate training.

Looks like he's practising the Peter Crouch goal celebration. Obviously fancies his chances. Promising.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
Reply #177 on: Today at 04:19:50 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 04:14:41 pm
Looks like he's practising the Peter Crouch goal celebration. Obviously fancies his chances. Promising.

He's well over due a header from a corner.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
Reply #178 on: Today at 04:24:33 pm
Quote from: na fir dearg on Today at 03:55:47 pm
I want Jota to start this one, need to put them on the back foot

Think he will start on Saturday
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
Reply #179 on: Today at 04:29:42 pm
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 12:35:50 pm
Yea,..well Ill get my gang and theyll get you  :D
Fucks sake ,if youd gone through that period like I did youd understand what it was like and I know its a term that gets under their skin and when I get called a Scouse bastard its what I call them they dont like it ,it hurts .
I dont care if you dont like it ,it was a very difficult time to live in and Ill always remind them of it .
And yes I do know notts based Liverpool fans who were scabs too .
Its a long story and Id love to discuss it with you further but here is not the place .


 :thumbup :wellin
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
Reply #180 on: Today at 04:39:05 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:19:50 pm
He's well over due a header from a corner.

The whole team is aren't they?!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
Reply #181 on: Today at 04:39:11 pm
Have to pull out one of our best performances of the season tomorrow. Every neutral will be wanting a Forest win.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
Reply #182 on: Today at 04:42:51 pm
Quote from: danm77 on Today at 04:39:11 pm
Have to pull out one of our best performances of the season tomorrow. Every neutral will be wanting a Forest win.

Dont most neutrals want us to lose every week ?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
Reply #183 on: Today at 04:45:20 pm
Van Dijk from.a corner 1st half, substitute Jota on a clinical counter attack 5 minutes from the end before running off doing the Pac Man celebration, mark my words.

Also Luis Diaz to hit both posts in the 53td minute with scissor kick before Nico Williams clears for a corner.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
Reply #184 on: Today at 04:51:11 pm
We are better than them all over the park.  Need to play at our level and they won't be able to live with us.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
Reply #185 on: Today at 04:52:03 pm
I never enjoy facing my hometown club, especially at the City Ground, because I know whats coming my way if we dont get a positive result!!  Having spent time in and around the city, at my local gym and even at work today, I can tell Forest fans are feeling very optimistic about getting a result. My students at school were even asking if Im worried about tomorrow!  ;D

I think we need to be patient tomorrow. We know Forest will likely defend in a low block and look to hit us on the counter, using the pace of Elanga and Hudson-Odoi. We mustnt try to force it. That said, getting the first goal could be absolutely crucial, it could help draw Forest out of their defensive shape. If they score first, it could be a long night for us. Theyre known for switching to five at the back late in games when defending a lead, and theyre incredibly difficult to break down in that setup.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
Reply #186 on: Today at 06:04:28 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 04:52:03 pm
getting the first goal could be absolutely crucial

this is it in a nutshell. 
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
Reply #187 on: Today at 06:06:47 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:04:28 pm
this is it in a nutshell. 

And then if they equalise the 3rd goal will be crucial.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
Reply #188 on: Today at 06:35:34 pm
Just watched the game last season. Mac's assist and Nunez's winner is unbelievable. Nunez isn't in the best place now but I'm sure there will be big moments from him. That goal was from the bench.
