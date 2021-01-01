Every time we play these it brings back memories of when a mate and I had a trial with them in 1970 as 16 yo olds a week after we left school and our junior team coach being a window cleaner took us to the City ground in the back of his van so we had square backsides after sitting on his ladder for the duration of the trip! When we got there we were introduced to Alan Hill, the old Rotherham keeper, who was coaching with Forest at the time and he was in charge of the trials for the day and he asked us what position we played at school and me being a CH or CF he throws me a No 2 shirt and says lets see how you do there son!



We got changed in the first team change room and that apparently is still the same today as well as the tunnel where the teams enter the pitch as the old main stand is still the same too some 55 years later and then all the trialists had to do about six laps of the pitch before running behind the Trent End stand right down the river edge to the training pitches which were like open Council pitches but this is where their training complex and academy is now so they've come on a bit since then and this was a few years before Cloughie took over and the rest as they say is history!



Just a word about the trials Forest had just come back from a pre season tour of Germany and we saw them training on one of the 'Council' pitches next to us and then would you believe we were asked to go over and take part in the last of their training games and we played about half an hour with the first team squad and me with my new No 2 shirt was given the easy job of marking Ian Storey Moore who was a flier in those days and you don't want to know the outcome of that!



This is going to be a tough one tomorrow night they'll think this is their big opportunity to show they can compete with the best and just don't lose it and as has been said over and over be more clinical and finish teams off like we did in the PL at Spurs and WHU